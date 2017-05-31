i read jennifer didn't want to do people magazine at all and wasn't aware of it? Reply

she said she didn't give them any quotes and didn't pose for their cover story. which is weird cause i thought celeb's teams work with people on stuff like that Reply

I can usually tell the difference between a people cover where the celeb fave a real interview vs where they are trying to make it look like they did (people does both) but this one fooled me until Jen spoke out. It really does look like she had an interview and photo shoot with them Reply

I've been saying that People of today is not the People Mag of years ago. They have seriously been slacking. Sometime I see them source tmz and page six, I don't believe they have the access they used to. They're less useful to celebs now that social media is around Reply

I can SM being the cause behind their decline tbh Reply

I can confirm that People is not as reliable as they used to be. Celebs still go to them when they want to get a story out, but when they don't have the access, they simply make it up. I know of a couple of stories where they did this, and the celebrity then gave the real story to US Weekly and E! news. Reply

ok do you work in the business or something? Reply

Iirc Lainey has been talking about this a lot recently. Murdoch bought People (or Us Weekly? Or both?) And laid off a bunch of their writers and lost a lot of sources and access. Reply

That makes a lot of sense if Murdoch owns one of them with the Dump's positive PR spin tours. Reply

I believe that when it comes to Garner and Affleck, US is one of the few who has a good source. They called that Jen was getting ready to file (and all other publications claimed that she wasn't and that nothing had changed). TMZ seems to have some insider in the legal area and I also suspect they know/have known that Ben has been dating someone for awhile.



People and E seem to have exactly the same source. In fact, E published a lengthy Ben-Jen article today, coincidentally... Reply

dang Paris looks stunning on that OK cover Reply

They need to leave Eva Longoria alone. Reply

Love that Jessica Simpson is on the cover of a magazine.



Almost 2 decades since debuting and she's still being talked about. Too relevant. Reply

I don't think there's any photo of a Kardashian that they would pay 10 million dollars tbh.



Also kinda shock Tiger Woods isn't on most of these cover (outside of InTouch). Reply

I'm rooting for Paris Jackson, idk. I hope she's happy Reply

The Enquirer is obviously going after Megyn Kelly because she defected from the Fox News mothership and dared to cross the Orange Dildo in Chief. Reply

That is a terrible photo of Jenn 😬 Reply

JFC Paris Jackson is absolutely gorgeous



LMFAO at "Tiger Woods' sad decline" and that hideous mug shot Reply

Jen Garner really is the queen of the mini-van majority (Thanks Lainey). look at that cover. Reply

That picture of Jennifer Garden is so weird Reply

Lol @ Jennifer Garden Reply

What motivates someone to use a smiley face with hearts for eyes? Reply

I feel bad for Tiger. It's not like he was being an arsehole and acting like Hilton when he was arrested. Tiger is going through some things. Just hope he learns that when you take those meds not to drive. I understand because I have medication that make me droggy to the fact I cannot remember anything. Reply

Yeah, his issues with his back have been well noted the past few years. Probably pain meds for that. And what I heard, he wasn't driving so much as passed out in his car. Reply

Damn, Pam Anderson looks rough! She looked a lot better last year, wonder what happened? Reply

