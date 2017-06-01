Wonder Woman: athletes and professional fighters were selected to play the Amazons

The trainers said they wanted us to look like the female version of 300



YAS! I hope their workout is a feature on the DVD. They included it on the 300 DVD and it was crazy impressive so I'd love to see these women kicking ass and getting in shape for it. Reply

can't wait for the WW party posts this weekend lol I'm reading the Patty Jenkins article on THR right now http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/featur es/complex-gender-politics-wonder-woman-m ovie-1008259 can't wait for the WW party posts this weekend lol Reply

Got my ticket for tomorrow, very excited. Reply

I love that they cut out Jimmy from this gif Reply

I even have a gif with Jimmy in it but I thought



nah Reply

Me too bb! Going with my fav nerds too (my dad, sister, bf)



Amazing bday present tbh Reply

Not to burst everyone's parade, but are there any non-white women in this movie? Reply

lol @ "not to burst everyone's parade"



i'm gonna try to make "not to rain on everyone's bubble" a thing Reply

Link

I'm so bad with sayings! This happens to me all the time 😒 Reply

according to wiki there's a black woman and an asian woman playing an amazon. so yes there are. Reply

not one that will appear for more than 10 seconds no Reply

i'm sure you'll spot one in the crowd Reply

actually now i'm looking, a lot more than one! the amazons look pretty diverse, although they probably don't have any lines. Reply

Mayling Ng, Florence Kasumba, Ann Wolfe, and Samantha Jo are all playing Amazons. Reply

idk how big their roles are (if they get any lines) but a quick search on imdb based on the actresses who have photos on their imdb pages:



named characters:

Florence Kasumba - Senator Acantha

Ann Ogbomo - Philippus

Jacqui-Lee Pryce - Niobe

Mayling Ng - Orana

Eleanor Matsuura - Epione (will appear in justice league too)

Samantha Jo - Euboea (will appear in justice league too)



background characters:

Kattreya Scheurer-Smith - Amazon Army

Camilla Roholm - Throne Room Amazon

Gana Bayarsaikhan - Throne Room Amazon

Zinnia Kumar - Amazon Townsfolk

tbh I'm salty that they didn't give Gina Torres a role, since she was a fan favorite to play WW for years. Reply

I watched it yesterday and I noticed at least one PoC Amazon with multiple lines Reply

I'm so glad this movie is doing critically well. I don't think it will push forward more for female superhero films but nobody needs the think pieces about how we shouldn't make these films after WW flopped. Reply

They have 4 screenings of this going on at my job right now and I want to fucking die Reply

I don't know if I should go tomorrow night or Friday afternoon...



I'm impatient but also hate packed cinemas bc I need room to breathe Reply

You can breathe when you're dead, sis! Reply

friday afternoon. i prefer comfort. Reply

25 hours to go until I'm in the theater watching this.



I'm def gonna cry. Reply

athletes and fighters yet they had a vs model???



alright lol they're trying too hard with this faux feminism marketing campaign i'm sleep Reply

She's also a trained horsewoman. And she went through the same training as others who were probably not familiar with swordfighting or horseriding.



Edited at 2017-05-31 11:30 pm (UTC) Reply

doutzen is (or was, haven't seen her in a while) quite fit actually. she's probably one of the only models that fits in this kind of movie Reply

Right? It's so interesting that none of the amazons look like Serena Williams or Alicia The Empress, wonder why.... Reply

If the Williams sisters had had a cameo I would have died. Reply

Serena is exactly what I'd imagine an Amazon woman would look like Reply

Doutzen is trained in speed skating and a horse rider. She was always regarded for having a muscular shape, compared to the other Angels.



Her arms are more thinner now but she's always in amazing shape. Reply

but have you seen doutzen? of all the models they could have picked and failed, they actually picked a good one. Reply

Now I remember that Brooke Ence was on that crossfit documentary on netflix that I watched at 3AM. Reply

lol what doc? Reply

i didn't care to see this movie until now, but ♥_♥ Reply

bless wondy for saving the dceu! Reply

“The trainers said they wanted us to look like the female version of 300"



This was the right approach. Reply

I'M SO FUCKING HYPED FOR THIS MOVIE! Reply

