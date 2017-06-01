Yamamoto Takeshi, KHR

Wonder Woman: athletes and professional fighters were selected to play the Amazons

  • Some of the Amazons auditioned while the filmmakers plucked others from the athletic world — Brooke Ence, an American Crossfit champion, and Madeleine Vall Beijner, a Swedish professional fighter, among them.


  • They went through basic strength training, swordplay, horseback riding and stunt choreography. “The trainers said they wanted us to look like the female version of 300,”


  • Many of the women weren’t quite sure what to expect when they got on-set, especially as many of them had never worked on a Hollywood movie before, but they found themselves adapting quickly and bonding with their fellow Amazons.


  • Doutzen Kroes recalls when she greeted her son in full battle regalia.“If I could just have that face framed as a picture on my wall. I think I melted because he has never looked at me like that ever. He was just in full admiration of his mommy as a warrior.”


For those wondering, Kroes is also a trained horsewoman and did speed skating.

