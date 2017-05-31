WonderWoman

Wonder Woman is first DCEU film to become certified fresh!




-WW has officially been certified fresh by RT

-Highest rated DCEU film yet

-Man of Steel was rotten with 55%, BvS w/28%, and Suicide Squad with 25%

-Officially the best rated female superhero film EVAH!

-Currently sits at 94% with 101 Fresh reviews and 6 Rotten reviews

How do you feel about a woman coming to officially save the DCEU from the critics? She WW jump ship over to the MCU?
