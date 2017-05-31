Celebs react to 45's decision to pull out of the #ParisAgreement
So, Donald may pull out of #ParisAgreement AND roll back ACA's birth control mandate. How's that "presidential adviser" role coming, Ivanka?— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 31, 2017
There has been backlash already. NYC will uphold the agreement even if
Other breaking news, seven (lucky seven) subpoenas have been issued by the House Intelligence Committee and it includes associates of the
Now would be a good time to leave the Trump advisory council, @elonmusk. https://t.co/oxMC7Bzh14— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 31, 2017
It's a sad day when we choose to reverse steps to safeguard our collective home #ParisAgreement - We should be leading not leaving— erin brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) May 31, 2017
i'm trying to figure out the meaning of backing out the #ParisAgreement 😞 https://t.co/yLon2vdf4x— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 31, 2017
Forget #Covfefe . Forget #Kathy_Griffin . This is real news. @realDonaldTrump is f**king us and the planet. #WakeUp #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/2vpTIruPR6— Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) May 31, 2017
Don't know which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017
I LOVE rachel, her outfit at the cocktail party last night was 🔥🔥🔥
Bless Denis O'Hare. He couldn't be more right.
Today was a great day for Californian's though... so at least I have that.
It's really important because the full Senate is voting on it this week, and if it passes, they'll send it to assembly for funding, and since there is a tax increase in it, the assembly has to pass it with their super-majority (2/3 vote) and the appropriations committee originally proposed paying for it with a 15% payroll tax.
CALIFORNIA INDEPENDENCE, HERE WE COME!
Bob Mueller is basically assembling some of the biggest heavy hitters to be part of his team.
it blew my mind to watch someone like him be at such peace with himself
I've wanted kids one day but idk if I wanna put them through this hellscape. Too many people don't understand the urgency of climate change and earth will one day be uninhabitable. Before people would say climate change isn't tangible for people to care but imo it is. The impact is there. We're seeing it. But too many believe it's a hoax or just don't give a shit.
How you gonna be a steward for earth when it's uninhabitable? The Lord Jesus did not come on down from his cloud to tell us we need to be stewards of Mars or some shit.
The idiocy...it burns.