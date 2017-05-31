Inside Out

Clown Sightings-Based Horror Film Behind the Sightings Acquired by Tommy V Films



An upcoming horror film based off the 2016 clown sightings will be released this year.

Behind the Sightings follows Todd and Jessica Smith, two filmmakers from Raleigh in North Carolina, who set out to produce a documentary exploring the highly publicized, creepy clown sighting epidemic, which was investigated by local law enforcement. As the young married couple venture into Peachtree Way, Nash County, in search of clowns, what they found was far from funny.

