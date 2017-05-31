swamp monster

Tess Holliday calls out Chloe Moretz over body shaming Snow White parody poster



- Context: There's a new animated movie called Red shoes & the 7 dwarfs, which is a retelling of Snow White. The poster for the movie, as seen as above, depicts a tall thin Snow White next to a shorter, fat version of herself

- Tess called it out and tagged Chloe Moretz, who voices the Snow white character










Do you usually equate thinness with beauty, ONTD? Be honest.
