Jeremy Renner to narrate Discovery channel mosquito documentary

Mosquitoes are tearing me up this year. I went outside Monday for like 8 minutes and I have 6 bites. :(



They love my area way too much. What's the best way to keep them away ONTD? Reply

Something has been biting me at night for the past week and it's driving me crazy. I get very unflattering bites on my face. D: I'm 99% sure it's not bedbugs and my bites don't look like anything I can find online.



Also more on topic I met an honest to goodness in real life Jeremy Renner stan last month. I felt bad for her. Reply

These hos are unforgivable tbh! Reply

I was gonna say mosquitoes don't deserve this but nvm they absolutely do Reply

mosquitoes are the only thing attracted to me. honestly I hope they go extinct. Reply

I thought it said "features personal stories of mosquitos" and was super impressed for a second. Reply

These are their stories. Donk donk Reply

I hate how global warming has changed the game in terms of these fuckers going away in the winter time Reply

Narrating a documentary about bugs who are as annoying and useless as he is.



How fitting. Reply

Shit, that terrified me. Reply

I react severely to mosquito bites. 1 bite can turn my entire foot into a giant swollen club foot for weeks. People never fully understand how bad it is until they force me to go outside where nature is and I end up dying a red itchy inflated mess. Reply

I get these welts from mosquito bites. I keep hydro-cortisone cream by my bedside for that reason. Reply

yep, this is me. I went on vacation with my boyfriend's fam last year and my legs were covered in huge welts (I looked like I had hives) from mosquito bites. Reply

