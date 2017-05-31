Celebs react to 45's decision to pull out of the #ParisAgreement









Edited at 2017-05-31 11:15 pm (UTC)

Rachel is so pretty. She deserves better than whaboom and Evan2.0 fighting over her. I forget his name but the guy with the tooth gap is my favorite so far.

yasss



I LOVE rachel, her outfit at the cocktail party last night was 🔥🔥🔥

That dress was amazing, my jaw droppped when she entered.

i want to wife her

I don't watch this show but I read the bios for the contestants and omggg she deserves better. D:

I wish his dad pulled out of his mom.

left on a tissue to be thrown away into a fire

if it weren't him, it would be someone else with the same fucked up agenda

I wish his parents had never existed

Edited at 2017-05-31 11:21 pm (UTC)

Spaceship earth!!!



✨👽👽🌎✌️🌎👽👽✨



Edited at 2017-05-31 11:22 pm (UTC)

his lips in that last gif literally make me feel ill every damn time

The thing is, all these dickholes voted against protecting the planet won't live long enough to feel the damage they're inflicting. It's my generation and the generation below mine who will feel the burden of Republican politics.

I've been depressed all day about this. It's never ending

Bless Denis O'Hare. He couldn't be more right.

I am so sick of this fucking cheeto-faced fool.



Today was a great day for Californian's though... so at least I have that. Reply

Ooh. What happened for us!?

It's really important because the full Senate is voting on it this week, and if it passes, they'll send it to assembly for funding, and since there is a tax increase in it, the assembly has to pass it with their super-majority (2/3 vote) and the appropriations committee originally proposed paying for it with a 15% payroll tax.



UMass Amherst dropped their economic report on state single payer (SB 562) and it fucking slayyyyeed... They predict SAVINGS of $37 billion from our current spending and figured out a way to fund the last 106 Billion with a gross income tax on receipts over $2 million (which means small businesses pay nothing, essentially, saving them tremendous amounts if they're already paying for their employees healthcare) and a 2.3% sales tax.

It's really important because the full Senate is voting on it this week, and if it passes, they'll send it to assembly for funding, and since there is a tax increase in it, the assembly has to pass it with their super-majority (2/3 vote) and the appropriations committee originally proposed paying for it with a 15% payroll tax.

what happened in CA?

I am also an ignorant Californian and have no idea why today was a great day for me.

I've been kinda distracted by dog stuff, what happened?

and Governor Moonbeam saying California will work DIRECTLY with China and other countries to combat climate change!

CALIFORNIA INDEPENDENCE, HERE WE COME!



CALIFORNIA INDEPENDENCE, HERE WE COME! Reply

Sis lemme move back 😭 I hate Florida 😭😭😭😭😭

good on nyc for upholding the agreement

as always fuck you osp Reply

Relatively on topic, but today I found out that the dude who got the Covfefe vanity plate in California works at my company. I can't wait to take a picture with it!

That is amazing.

AWESOME

She's so fucking cute

She is so beautiful! Way too good for most of the losers on the show lol

thank u for the gifs of my wife

god damn she is gorgeous

shout out to new york for upholding the agreement. i'm happy to live here. california will probably follow.

Obligatory Fuck Trump comment!



Bob Mueller is basically assembling some of the biggest heavy hitters to be part of his team. Reply

Ohh deets?

The head of fraud at DOJ is leaving his position to join Mueller

OMG AT THAT SECOND TWEET

I can't get over Roger being like, this awful catalyst/bystander to so many fucked up moments in American politics. I hope he ends his career in jail



Edited at 2017-05-31 11:28 pm (UTC)

The Netflix doc on Roger Stone was so eye-opening. I honestly think that he's a high-functioning sociopath, he's so fucking evil.

i tried watching that doc but i just couldn't stand it, he was just so arrogant and cynical about his bullshit

it blew my mind to watch someone like him be at such peace with himself Reply

I worship Jesus, not Mother Earth. He calls us all to be good stewards of the planet, but doesn't mean I have to care about global warming. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 31, 2017





I've wanted kids one day but idk if I wanna put them through this hellscape. Too many people don't understand the urgency of climate change and earth will one day be uninhabitable. Before people would say climate change isn't tangible for people to care but imo it is. The impact is there. We're seeing it. But too many believe it's a hoax or just don't give a shit.

Reminder via @mmurraypolitics:

NBC/WSJ poll from April: 67% of Americans want action to combat climate change pic.twitter.com/P1Bc04TtRC — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 31, 2017



Reminder via @mmurraypolitics:



NBC/WSJ poll from April: 67% of Americans want action to combat climate change pic.twitter.com/P1Bc04TtRC — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 31, 2017

My favorite take is Erick Erickson's dumbass take lmao. The Christian mental gymnastics here is just...I've wanted kids one day but idk if I wanna put them through this hellscape. Too many people don't understand the urgency of climate change and earth will one day be uninhabitable. Before people would say climate change isn't tangible for people to care but imo it is. The impact is there. We're seeing it. But too many believe it's a hoax or just don't give a shit.

LMAO!!! That tweet is idiotic as fuck. I am so so tired of people hiding behind their faith. Wake up, idiots, or you'll end up underwater.

Like Jesus won't save you underwater

Like, there's even a fucking story about it in the OT (Noah's Ark anyone?). Everyone except Noah and his fam drowned because they wouldn't fucking listen.

In a flood, 🚣&🚁ask a man if he wants a ride. He says no, I'm waiting for God & drowns. In Heaven, man asks where was God? God replies in 🚣&🚁 https://t.co/UWoviHiTJ9 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 31, 2017

makes me think of this

Jesus H. Christ at that first tweet.



How you gonna be a steward for earth when it's uninhabitable? The Lord Jesus did not come on down from his cloud to tell us we need to be stewards of Mars or some shit.



The idiocy...it burns. Reply

what a moron

Hey Erik, Jesus and I were chilling last night and he couldn't stop talking about what an ignorant asshole you are!

Oh my fucking god @ that tweet

they just make up some lame excuse, like climate change is all just God's will, and we're meant to suffer!

that first tweet made my braincells melt

you'd think they'd wanna protect "his" "creation"

that first tweet literally makes no sense, & I feel bad for Jesus/God/Earth/The Universe, tbhhhhhh



Of the "mincing no words" school of thought: @JunckerEU on @POTUS/Paris. "Not everything in int'l agreements is fake news." --> pic.twitter.com/1IC73eXkWx — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) May 31, 2017

any thoughts on this?

any thoughts on this? Reply

I hope it's true. It sounds logical

I really hope this true

go IN, Juncker. this bag of lard has no fucking idea what the paris agreement even entails. just as he doesn #t know shit about other things like the geneva conventions or how the EU does trade deals. AAARRRGHHH, when will this madness stop????

I'm starting to stan Juncker, he's always dragging these dumbasses.

