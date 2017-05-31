House of Cards Season 5 Round up

I haven't started the new season yet because I'm already too invested in irl politics. I'm just exhausted from politics. Reply

yaaaas perfect timing! i'm on episode 8 and it's not the greatest season, but has some interesting themes. will probably binge the night trough. claire 4 (not just acting) president. but it pales in comparison to the real political drama that is unfolding in front of our eyes ofc.

I *just* finished season 5 and I'm still wtfing over the ending. I suppose it'll make more sense as the show goes on, but for now it seems like everything building up to the end was such a waste.

i want to do that to drumpf.

someone should put his head over that gif

Fuck that, I want him alive and conscious so he feels every painful last second of his life.

i was like dam u frank but also no zoey :/

This was annoying as fuck because it would be basically impossible to do this in the DC Metro without anyone seeing, hiding behind some non-existent grates.

lol agreed. Even a fictionalized version of American politics wont be as weird as it is now

this was the least believable thing for me out of the whole show, I buy that a crooked psycho politician would want a journalist dead but why do it yourself? it's way too dangerous, get Doug to hire someone on Craigslist or something

This is season is such a vast improvement from last. I was home all day yesterday and I watched all the episodes. I am back to being obsessed with the show again.

It's so dark 😩 I had nightmares last night lol that bohemian grove shit <<

lol @ trolling theresa may!

I'm only on episode 5 but this season feels a bit all over the place.

Also I miss Meechum.

the new guy they have lined up for frank is so meh. nothing compares to sweet, inocent bb meechum

I binged each of S2-S4 in their entirety on the day of their release but idk man, I don't see how it can get any soapier or more nuts than irl politics. I'll probably start S5 at some point this weekend but I'm not nearly as excited as I used to be.



I WISH the HOC version of election 2016 was our reality. Even if Frank murders people n' shit, his policies seem misguided-at-worst and not actively-evil. And the Republican in their universe seems relatively alright, honestly.

ikr? it's a sad day when i'd rather have frank "subway pusher" underwood as american president than the oompa-loompa oligarch.

at least frank can express himself in coherent sentences

tbh my main problem with hoc these days is how out of touch it seems. watching season 4 especially felt like such a relic of the obama years. i haven't started s5 yet but i'm hoping they course correct. it's depressing to watch such relatively minor things be treated as huge fucking scandals in tv land when reality is just so much worse.

I look back on the first season of this show and I am amazed at how fan-fucking-tastic it was. Claire Underwood having her assistant fire everyone in the office only to fire her assistant once she has finished - ICONIC. I will forever be bitter over what they did to Corey Stoll's character, though.

yes! i felt so bad for corey stoll's character. for some reason, the scene of him reading his constituent's emails and just being torn up that he can't do anything stuck out to me. idk why. i hope that there are actually politicians that have this sentiment.

oohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh damn @ that theresa may drag





shots fucking FIRED

lol the kremlin-controlled carrot better watch out. Angie Get Your Gun lolololol

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Holy shit what did Claire do to Tom OMGOMGOMG



Edited at 2017-05-31 09:59 pm (UTC) I'm on episode 12 right now. I'm halfway through the episode one more to go

Shit ikr...i was like Holy shit

Omg

ANYWAY, since Theresa May is brought up in the post, this seems On Topic: for UK ONTDers, how is this election looking to shape up?

hah



hahahahahagaefdhah Reply

LOL, tell us how u really feel, tim.

LMAO



I CAN'T @ THERESA MAY NOT SHOWING UP THOUGH.



Like.... WHY? Reply

the elections episodes made me so stressful ajdjskfndkjfjdkskd





joel kinnaman is lowkey hot, but my queen robin wright is hotter unnfggg

queen robin is so fucking stylish and beautiful <3

