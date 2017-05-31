Clown Sightings-Based Horror Film Behind the Sightings Acquired by Tommy V Films
An upcoming horror film based off the 2016 clown sightings will be released this year.
Behind the Sightings follows Todd and Jessica Smith, two filmmakers from Raleigh in North Carolina, who set out to produce a documentary exploring the highly publicized, creepy clown sighting epidemic, which was investigated by local law enforcement. As the young married couple venture into Peachtree Way, Nash County, in search of clowns, what they found was far from funny.
i thought the idea of the sightings were hilarious until a girl i went to high school w saw one on her back patio. apparently she walked out onto her screen porch w the intention of chilling there while her dog ran outside to pee. but apparently the pup started barking crazily, so she turned on the outside flood lights and there was just a dude in clown makeup standing right outside her screen door. she obv flipped a shit and he ran off but she was telling me how lucky she felt that her bf must've locked that outside screen door and likely prevented the clown from getting in and waiting inside the patio