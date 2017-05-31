Lionel Richie tracks Sofia Richie's phone
'My dad tracks my phone once a day' https://t.co/yZjWfjcoaH— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 31, 2017
It seems Lionel Richie is keeping a closer eye than many may have thought on his youngest daughter.
Sofia, who was just partying in Cannes with Scott Disick, tweeted that her dad tracks her phone once every day and she knows because she gets a notification about it.
My dad tracks my phone once a day. Awkwardly enough I get a notification every time. I think it's funny so I don't tell him I know— Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) May 31, 2017
SOURCE
Is tracking your adult child's phone without their permission an invasion of privacy or is it normal parent behavior?
Once she was late getting home by like 15 minutes because she offered to drive a classmate home who missed the bus, and she said her grandparents took her tv and computer away from her for two weeks for that.
Once she got to college she basically immediately realized how fucked up everything was and cut them out of her life.
she's a 'child' to a 35 year old man that is trying to hook up with her
my dad is pissed. it's such a control thing
Then again, I'm married, in my 30s and live in my own place yet I STILL call my parents and tell them where I am obsessively. I have some trauma-based anxiety about it. I'd probs let my parents track my phone if they had any knowledge of how to use apps.
That said, I wouldn't track anyone, but I don't have that kinda relationship with anyone anyway. I do care about my privacy so I'd be pissed if anyone but my mom did that.
My parents trusted me as a teen (I was a lame overachiever lol) and don't particularly care what I do now that I'm an adult but ngl I will text my mom the ETA every time I take an Uber alone 'cause I want someone to know if I get kidnapped/murdered :P
'twas a sad day