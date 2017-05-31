Mikey Way on the end of MCR, his new band, and his addiction
Mikey Way speaks to his past struggles and shares an @ElectricCentury song.
-Mikey Way has released a song (under the cut) called "You Got It All Wrong" under his new band Electric Century.
-The band Electric Century actually was created before MCR split and Mikey thought the band was just going through a break. The stress of it and his divorce at the same time caused him to self-medicate with drugs.
-"If anything, I thought we were taking a break. I thought, 'Now is the time because we’re taking a break.' Eventually we all decided it should be more than a break. We initially thought it was going to be a break, then we all did some soul-searching and decided, 'No, this is definitely the end.'"
-His Electric Century bandmate David Debiak put their album and hold and helped him get sober and he went to rehab.
-"Dave saw what was happening. Drug addicts are notorious liars and at the time, I was a notorious liar about my addiction, that I didn’t have a problem. I was in denial for decades. It was fitting that it was the first song anyone could listen to and that it was released while I was getting admitted into rehab. All of it was this weird cosmic joke—art imitating life imitating art."
Introducing - the one and only...Rowan Louise Way! Proud & honored to be your father. pic.twitter.com/d8AQSS3dRt— Mikey Way (@mikeyway) May 3, 2017
-He also just had a bb girl named Rowan Louise Way!
and no idts she dumped him bc he was an addict and she had a baby
Hope his ex wife is doing alright.
