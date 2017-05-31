May 31st, 2017, 08:52 pm theemii The Mountain Between Us Trailer #1 (2017) Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. Starring Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, and Dermot Mulroney!source Tagged: film - action / adventure, film - drama, film trailer / stills, idris elba, kate winslet Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8383 comments Add comment
They really had to cut & edit the hell out of this trailer
Same... Just, epic same.
nope nope nope
Same. Preferably before I realize what's happening. Like let me take an Ambien or two before takeoff.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Honestly from her POV it would basically be a horror novel. He's fucking crazy.
