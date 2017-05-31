Wonder Woman is first DCEU film to become certified fresh!
Thrilling, earnest & buoyed by @GalGadot's charisma #WonderWoman is now #CertifiedFresh at 96% on the 🍅 #Tomatometer https://t.co/1WNUzLSslD pic.twitter.com/ITuHdo1YN4— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 31, 2017
-WW has officially been certified fresh by RT
-Highest rated DCEU film yet
-Man of Steel was rotten with 55%, BvS w/28%, and Suicide Squad with 25%
-Officially the best rated female superhero film EVAH!
-Currently sits at 94% with 101 Fresh reviews and 6 Rotten reviews
new poster!!
