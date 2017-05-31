Hailee Steinfeld in talks to star in Transformers spinoff Bumblebee

WHO ASKED FOR MORE OF THESE DUMB MOVIES SERIOUSLY Reply

her career trajectory is so strange to me Reply

edge of seventeen was so good DON'T DO IT HAILEE Reply

I watched her movie Edge of Seventeen, and while it went absolutely nowhere, she was really charming in it Reply

love that film. I'm glad it showed that she can still carry her own film Reply

I LOVED Edge of Seventeen. I laughed and cried. It was just really good to me. Reply

she's so great in it Reply

ia. i think she should do more teen movies. Reply

When will someone bring Beastwars to the big screen though? That's the only Transformers series I really care about. Reply

BW was excellent and that's why it shouldn't be one of those dumb movies. Reply

stop with the transformers please Reply

That Oscar nom sure did her good. Outside of Edge of 17, all of her projects since True Grit have been lame. Too bad Reply

i need ha to release her album first and then go back to acting cuz i lowkey love ha bops! Reply

that's money guaranteed. good for her! Reply

I love ha Reply

oh no baby! what is you doing?!?



i thought she was back on track with the edge of seventeen. smfh Reply

Who's asking for all these Transformers movies?! Reply

Your icon is killing me Reply

Your icon 😂 Reply

OMG ur icon Reply

I'm dead Reply

Girl no. I'm rooting for you but no.



Do something else for a quick buck, boo. Reply

Her career is so odd Reply

Give me more bops like Starving instead of flop movie choices like this. Reply

lmao at this point she'll find better success with ha music than her odd as fuck movie choices Reply

Is anyone else seeing weird transformer-esque advertisement while driving



I saw two and I'm so ???? Because the ads look cheap but who would buy ad space for transformers ? Reply

There's no need for this movie to exist. The first "Transformers" movie said everything that needs to be said about Bumblebee. Reply

I can't believe how much money these movies make, they're absolute shit Reply

LAIKA is fucking amazing so idec if it's transformers i totally want to see him take on a live action film Reply

The end is nigh yall.



I really can't believe there's gonna be more transformers movies. Reply

then I hope it bombs just like I hope all Transformers movies bomb. Reply

she should ask elle fanning for some career advise Reply

I'm pretty sure they audition for the same roles, elle just gets hired more Reply

her career is odd Reply

At least she won't have to deal w/ Michael Bay's sexist antics. Reply

girl don't do it Reply

Ugh these gd movies Reply

she's too good for this Reply

Another Pitch Perfect and a Transformers spin-off? Truly dark times Reply

You know, IDW's depiction of G1 Bumblebee in the Robots in Disguise comic series was pretty interesting, as he grappled with trying to lead the Autobots on Cybertron while suffering a serious inferiority complex as he knows he's incapable of matching Optimus's leadership skills or Hot Rod's sheer confidence.



But...this Bumblebee? What is there to find interesting? Like really, what is there to his character besides a stupid vocal gimmick and that one time he pissed on John Turturro? Reply

Who asked for this??

And god if Hailee knew how to pick her projects after True Grit, she would've had a killer career by now since she's pretty talented. Edge of Seventeen gave me hope but I guess we're back to this. Reply

shes so boring Reply

I've been bopping to "Most Girls" all day but I kinda feel bad for her film career. Most of the stuff she chooses or gets cast in has a slight chance of being good or at least moderately popular but somehow doesn't click. I actually really liked Barely Lethal minus the nice guy plot and the use of the t-slur by the villain towards the end. She's ridiculously charming and talented. Hopefully she passes on this and continues to resurrect the teen movie genre. Reply

i love her EP and that line about seeing "the sunrise on this town way before you did" like yaaaaas Reply

I really like her, I want her to make good choices, and yet... Reply

