68% of Katy Perry's twitter followers are bots

This feud is never going away huh Reply

Thread

Link

Tabloids need new fodder since the Brangelina/Jennifer Aniston thing is dunzo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What the fuck is wrong with her really Reply

Thread

Link

god that haircut is a travesty Reply

Thread

Link

MTE. i get that it had to be done b/c of how fried her hair was, but omg, at least try and make it a decent cut Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but what about wigs! she has the money Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

or get a wig like... come on girl Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia. plus she has access to decent professional hairdressers...like, going from black to blonde is hard but its not impossible without cutting all of your hair off. she should've done it more gradually. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was why she did it though? And like, if that was the case why bleach it??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the ScarJo cut that she had before it was better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sure swifties are loving this on twitter. Reply

Thread

Link

Who cares, this is the same shit for Instagram. Reply

Thread

Link

Who cares 🤷🏽‍♂️ Reply

Thread

Link

lol @ only 51% of Trump's being real.



Actually this doesn't surprise me with politicians or celebs. It seems pretty common. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't know why i feel so bad for Katy whenever i see her Reply

Thread

Link

This makes sense. I mean...I used to really like Katy, but then she tried to get all serious and it's just annoying.

I miss the Katy that just made music to make people smile.

Now she's like ~Ooh look at me, I have a message, I have a purpose, I have so much to say. Look at me with my Miley Cyrus two thousand and late hair do!~ Reply

Thread

Link

oh well Reply

Thread

Link

Did Taylor pay for twitteraudit.com to conduct this study? Joking, obvi. Reply

Thread

Link





I went to the same place, bb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just looking at her scalp here hurts me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg @ her sucking it in lol



i feel that girl Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



http://www.adweek.com/digital/twitter-b ots-problem/ That 88% stat definitely seems wrong. I don't think there's any way there are 74.2 million active users on twitter. As of 2015, 67% of Taylor's followers were supposedly bots Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really surprised by Kim K having so few fake followers. Reply

Thread

Link