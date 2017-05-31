Andrew Garfield at the Werq The World Tour in London with Michelle Visage, Detox, Shangela and more
jeremykoststudio: #LikeOneOfYourFrenchGirls muse #Detox getting some post-show love from #Spiderman #AndrewGarfield last night... never know what might happen tonight at the signing/party at the #thelondonedition from 8! Queens #werqtheworld
michellevisage: What a show, what a night! Thank you as always 🇬🇧 YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL. Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer. @lavernecox you keep doing what you're doing, you are a trailblazer, a beauty and a 💎 I LOVE YOU #werqtheworld #tour #soldout
itsshangela: Friend: "What did you do on Tuesday night Shangie?" Me: Oh you know, just death dropped for my baby daddy Andrew Garfield in London and then threw a little Spidey web with him backstage after the show.
He was soooooooo nice! So sweet. And I'm thinking I should have asked for an upside down kiss. 💋
Also he's ugly.
I'm mad I can't go see him in Angels In America but I'm hoping to catch it at my local cinema
Fr if I win the raffle thing I'll give you my spare ticket, I saw pt 2 it was LIFE CHANGING and you deserve to go okay we got through the Spideys with him! lmaooo
Nathan Stewart Barrett is also amazing, him and Andrew are hilarious I hope they get to work together again
omg thats so kind of u!!! i'd make the trip if I was guaranteed one for sure
lmao omg I feel so happy now he's getting roles and hopefully the credit he deserves for being a great actor
I'm so excited he's working with Nathan I love them!!
I can see him playing Norman Bates in movie or Anthony Perkins in his biopic. Maybe Bill Nye biopic?
lsa keeps telling me that andrew and frank ocean hooked up. i'm kinda starting to believe it tbh
glad he bounced back or whatever he was a shit spider-man MO MO