Thomas Middleditch to join Godzilla Sequel
#SiliconValley star Thomas Middleditch joins #Godzilla sequel (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/jNoGf8y8RV pic.twitter.com/TP7QVb93F4— Variety (@Variety) May 31, 2017
Source
Get $$$, I guess? Are these movies good?
Good for him. Is he an ass?
Hope he isn't playing geeky sorta of guy, I would like to see what he can do outside of SV.
I'm sorry but the best one IMO is the Broderick version. Cheese and ALL.
I tried to embed his post about the movie in my post but I am a flop who can't manage instagram embeds on this fucking website.
Edit: oop, for some reason I thought you meant in the comments. But yeah, if you want an instagram in the post you just copy the isntagram url and use the little video embed tool.
Edited at 2017-05-31 08:39 pm (UTC)
I tried using that video embed tool when I made this post, and it just showed up like an empty grey box with a text caption even after the post was approved :( I realize it's probably just something I fucked up with the HTML in the rest of the post, but I hate that LJ makes me feel so computer illiterate!
edit: I might have used the instagram embed code instead of just the URL... maybe that was the issue.
Edited at 2017-05-31 08:43 pm (UTC)
When faves are problematic, episode #8,795,807.
however, one detail that really bothered me was the BART signage they used. i know they had to film in vancouver bc it was cheaper but they couldnt recreate the BART sign correctly? or MTA instead of MUNI?
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.