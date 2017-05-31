#WonderWoman has officially been banned in Lebanon
It's official: #WonderWoman has been banned in Lebanon because Gal Gadot is Israeli https://t.co/hFjhXuA48w pic.twitter.com/3tl73s9ilI— IndieWire (@IndieWire) June 1, 2017
Follow up to this previous post
The movie was banned just two hours before its premiere in theaters because Gal Gadot is Israeli.
#WonderWoman has been banned in #Lebanon.— Grand Cinemas (@GCLebanon) May 31, 2017
source 2
You pronounce the T
Edit to those who can't watch with audio:
"Emphasis on the second syllable, T is pronounced. The O is more rounded than the Os in English usually are. It's a bit like the O sound in "mow", but instead of having the diphthong of "ow" it's shorter, as if you're saying "mow" without the w at the end."
the Lebanese people (youth especially) dgaf that she is Israeli and would have bought tickets to see it
I think is specially cos of that not just cos she is israeli...ONTD or even another people and their lack of knowing history around the world is very sigh and very amusing.
