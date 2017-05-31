Hailee Steinfeld in talks to star in Transformers spinoff Bumblebee
- Hailee Steinfeld in talks to star in Paramount's Transformers spinoff Bumblebee
- Travis Knight, Laika CEO, will make his directorial debut
- she's in Pitch Perfect 3 next
I LOVED Edge of Seventeen. I laughed and cried. It was just really good to me.
i thought she was back on track with the edge of seventeen. smfh
Do something else for a quick buck, boo.
I saw two and I'm so ???? Because the ads look cheap but who would buy ad space for transformers ?
I really can't believe there's gonna be more transformers movies.
But...this Bumblebee? What is there to find interesting? Like really, what is there to his character besides a stupid vocal gimmick and that one time he pissed on John Turturro?
And god if Hailee knew how to pick her projects after True Grit, she would've had a killer career by now since she's pretty talented. Edge of Seventeen gave me hope but I guess we're back to this.