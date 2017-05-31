AAA Boys

Andrew Garfield at the Werq The World Tour in London with Michelle Visage, Detox, Shangela and more


jeremykoststudio: #LikeOneOfYourFrenchGirls muse #Detox getting some post-show love from #Spiderman #AndrewGarfield last night... never know what might happen tonight at the signing/party at the #thelondonedition from 8! Queens #werqtheworld


michellevisage: What a show, what a night! Thank you as always 🇬🇧 YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL. Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer. @lavernecox you keep doing what you're doing, you are a trailblazer, a beauty and a 💎 I LOVE YOU #werqtheworld #tour #soldout


itsshangela: Friend: "What did you do on Tuesday night Shangie?" Me: Oh you know, just death dropped for my baby daddy Andrew Garfield in London and then threw a little Spidey web with him backstage after the show.
He was soooooooo nice! So sweet. And I'm thinking I should have asked for an upside down kiss. 💋









