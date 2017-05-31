Jeremy Renner to narrate Discovery channel mosquito documentary
- The title will be Mosquito
- Features personal stories of those afected by mosquito borne deseases around the world
- Leading experts and Bill Gates will be interviewed
- Will fucous on the crisis caused the various diseases spread by mosquitos
- Jeremy Renner previously narated the 2014 History Channel mini-series The World Wars
