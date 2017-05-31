Barron Trump thought Kathy Griffin photo was real
#BREAKING Barron Trump Thought Kathy Griffin's Beheaded Trump Image Was His Dad https://t.co/XbOFjmsmM9 via @TMZ— Anthony Dominic (@tmzanthony) May 31, 2017
Trump family sources told TMZ that Barron was in front of the TV watching a show with his mother when the news came on and he saw the image of Griffin holding the fake bloody head of his dad. He apparently panicked and screamed, "Mommy, Mommy!"
“here’s your shitty dad, kid”
nooooo omg
COMMENT OF THE YEAR RIGHT THERE
Right? Poor woman already has her ~mourning wear out and ready.
you rarely comment, but when you do, you deliver sjdjdjdj
i wish my mommy could console me about that tbh
I'm so fucking annoyed at the American media, honestly can't imagine the level of stress you guys must feel.
And fuck that self-hating Harvey Levin for giving this attention. He's a disgrace. I am so glad I unfollowed tmz long ago.
The are however countless people who have lost loved ones to hate crimes encouraged by Trump.
/now if only Melania cared about a young Sasha and Malia when she rolled up to HLN and demanding Obama's birth certificate and questioning his legitimacy.