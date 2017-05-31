Tess Holliday calls out Chloe Moretz over body shaming Snow White parody poster
How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM— Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) 30 de maio de 2017
- Context: There's a new animated movie called Red shoes & the 7 dwarfs, which is a retelling of Snow White. The poster for the movie, as seen as above, depicts a tall thin Snow White next to a shorter, fat version of herself
- Tess called it out and tagged Chloe Moretz, who voices the Snow white character
I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) 31 de maio de 2017
Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) 31 de maio de 2017
The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) 31 de maio de 2017
Do you usually equate thinness with beauty, ONTD? Be honest.
I was at a party and another gay wouldn't stop saying this the whole night, the morning after too.
i think she just went for CGM bc she's an easy person to target so it could be addressed, she has a following, etc.
the trailer for this movie is just as bad. the dwarfs are so excited to see her strip but are hoRRIFIED when they see that she's big.
I saw it yesterday and I was stunned by how gross it was. Like, the poster is bad and upsetting but the trailer adds a bizarre layer of like... leering rape culture and misogyny I was not ready for. OOOOH LET'S CREEP ON THIS NAKED GIRL OH GOD OUR EYES SHE'S FAT NOW
I bet the movie ends with her being fat and loved ~despite her body bc she's ~beautiful inside~
fuck this.
I know she picked it up at school, listening to the older girls.