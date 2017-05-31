Andrew Garfield at the Werq The World Tour in London with Michelle Visage, Detox, Shangela and more

arnt there rumors that him and emma stone are back together? Reply

I can't bring myself to like him. He has such a punchable face.

Also he's ugly. Reply

lmao I love him

I'm mad I can't go see him in Angels In America but I'm hoping to catch it at my local cinema Reply

Same, and I am mad bc the date that Part One is showing in theaters here is a date I already have a concert, and they don't seem to be adding more dates. Truly some bullshit. Reply

Ugh that's so annoying :( afaik my cinema only has two dates and times so I'm hoping nothing comes up before then Reply

I need to see pt. 1 too but I'm on holiday then ugh, they better release more dates, the show is craaaazy popular Reply

they usually have encore dates, well at least my theatre does. Each part is being shown twice. Reply

I know, and they've done that for other NT Live shows like Streetcar Named Desire, but they haven't added any more yet in LA - just 7/20 for Part One and 7/27 for Part Two. I really hope they add dates - take my money, y'all! Reply

maybe the encore dates will be announced closer to the day, since they aren't dependant on the time as much as the live showing. They can just shove them wherever they fit in the schedule. Fingers crossed!! I'm so excited for it, I really should buy my tickets Reply

omg bb I hope you get to see it!!



Fr if I win the raffle thing I'll give you my spare ticket, I saw pt 2 it was LIFE CHANGING and you deserve to go okay we got through the Spideys with him! lmaooo

Nathan Stewart Barrett is also amazing, him and Andrew are hilarious I hope they get to work together again Reply

thank u bb! i've got a house move and other rl shit atm getting in the way it'll be nice to have something to look forward to!



omg thats so kind of u!!! i'd make the trip if I was guaranteed one for sure

lmao omg I feel so happy now he's getting roles and hopefully the credit he deserves for being a great actor

I'm so excited he's working with Nathan I love them!! Reply

Fuck me in the ass Andrew. Reply

You're so subtle with your words Reply

this is a good post. Reply

This is so fucking cute, I love it. <3 Reply

yas this hunty!!! Reply

that BACKFLIP Reply

ugh, I hate Shangela Reply

Aww what a sweetheart! Hope he gets the best of his career. Fuck Sony.



I can see him playing Norman Bates in movie or Anthony Perkins in his biopic. Maybe Bill Nye biopic? Reply

Detox just grosses me out so much and IDK why. Reply

ditto. also that shit she said about Valentina is nagl Reply

I don't keep up with Drag Race business too much out of the show, what'd her bitter ass say? Reply

is that Nathan Stewart-Jarrett at the show with him?





lsa keeps telling me that andrew and frank ocean hooked up. i'm kinda starting to believe it tbh Reply

yes that's Nathan! they're in Angels In America together :) Reply

