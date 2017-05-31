LeBron James' L.A. home vandalized with N-word graffiti

Today has been such a wild ride; I'm spent. People really are awful. Reply

Just awful. At least the police are taking it seriously and investigating it as a hate crime. Reply

I'm sorry this happened to him and his family, though I am finally happy to see someone who understands "It doesn't matter how famous you are, how much money you have. being black in america, it's tough." Reply

His quotes on the incident are great.



Especially the one about how it doesn't matter how much money you have, being African American is still tough. Reply

This is truly disgusting, you can feel his voice shaking, it's heartbreaking tbh. I hope it will remind the NuBlacks that loves to say "All lives matter" that no matter how white they want to be or how rich they are, they'll always be treated like any black person.



His response was so great, I hope his family's ok.



His response was so great, I hope his family's ok.

I was just reading about this when this Tweet popped up: Noose found in Nat'l Museum of African American History and Culture—Sec. of Smithsonian called it a “repugnant” act. https://t.co/V81L465MoF — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 31, 2017



I hate everything. Reply

ughh

rage

what in the name of fuck Reply

yeah I just heard about this :( Reply

jesus Reply

Sick Reply

Wtf Reply

Yeah, I'm signing off for the day. Bye. Reply

So much rage, man. Reply

this makes me want to vomit, cry, and smash things all at once :( Reply

Jfc Reply

yeah, people are not at all emboldened by the POS in Chief Reply

One was found near the Hirshhorn museum a few blocks away this earlier week too :/ My neighborhood in Alexandria had a bunch of white supremacist fliers put up over the weekend too. Richard Spencer and his ilk are probably behind the second thing. Reply

Also this month, the nooses at American and the murder at Maryland. There've been numerous high-profile hate crimes here and nationally, but a D-list dumdum holding a Michael Myers mask in a blond wig and corn syrup is the leading outrage. Of course. Reply

This is so disgusting. The amount of hatred a person has in their heart who commits this type of act (or the graffiti) is truly scary. Reply

I swear I'll never forgive anyone that voted for the current administration. All scum. Reply

The KKK endorsed Donald. Idky anyone is surprised they are popping out of the shadows now.



Sad but predictable. Reply

i was just there last Friday. such an amazing museum.



that said this pisses me off so much. Reply

they are so fucking emboldened now. Reply

omfg Reply

Wait, again? There was another noose last week at a different Smithsonian, the Hirshorn. I hate people. Reply

I'm just heartbroken over this. I'm heartbroken even more so because I had the privilege of being there back during Black History Month. It's a really special place. Reply

holy fuck Reply

I fucking hate people Reply

Just read about this. Horrified for the people who found it :( Reply

i've read way to many stories online lately of nooses being found in black establishments with racist connotations...but am sure it has nothing to do with our racist, pos prez!!1 Reply

i'm so glad someone as big as him isn't drinking the kool aid Reply

TMZ: sources say the graffiti was done by Kathy Griffin... and Barron Trump learned the N-word from seeing the coverage on TV. Reply

seriously and i thought dish nation was bad TMZ would probably pull something like this Reply

LMAO Reply

Lmao god Reply

omg Reply

Sad

Like Bomani Jones said maybe since it happened to a high profile athlete people wont say that its just a class thing. Even if you in a Benz, to them your still a nigga in a coupe. My parent taught me that my whole life. Reply

That Kanye quote came to mind and Chris Rock's piece about Dentists in his neighbourhood. Reply

I was thinking about that Chris Rock quote today when I was driving through a neighborhood. Reply

i send the same passage every jackie robinson day. still relevant. sadly, it might always be. pic.twitter.com/Nn3F4MsBkF — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) April 15, 2017



there's a bunch of "it's different now! black millionaires!"s in the replies, but nope it also reminded me of the Jackie Robinson quote he posts every Jackie Robinson Day:there's a bunch of "it's different now! black millionaires!"s in the replies, but nope Reply

And they just found a noose inside the African-American History Museum.



I am done with America today. Reply

idk how tf some people live with themselves. Reply

So fucking gross. His response is really great, though. Reply

America, the Racist. What else is new? Reply

