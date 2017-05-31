Supergirl casts season 3 big bad

ooo can't wait. she's pretty hot. she kind of reminds me of lyndsy fonseca in some angles.



She reminds me of the girl who played Chuck's sister in Chuck Reply

o I can see that. I just realized she (odette) was also in the movie you again. Reply

season 2 finale? Reply

some krypton cult shot a baby into space (around the same time as supes i think) at the end of S2 and the prologue was that after 37 years on Earth their time has come Reply

lmao i know, there was a typo in the post that said season 3 so i was confused thinking i forgot about the existence of a season lmaooo Reply

i c u fixed it! :D





sometimes i'm floored by how good the supergirl costume is. one of the best ever for a DC live adaptation. Reply

It really is. I also really liked that it's similar but quite different from Superman's when you see them up close. Reply

I love Odette



I'm surprised she never really happened Reply

Odette should've been a recast of Maggie so the white washing can end tbh. Reply

I love her! They should have gotten a proper Native American actress for the role, but I did enjoy her as Nola on Banshee and her fight with Burton was one of my favorite moments in the series (some spoilers) :



Is the character native American? Reply

Not a Desperate Housewife :(. I want all Desperate Housewives to play villains.



I'm getting real tired of the "oh hey, a pod with a main character in it" as a plot device though. It's getting like "Barry fights a Speedster" as a plot.



i really want a few more episodes like in season 1 where there's no mention of a big bad, but instead it's supergirl saving cats from trees and helping the people =/ Reply

yeah I agree. I loved every episode of season 1 and that doesn't happen often for me. I do like learning more about alex and j'onn's personal life but I feel like there needs to be more of a focus on supergirl regardless. I rly hated how much scene time yawn-el got this season.. it rly didn't feel like the show was called supergirl at one point. nonetheless, I'm still going to continue watching since I do love supergirl as a whole, alex danvers and katie mcgrath is a season 3 regular ayayay.



also, i rly hope yawn-el is bye forever. Reply

The middle of season two was awful but the last few episodes were great. Teri Hatcher hamming it up, Linda Carter being E.T and Calista Flockheart just being whirlwind of charisma and talent. Plus Supergirl beating a fully powered Superman was great and pissed off the male nerds. Reply

im getting bored with villain of the week foes. even tho Rhea appeared a bunch of times it only felt like she battled Supergirl like two times.



idk I feel like this show is missing something. its too nicey nice. maybe turn Lena into how Lex was on smallville where you didnt know where he stood from one day to the next. I need something. Reply

lena's almost definitely going to go evil at some point lbr Reply

call me when they get rid of mon-el Reply

can they really not think of anything else other than yeeting a pod to earth Reply

i've had a soft spot for her since you again Reply

- While the character is extremely alien looking in the comics, her appearance will be different in the show (meaning she will most likely just be another human-looking alien)



sick of this low-budget Star Trek tv makeup effects that make them look 2% alien and 98% human!! Reply

They should just cast real aliens. Reply

I think she was in that lifetime movie about a teacher who gets in trouble for a faked sex tape.. I remember when she destroys the guy's computer stuff and the effects were so cheesy Reply

I not trying to be mean at all but Odettes acting is so bad. She acts like she reading straight from the paper and can only make distressed faces. Like hopefully shes gotten better but I watch that horror movie she did and she really ruined it for me along with the shitty story. Reply

it just conflicts me because I hate this show so much but I love Katie Mcgrath so much but I hate this show so much Reply

I'm probably gonna do what I do with Katie Cassidy on Arrow and just watch Katie's scenes on youtube. I definitely will if bland boy is still on the show. Reply

her whole existence in Glee was uncalled for and you will never understand the hatred high school me had for her and those tragic Ryan Murphy fucking hats. like I'm sorry y'all but I will never be able to look at Melissa Benoist's face and not remember this unnecessary heaux:her whole existence in Glee was uncalled for and you will never understand the hatred high school me had for her and those tragic Ryan Murphy fucking hats. Reply

I was thinking about her the other day, i thought she didn't act anymore Reply

She was pretty good on Banshee doing the action stuff, should be good on this Reply

So she just chilled on earth growing up normally and decided to be evil even tho none of her kind was there to raise her in their believes? Reply

