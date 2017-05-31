Tess Holliday calls out Chloe Moretz over body shaming Snow White parody poster

doesn't seem like chloe had anything to do with it Reply

She didn't, but Tess doesn't seem to grasp that actor and marketing manager are two different jobs. Reply

tess wanted the attention tbh Reply

Well it was obviously worth tagging her because she brought it up with the filmmakers. Reply

Yeah, this was pretty extra of her. Reply

Tess just knew this would get more traction if she tweeted at the star of the movie Reply

yeah i was gonna say, wouldn't it make more sense to @ the producers? Reply

i'm sure she read the script and knew what was up. Reply

Omg her holding the little shoes because her feet are too fat. 😑 Reply

Damn, the world is on a fucking roll this week, and it's only Wednesday. Reply

Mte, jfc Reply

mte, i come to ontd for vapid celeb nonsense, but nearly every post has been so miserable -_- Reply

This post is going to be a mess. ONTD always shows their ass in weight posts. Reply

I work in marketing but even I'm always surprised at how shit like this happens. My boss and I think through every scenario possible that could arise when we release material, but all these idiots just put out whatever. Reply

I work in marketing but my country doesn't care about people so you'll be amazing at the amount of BS that comes out. Reply

Same. I work marketing for a movie studio and we literally spend days reviewing posters and other marketing material to make sure nothing is offensive or stupid under any scenario - AND THEN we usually do focus groups for them. I just don't get how things like this slip through. Reply

I'm pretty sure that a lot of these marketing teams are filled with advertisers not actual marketers. To quote Mad Men "Marketing is a research job." A researcher usually can hypothesize 100 million scenarios. That's the whole point, right, but you'd be surprised at how many people think marketing is just putting out an ad. Reply

but like...you read the lines of the character and you know the story so.... Reply

she's saying the story is different than the poster. Reply

ok, but the summary of this movie is literally: that the dwarfs are princes under a curse. In order to break the spell, they need a pair of magic red shoes. But currently the red shoes are owned by Snow White, who, get this, has "let herself go" but when she wears the shoes, they show how beautiful she is on the inside—aka thin.



What does "acting brand new" even mean?



I was at a party and another gay wouldn't stop saying this the whole night, the morning after too. Reply

Not one person tilted their head at this? Reply

the movie actually seems like it could be good, snow white seems cute as a character but now that i know CGM is voicing it i probably won't watch lol



i think she just went for CGM bc she's an easy person to target so it could be addressed, she has a following, etc. Reply

lol omg Reply

I do associate thinness with beauty. Being completely honest (I struggle with weight gain) Reply

I'm the same way. Being overweight I can't help but look at women who are thin and thinking they are so beyond beautiful. Do I see thicker women as beautiful? Yes. But like...95% of my attractions are to thin people, not larger because I've been conditioned to think thin = beautiful. Reply

It's funny 'cause I feel zero attraction to fat men but when it comes to women, all the women I've hooked up with to this day are either my size (i'm chubby) or bigger than me. It's kinda crazy how I can look at big women and think they're gorgeous bc when it comes to my own body, I just feel like a troll. Reply

this is me Reply

you just described my life Reply

I think most of people do. Reply

i only associate it with myself tbh Reply

I only feel that way about myself. I don't think I'm pretty in general but when I'm overweight I feel like there's no way I can look good so I don't bother trying. When it comes to other women though I know of TONS of beautiful overweight women. Reply

bc lets face it skinny people are always more attractive tbh Reply

most people do - were literally brainwashed from birth to believe this, then reinforced the rest of their lives to do so. so its not entirely under our complete control. but its one thing to know you do this and also recognize its toxic....then willingly contribute to the brainwashing still (like this kids moving is doing). ive kinda accepted im always going to associate beauty with thinness (most of the time anyway) but im not gonna go out and write a manifesto book or film about that lmao.



Reply

The thin version looks like nearly every Disney white CGI heroine this side of the decade. The "bad" version is a lot cuter. Reply

the trailer for this movie is just as bad. the dwarfs are so excited to see her strip but are hoRRIFIED when they see that she's big. Reply

THANK YOU FOR POSTING THIS



I saw it yesterday and I was stunned by how gross it was. Like, the poster is bad and upsetting but the trailer adds a bizarre layer of like... leering rape culture and misogyny I was not ready for. OOOOH LET'S CREEP ON THIS NAKED GIRL OH GOD OUR EYES SHE'S FAT NOW Reply

WHAT THE HELL? Reply

omg what..that trailer is creepy as fuck Reply

Wow that looks awful Reply

what the fuck, is this supposed to be for kids? also... just generally... what the fuck Reply

Ugly ass animation Reply

im just gonna guess that every writer on this movie was a man Reply

oh dear Reply

lmao Chloë has some nerve acting like she didn't know this was a shitty concept based on the script.



I bet the movie ends with her being fat and loved ~despite her body bc she's ~beautiful inside~



fuck this. Reply

ummmm what the fuck? Reply

Lmfao omg Reply

This is disgusting. Reply

the levels to how fucked up this is... Reply

I suspect I know where they're going with the plot based on the trailer now but jfc that was gross. That was so gross. Reply

I was ready to think the movie was fine and it was a problem with the posters, but holy shit, that scene is BAD. Reply

this is so creepy Reply

So this is like Princess Fiona but offensive and creepy. Reply

yikes Reply

oh my good sweet lord Reply

ok so wait, what the hell is powerful about the script she read??? Reply

what the fuck??? Reply

how in the hell did this ever get greenlit? Reply

The dwarves are actually princes who have been cursed. Reply

mess Reply

What the... Reply

that is reeeeeally fucking disturbing Reply

what the fuck... this is for children??? Reply

I wish you could have seen the LOOK on my face when she unzipped her dress and it just got WORSE. Reply

what the actual fuck did I just watch omg Reply

Oh, wtf?! This is AWFUL. Reply

What no stop. Reply

what in the actual fuck Reply

...wow. fucking mess. Reply

zoinks :/ Reply

Wow this is gross. :0 Also the animation is just plain bad. There's no sense of actual weight when she walks? etc. Reply

Okay, whoa and no. Reply

this is.....holy shit balls disgusting, fucked up, and nonsensical. literally SAUSAGE PARTY looks less offensive for kids to be watching that than trailer.

oop thats different from what i remembered watching Reply

lmao chloe..congrats you played yourself Reply

Lmao wtf? That sexy unzipping scene - for kids! Reply

lmao all the reactions tells me not to watch Reply

this is so creepy wtf. especially with them spying on her and trying to see her in her underwear?! Reply

EW tonight is my man's birthday but i don't think im gonna be able to put out after watching this shit....like everything is horrible but from 1:00 on i wanted to barf

holy shit Reply

Jesus. Like... how early is too early to make a little girl start hating herself? Reply

I've heard a 5 year old refuse to wear her winter coat because "it makes me look fat"



I know she picked it up at school, listening to the older girls. Reply

I was the same way (not quite 5, but 8 or so?) I refused to wear bulky/puffy coats bc they made me look fat, and opted instead for sweatshirts. Reply

it's apparently never too early. there are parents putting their babys on diets, giving them water instead of milk in their bottles etc.

never :) Reply

when conceived and parents hope for a boy Reply

I remember going to some body image presentation in college and they had literal surveys with 5 year olds who said they'd rather lose a hand then be fat. That has stayed with me forever.

From before birth. Reply

I was going through my old journals when I was around 6 or 7 years old and found an entry talking about a boy that I liked in my class. I wrote that maybe he would pay more attention to me if I wore sexy clothes.

