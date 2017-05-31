Lionel Richie tracks Sofia Richie's phone


It seems Lionel Richie is keeping a closer eye than many may have thought on his youngest daughter.

Sofia, who was just partying in Cannes with Scott Disick, tweeted that her dad tracks her phone once every day and she knows because she gets a notification about it.

Is tracking your adult child's phone without their permission an invasion of privacy or is it normal parent behavior?
