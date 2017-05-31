LeBron James' L.A. home vandalized with N-word graffiti
Report: LeBron James's L.A. home vandalized with N-word graffiti. https://t.co/ELTpN6u2MF pic.twitter.com/jxgycn1sY9— The FADER (@thefader) May 31, 2017
Earlier today it was reported that the gate of LeBron James' LA home was vandalized with racist graffiti.
It's being investigated by the police as a hate crime
He discussed his thoughts about the vandalism in a pre-Finals press conference today:
LeBron James' full comments after racist vandalism at LA home: Being Black in America, Emmett Till, his family, mood & focus entering Finals pic.twitter.com/tToLx0KNMi— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 31, 2017
LeBron James responds to racial slur sprayed on front gate of his LA home with strong statement on race issues in America pic.twitter.com/CjUvCXixGB— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 31, 2017
Especially the one about how it doesn't matter how much money you have, being African American is still tough.
His response was so great, I hope his family's ok.
I hate everything.
rage
Sad but predictable.
that said this pisses me off so much.
there's a bunch of "it's different now! black millionaires!"s in the replies, but nope
I am done with America today.