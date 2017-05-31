Clown Sightings-Based Horror Film Behind the Sightings Acquired by Tommy V Films

My best friend and I saw one near my house last year. It was less scary and more pathetic. We told him/her to grow up. Reply

Lol Reply

clowns are so misunderstood Reply

I might be kind of into this? It'll probably suck, but I'll still watch. Reply

that's what i felt about The Houses That October Built Reply

Oh god, that was such a disappointment. Reply

Riiiiight Reply

That was awful. It had a little potential, but then it faltered so quickly. Reply

Don't even get me started Reply

spooky spooky Reply

this is the worst picture i've ever seen Reply

me too Reply

you know shit's rough when somebody's mug looks LESS frightening in clown makeup Reply

idk if it's bc she's beside ed but Taylor looks really good here Reply

Thats probably the reason why tbh Reply

My mom saw a dude dressed as a clown trying to scare a bunch of kids and she yelled at him from her car, LMAO. Reply

There's a whole compilation of clown sightings on YouTube .. mostly funny but some are creepy wtf is wrong w ppl 😩



There's a whole compilation of clown sightings on YouTube .. mostly funny but some are creepy wtf is wrong w ppl 😩 Reply

i'm always here for found footage films. idk why but even the semi bad ones are still fun. mostly at the end though. Reply

Just kick them in the crotch and tell them to move out of their parents' house.



Movie over. Reply

no machetes involved? gasp! Reply

My contribution is that my school was on modified lockdown for two days because of this nonsense except I couldn't really tell the kids why but they all knew bc their parents tell them everything Reply

story time



i thought the idea of the sightings were hilarious until a girl i went to high school w saw one on her back patio. apparently she walked out onto her screen porch w the intention of chilling there while her dog ran outside to pee. but apparently the pup started barking crazily, so she turned on the outside flood lights and there was just a dude in clown makeup standing right outside her screen door. she obv flipped a shit and he ran off but she was telling me how lucky she felt that her bf must've locked that outside screen door and likely prevented the clown from getting in and waiting inside the patio Reply

I would have called the cops Reply

she did but idk that they could do much by that point Reply

JESUS Reply

Omgg Reply

Lol lame but maybe I will watch Reply

some of the most disturbing footage ever recorded

Reply

lolirl Reply

is this from American Psycho cuz I watched that movie for the first time in my life last week and I was not a fan. the minute he picked up that poor kitten I noped right out of there! Reply

Noooou Reply

there better be mandatory showings for clowns otherwise what's the point Reply

They need to make this clown movie: Reply

some actual criminals were taking advantage of this fad to lure people into a false sense of security so this concept isn't too far off Reply

I'm not even slightly afraid of clowns so I thought all the clown sightings and the OTT reactions were hilarious. one of the less horrible things to come from the year 2**6. Reply

Good lord more of this? Reply

