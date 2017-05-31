House of Cards Season 5 Round up
@theresa_may They respect you more when you show strength. Or show up. pic.twitter.com/mNXXDKL0xd— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) May 31, 2017
-Expertly trolling Theresa May for not showing up to the debate.
Anyone still watching this absurdity?
Vox: House of Cards season 5 review: Netflix’s drama plays differently in 2017 — but the reason has little to d... https://t.co/7oCoqFekmX— Dr Alex Concorde (@ConcordeMind) May 30, 2017
Only the last 2 episodes were shot post 2016 election.
Also I miss Meechum.
I WISH the HOC version of election 2016 was our reality. Even if Frank murders people n' shit, his policies seem misguided-at-worst and not actively-evil. And the Republican in their universe seems relatively alright, honestly.
shots fucking FIRED
[Spoiler (click to open)] Holy shit what did Claire do to Tom OMGOMGOMG
Edited at 2017-05-31 09:59 pm (UTC)
how is this election looking to shape up
hah
Lmaooo
I CAN'T @ THERESA MAY NOT SHOWING UP THOUGH.
Like.... WHY?
joel kinnaman is lowkey hot, but my queen robin wright is hotter unnfggg