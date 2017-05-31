CanaryCry

Supergirl casts season 3 big bad




- Odette Annable of The Astronaut Wives Club and Banshee fame has been tapped to play the big bad in Season 3

- Odette will play Reign, one of the World Killers who was first introduced in The New 52s Supergirl comic series

- While the character is extremely alien looking in the comics, her appearance will be different in the show (meaning she will most likely just be another human-looking alien)

- The Season 2 finale first introduced to Reign being rocketed into Space as a baby while Krypton was dying heading towards Earth

