He also just did an interview with BBC Radio 1 and confirmed that him and Noel still aren't on speaking terms and talks about his gig in support of the Manchester bombing victims.



they are gonna die hating each other Reply

A great thing would be for them to get over themselves for 5 minutes and sing Don't Look Back in Anger at the concert. Reply

That would be an epic change of events. Not at all likely, true, but I'd root for it. Reply

People need to stop thinking that an Oasis reunion is ever going to happen. It'll never happen. Reply

I don't care about a reunion. I wouldn't see them anyway.



I'd just like to think that even Noel and Liam's massive egos are capable of being pushed aside for this.



It probably hasn't even cross their minds to be fair, but it would be nice. Reply

They're like the only britpop band to not reunite. I still think it could happen but not anytime soon.



Edited at 2017-05-31 10:09 pm (UTC)

Liam refuses to sing it Reply

I actually like this. also, in his old age he is looking more and more like noel. Reply

Mte i had to double check lmao he should get another hair style Reply

It took me years to be able to tell which was which and now I'm confused again.



Noel is hotter. Reply

I'm honestly so glad he's back because he's endlessly entertaining! Reply

This is really good Reply

both Noel and Liam are annoying but Liam will always be my favorite

too bad he ruined his voice, he sounded so phenomenally good during the early years







I wish he had taken vocal lessons. He had an amazing voice. Reply

I dislike both but at least Liam has good voice and didn't do a coke themed party so i dislike him a bit less. Reply

The older they get, the more he and Noel look alike. Reply

I bet that pisses them both off so much lmao

i like it. and ngl hearing his voice always takes me back, oasis were my everything when i was about 13. Reply

Oasis have some amazing songs. I should have made a bigger 90s brtipop post because I just saw that Thom Yorke said he hated britpop: “The whole Britpop thing made me fucking angry. I hated it. It was backwards-looking, and I didn’t want any part of it.”



And Noel commented on Harry Styles and his new album lol:



Now older sibling Noel has told Absolute Radio: “People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write shite like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”



He added: “I don’t mind the song, my wife was falling over herself, ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song? It’s like Prince’, I was like, ‘Without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince!'”





ia tbh. granted, at the time i was too young to realize how ~reductive~ they were, but still, they do have some incredible songs (don't go away will forever be a fave).



lmaoooo ngl i agree on the prince part. but otherwise that's just classic noel. i expected nothing less. Reply

lmfao bless Noel <3



i fucking love britpop but it's kinda wild how radiohead completely evaded being labeled britpop when they came up at the same time as these bands.

My love! I been waiting for this since Oasis disbanded . He can sing reggaeton and I'll like it, tho. Reply

