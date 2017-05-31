Supergirl casts season 3 big bad
#Supergirl Casts @OdetteAnnable as 'Worldkiller' Reign in Season 3 https://t.co/lXvj4nLA4K pic.twitter.com/YGfSXg3WJ4— TVLine.com (@TVLine) May 31, 2017
- Odette Annable of The Astronaut Wives Club and Banshee fame has been tapped to play the big bad in Season 3
- Odette will play Reign, one of the World Killers who was first introduced in The New 52s Supergirl comic series
- While the character is extremely alien looking in the comics, her appearance will be different in the show (meaning she will most likely just be another human-looking alien)
- The Season 2 finale first introduced to Reign being rocketed into Space as a baby while Krypton was dying heading towards Earth
I'm surprised she never really happened
I'm getting real tired of the "oh hey, a pod with a main character in it" as a plot device though. It's getting like "Barry fights a Speedster" as a plot.
also, i rly hope yawn-el is bye forever.
idk I feel like this show is missing something. its too nicey nice. maybe turn Lena into how Lex was on smallville where you didnt know where he stood from one day to the next. I need something.
sick of this low-budget Star Trek tv makeup effects that make them look 2% alien and 98% human!!
her whole existence in Glee was uncalled for and you will never understand the hatred high school me had for her and those tragic Ryan Murphy fucking hats.
