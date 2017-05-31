Lionel Richie tracks Sofia Richie's phone

One of my students has this app with a shared GPS or something, her parents can literally track her anywhere she goes and it's insane to me. like i get paranoia and i get that parents worry but to me it seems like they don't trust her in the least and honestly idk what kind of message that sends to a teenager. she doesn't strike me a happy girl at all tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Its built into iPhones. One does not even need an extra app. I sometimes use it so my mom / friends know how close i am to the meeting point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hers wasn't an Iphone though. It was fucking creepy, you could see the little dots of each family member moving, it was like a modern day maurauder's map. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have an app for that and it's extremely handy. I also check how far they're away or where I have to meet them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This reminds me the time some students and their parents were sitting in on a class I was teaching one time and after one of the mothers asked me afterwards about how safe the campus is and stuff (completely understandable). Then was talking about how after her daughter graduates high school and goes to college she still wants to track her phone. Her daughter was standing there so awkwardly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sadly we live in scary times and I could very much see why a parent would worry and want to know where their kids are, especially when and if they don't answer when they call/reply to texts, etc.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Before smartphones I knew this girl in high school who lived with her grandparents and they made her call them when she got to school, between every class and as she was leaving to go home. They would check her odometer every day to make sure she only went to and from school and she'd be questioned if the miles didn't match up.



Once she was late getting home by like 15 minutes because she offered to drive a classmate home who missed the bus, and she said her grandparents took her tv and computer away from her for two weeks for that.



Once she got to college she basically immediately realized how fucked up everything was and cut them out of her life. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My fam had that, too, and my sister was ALWAYS tracking our dad but he never tracked her back. That cracked my ass up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I probably would if my 18 year old was messing about with trash like Disick. Reply

Thread

Link

When she's partying with dads/grown ass men and women as a teen I guess I understand why he'd do it. Reply

Thread

Link

How do you think he met her mom? (hint he was 35 she was 18) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes i didn't know that. i guess that explains why he doesn't see a problem with it then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well. At least he's trying. Reply

Thread

Link

She's an adult and it's creepy, but ONTD seem to treat 18/19 year olds like kids, so idk how many will be against it. Reply

Thread

Link

she's an adult but she's boozing with creepy old dudes on daddy's dime so idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These are my thoughts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh please. Just because 18/19 year olds are legally adults doesn't mean they're not still dumb as fuck and emotionally and physically immature. They're still adolescents. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's legally an adult but they're still mentally a child and need guidance in life. No 18\19 year old should be hanging out with a mid 30 year old man Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

context is important lol



she's a 'child' to a 35 year old man that is trying to hook up with her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think it's creepy; she is somewhat famous/high profile and we live in scary times PLUS nicole was a wild child so he's probably trying to keep his eye on her in an effort to keep her safe/help her make good choices. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You clearly never lived in a black household lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

does it even matter when she's hanging out with 30 year old men, he's not doing anything productive obviously Reply

Thread

Link

If he tracks your phone he probably follows your twitter so... Reply

Thread

Link

my step mom tracks my little sisters phones and got mad that my sister turned it off.



my dad is pissed. it's such a control thing Reply

Thread

Link

My sister tracks my mom lol Reply

Thread

Link

i'm 25 and my indian helicopter parents probably would if they could Reply

Thread

Link

My parents would also do that. Nope. I'm not having that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know if it's invasion of privacy or not because it all depends on their relationship. I grew up with parents who had a firm "If you live in my house, I'm gonna be checking your room" policy then when I was an adult they told me they trusted me enough to make my own decisions. This girl seems to make really shitty decisions so.



Then again, I'm married, in my 30s and live in my own place yet I STILL call my parents and tell them where I am obsessively. I have some trauma-based anxiety about it. I'd probs let my parents track my phone if they had any knowledge of how to use apps.



Edited at 2017-05-31 08:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm in my 30s and my mom has a phone tracker for me, but it's for her peace of mind. We have more of a best friend relationship anyway so I don't care if it makes her feel better. I'm only ever at home or at work anyway lol.



That said, I wouldn't track anyone, but I don't have that kinda relationship with anyone anyway. I do care about my privacy so I'd be pissed if anyone but my mom did that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it'd be healthier to, y'know, talk to her about where she's going and what her plans are, but failing that, I guess…



My parents trusted me as a teen (I was a lame overachiever lol) and don't particularly care what I do now that I'm an adult but ngl I will text my mom the ETA every time I take an Uber alone 'cause I want someone to know if I get kidnapped/murdered :P



Edited at 2017-05-31 08:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

What's the point of tracking her phone if she's been doing whatever she wants all her life lmao tf? Reply

Thread

Link

I'd just start paying my own phone bill tbh Reply

Thread

Link

The amount of 25 year olds I know who are still on mommy and daddy's phone plan is staggering Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm 25 and still on my parents' phone plan oop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

some of us are broke bitch dont knock it til you tried it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my partner was until my contract was finished. he paid for his portion but still Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Granted I do pay my own bill, but I ain't leaving my Mom's 50% off with AT&T. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol my mom paid my cellphone till I was about 23/24. I mean I wasn't gonna stop her as long as she was willing. But finally one day she said she was switching carriers and it was time to ~fly free~.



'twas a sad day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, basically. Otherwise, you're basically renting the phone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All depends on the relationship that he has with his kid and his general disposition. If he was tracking her more frequently I would be worried. He probably thinks tracking her once a day to make sure she's okay is better than nagging her about her whereabouts, but you know. Reply

Thread

Link