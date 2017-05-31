[politics] comey:homey

Celebs react to 45's decision to pull out of the #ParisAgreement



Reeling from the midnight explosion of "covfefe", 45 tweeted this morning that the United States of America will be pulling out of the Paris Agreement. A brief explanation as to what this is, it is an agreement that is under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change for the purpose of dealing with greenhouse gas emissions.

The 45 administration is said to divided in regards to this matter. Ivanka and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have advised 45 to stay in the agreement while Bannon and EPA Admin Scott Pruitt have pushed for withdrawal.

There has been backlash already. NYC will uphold the agreement even if 45 backs out.

Other breaking news, seven (lucky seven) subpoenas have been issued by the House Intelligence Committee and it includes associates of the 45 administration Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen. Ex-FBI director James "THE HOMEY" Comey is going to testify publicly about 45 before the Senate Intelligence Committee. It can be as early as next week, mark your calendars ONTD. He will not talk about the FBI investigation but instead of his interactions with 45 leading up to his firing.













