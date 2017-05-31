May 31st, 2017, 04:05 pm shittysoup Liam Gallagher - Wall Of Glass I don't care, I'm here for this.SOURCE Tagged: british celebrities, music / musician, music / musician (rock), new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2828 comments Add comment
I'd just like to think that even Noel and Liam's massive egos are capable of being pushed aside for this.
It probably hasn't even cross their minds to be fair, but it would be nice.
Edited at 2017-05-31 10:09 pm (UTC)
Noel is hotter.
too bad he ruined his voice, he sounded so phenomenally good during the early years
And Noel commented on Harry Styles and his new album lol:
Now older sibling Noel has told Absolute Radio: “People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write shite like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”
He added: “I don’t mind the song, my wife was falling over herself, ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song? It’s like Prince’, I was like, ‘Without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince!'”
lmaoooo ngl i agree on the prince part. but otherwise that's just classic noel. i expected nothing less.
i fucking love britpop but it's kinda wild how radiohead completely evaded being labeled britpop when they came up at the same time as these bands.
Any word on his live band?