The dog just....shows up?



They really had to cut & edit the hell out of this trailer Reply

Thread

Link

The dog belongs to the pilot and is on the plane with them during the crash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the dog also disappears near the end of the trailer, which only means one thing...:( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It doesn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i understand the circumstances are not ideal, but i'm gonna hold out hope for an explicit sex scene Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have to keep warm somehow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol no not really Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same... Just, epic same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know about that since it's based off of a Christian book Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where's Dermot Reply

Thread

Link

Dead prob Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

more than likely the fiance tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

plane crash and falling through ice?



nope nope nope Reply

Thread

Link

I always hope I'm one of the people who dies in these scenarios, like fuck no I'm not trying to survive in that type of element. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. Eighty percent sure I'm not the adrenaline boosted survivor type. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never even seen snow. I would die slowly and painfully. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Preferably before I realize what's happening. Like let me take an Ambien or two before takeoff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not even gonna watch the trailer, I am here for this and will be in theaters. Reply

Thread

Link

I hated this book so fucking much. So much. I can't believe they thought this sounded like a good project to be a part of. Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly guys this is some Nicholas Sparks extremely heavy on the Jesus bullshit. Don't be fooled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tell me more Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

does jesus save the dog tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought of you immediately lol! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agreed, it was so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just fyi, this is based on a Christian book Reply

Thread

Link

Lies.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Honestly from her POV it would basically be a horror novel. He's fucking crazy.



Fuck that book for real oh my God. I'm still mad and feel that I was tricked into reading it. Everything about it was like ACTION PACKED! PAGE TURNER! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I remember you yelling at me about this book Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just read all your comments to my bff because she showed me the trailer earlier and thought it looked good lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so no hahaha my question Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A while ago, i picked some random book at the library because i liked the cover. After reading it for just a little bit, I noticed it seemed off somehow- I found out it was a christian book. NEVER AGAIN Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

do they do the nasty to keep warm? Reply

Thread

Link

But will they resort to cannibalism like in Alive? Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] They do in the book but they gloss over it really quickly. They're about to starve to death then suddenly they have some food and Kate's like where did the meat come from and Idris is all don't worry about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like kate enough as an actress but really cant stand her american accent Reply

Thread

Link

I see they're taking plenty of liberties from the book. Reply

Thread

Link

I get why they had Kate use an American accent bc it's not supposed to be an ~English film and having 2 leads with British accents is contrary to that but god, I hateee Kate's fake American accent. They couldn't hire Reese or some shit for this? Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link