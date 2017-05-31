Mikey Way on the end of MCR, his new band, and his addiction

is he still with his mistress?





I'd also like to thank ONTD for delivering during his cheating scandal. Some of my favourite posts ever.

that post was fucking hilarious



and no idts she dumped him bc he was an addict and she had a baby

Oop @ me I thought the mistress was the one he married cause aren't they both pretty young?

Every former emo/scene kid got their entire life that night, it's one of the best posts on ONTD.

no they broke up. i think because he wasn't clean? he married someone else last year.

that was such an iconic post

that post was amazing lmao, so many former emo ontder's coming out of the woodwork and everyone on the outside was like how tf does an mcr post have 1000+ comments

that post was iconique and what do you mean it WAS IN 2013? jesus

Blessed by this emo bro



Good job fam



His baby is adorable and has the cutest name any celeb of any status has given their child tbh

I like how his bb's name sounds like rowin' away.

Link

that was my first thought lol. if they would've used a middle name beginning with a it would've been better. rowan-a-way.

The Hot Topic logo in the corner is killing me for some reason

has the cutest name any celeb of any status has given their child



i can agree w/this. altho i really like patrick stump's sons name, declan, but that might just be bc poor saint laszlo came a few months ahead of him (...why, pete).

Does the song tell why he got engaged to another woman who was a fan of his while still married to another woman who he also spent Christmas with? Does he have a reason for his aint shitness.

Men suck.

He's such trash.

Cute lil bb

Bless your icon and your taste bb

Glad he got the help he needed. He seems to be in a much better place. I've always had a soft spot for him despite his messiness, probably because he inspired me to pick up bass.

Same tbh! Him and Jepha from the used inspired me to pick up the bass and I'm glad Mikey is in a good place now. The fans that meet him recently have nothing but good things to say about him and the other members

Aw, it always makes me so happy to hear that fans are having positive encounters with him! I'd love to be able to tell him one day how his talent he helped me.



It is super cool that you play bass, bb! I switched after playing guitar for years and never being satisfied with how well I played. Bass just feels more natural to me. :)

omg that little onesie and hat are so cute lol

he's the only one out of the group that i haven't been at least somewhat paying attention to. i'm glad he's sober and got the help he needed though.

I used to have such a huge crush on him

Same, he was always my favourite.

back in the three cheers days he was my fave too and i have no fuckin idea why, hes not my type physically at all and then i finally saw the light in frank

same here. my 14 year old self was in love.

i'm glad he's sober. i actually kinda like the song. it reminds me of muse a bit.



cute bb. i love that onesie and hat.

my mcr obsession days were... something else man, lol i can't even look back on them with joy because i was so extra. but i love the name rowan so much, what a cute baby.

i look back at it with laughter because man i was such a fangirl. mikey playing the tambourine during under pressure became such a big thing with me and my friend lmaooo



but i also look back at it with love because seeing them live, meeting frank, and listening to them with my bff at the time really helped me get through my shitty high school years.

omg that's so sweet you got to meet him! he was my second fave, i was a gerard girl and my best friend in middle school was a mikey girl so our friendship became stronger because of that lmao. my overprotective mom was the reason i never got to see them live in their prime but i did see them during the danger days era and it was still fun, i just wish i would have experienced a black parade show 😭

haha same, damn

lmao same, except with good charlotte. i was so crazy when it came to them haha

I fucking LOVED him when I was like 16/17. It made me sad he turned out to be such a fucking mess.



Hope his ex wife is doing alright.

I think she has her own band and is like bffs with Shane West lmao.

I think she's wrestling too? I've seen her pop up in vlogs at wrestling shows.

his past relationship drama was a mess but i'm glad he's sober. it's sad that he still struggled with an addiction even after seeing how badly gerard struggled with one when he was at his worse :(



also i'll always remember watching the ghost of you video for the first time and freaking out fangirl style when he died~ in the video lmao <3

And Gerard relapsed too around the time Mikey's addiction got really bad...

oh wow really? i had no idea about that :(

cute baby

I can't remember how it ended with him and the teenager. Alicia was an ass but come on man

He's a flop, his brother is a bigger flop, etc.



Edited at 2017-06-01 02:52 am (UTC)

she dumped him because he was on drugs

