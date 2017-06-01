Wonder Woman: athletes and professional fighters were selected to play the Amazons
- Some of the Amazons auditioned while the filmmakers plucked others from the athletic world — Brooke Ence, an American Crossfit champion, and Madeleine Vall Beijner, a Swedish professional fighter, among them.
- They went through basic strength training, swordplay, horseback riding and stunt choreography. “The trainers said they wanted us to look like the female version of 300,”
- Many of the women weren’t quite sure what to expect when they got on-set, especially as many of them had never worked on a Hollywood movie before, but they found themselves adapting quickly and bonding with their fellow Amazons.
- Doutzen Kroes recalls when she greeted her son in full battle regalia.“If I could just have that face framed as a picture on my wall. I think I melted because he has never looked at me like that ever. He was just in full admiration of his mommy as a warrior.”
For those wondering, Kroes is also a trained horsewoman and did speed skating.
named characters:
Florence Kasumba - Senator Acantha
Ann Ogbomo - Philippus
Jacqui-Lee Pryce - Niobe
Mayling Ng - Orana
Eleanor Matsuura - Epione (will appear in justice league too)
Samantha Jo - Euboea (will appear in justice league too)
background characters:
Kattreya Scheurer-Smith - Amazon Army
Camilla Roholm - Throne Room Amazon
Gana Bayarsaikhan - Throne Room Amazon
Zinnia Kumar - Amazon Townsfolk
She's also a trained horsewoman. And she went through the same training as others who were probably not familiar with swordfighting or horseriding.
Her arms are more thinner now but she's always in amazing shape.
