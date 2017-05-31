WonderWoman has officially been banned in Lebanon

What a loss for them tbh Reply

Thread

Link

...literally just bc she's Israeli? The other day people were talking about her messy comments regarding Hamas/Palestine, but then other sources said it was bc of her IDF service. But now it's solely bc she's Israeli? Uh...k. Reply

Thread

Link

There's bad blood between Israel and Lebanon, from what I understand. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lebanon has been occupied by Israel for several times now so bad blood is understatement lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bad blood=technically at war with each other Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that's not cool. A similar thing happened here (different countries tho) and it sucks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's because she's an Israeli. Stuff like this happens all the time (the olympics, movies, whatever). Sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So do you pronounce the 't' or is it Gadoh? Reply

Thread

Link





You pronounce the T



Edit to those who can't watch with audio:

"Emphasis on the second syllable, T is pronounced. The O is more rounded than the Os in English usually are. It's a bit like the O sound in "mow", but instead of having the diphthong of "ow" it's shorter, as if you're saying "mow" without the w at the end."

http://fandomsecrets.dreamwidth.org/159 4985.html?thread=955364713#cmt955364713



Edited at 2017-06-01 01:41 am (UTC) You pronounce the TEdit to those who can't watch with audio:"Emphasis on the second syllable, T is pronounced. The O is more rounded than the Os in English usually are. It's a bit like the O sound in "mow", but instead of having the diphthong of "ow" it's shorter, as if you're saying "mow" without the w at the end." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah. I'd always thought the T was silent, then this morning NPR pronounced the T but said it like Ga-dot, which I thought didn't sound quite right. Thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, wow. I thought the "t" was silent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's not french so it actually makes sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's Hebrew, so how it's written is how you say it. Ga-dot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So fucking stupid. Reply

Thread

Link





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israeli%E 2%80%93Lebanese_conflict its not perfect, but in case anyone is curious: Reply

Thread

Link

what's next on the list of stupid things to waste government time on, i wonder. Reply

Thread

Link

no government should be banning movies Reply

Thread

Link

lmao petty ass leb parliament

the Lebanese people (youth especially) dgaf that she is Israeli and would have bought tickets to see it

Reply

Thread

Link

omfg your icon <3 !!! حبييييببتي مريام Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they should ban that awful looking Rough Night instead. Reply

Thread

Link

everyone should ban rough night Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. Jillian Bell needs to be in more things. She is fucking hilarious.



Edited at 2017-06-01 02:18 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The cast (apart from Scarlett) is so funny but that movie looks so bad, like it defies logic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so shitty but i doubt this will hurt the sales that much and people will probably download the shit out of it since banned movies are a ~taboo~ Reply

Thread

Link

I do get it tho...specially if she was in the IDF service that too me even is a bit -__-

I think is specially cos of that not just cos she is israeli...ONTD or even another people and their lack of knowing history around the world is very sigh and very amusing. Reply

Thread

Link

IDF service is mandatory for Jewish Israelis. Guess you're including yourself in your last sentence...



Edited at 2017-06-01 02:04 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know is mandatory...I don't like it anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always wondered what happens to Israeli pacifists. is there an alternative like the Swiss have? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she should've dodged enlistment like bar rafaeli amirite? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean I'm not gonna personally boycott it or anything but I completely understand this tbh. Like it's really not that extreme for a country to ban a movie whose lead is someone who supports the same army that recently (as in barely a decade ago) bombed the fuck out of them.





Edited at 2017-06-01 02:01 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Here for my wife <3



I'm annoyed, my friend got a ticket to an early showing tonight and asked if I wanted to be her plus one and I said no cuz we already have tickets to see it tomorrow. The showing just ended and the cast actually showed up at her theater!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe you had the chance to include Gal in our relationship and missed it omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We don't need this to be a love square. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wondered why you weren't there ngl 🙊



we both missed out on the cast this week Reply

Parent

Thread



Link