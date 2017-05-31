Jeremy outside Spago

Jeremy Renner to narrate Discovery channel mosquito documentary



  • The title will be Mosquito


  • Features personal stories of those afected by mosquito borne deseases around the world


  • Leading experts and Bill Gates will be interviewed


  • Will fucous on the crisis caused the various diseases spread by mosquitos


  • Jeremy Renner previously narated  the 2014 History Channel mini-series The World Wars

Source
ONTD, do you have your bug spray ready? Do you have a bug story?
Tagged: , ,