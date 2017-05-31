68% of Katy Perry's twitter followers are bots
Katy Perry is officially the most followed person on Twitter with 99.2 million followers.
Despite what the numbers say, Katy does not have the most human followers – according to twitteraudit.com
The website, which works out how many of someone's followers are bots and therefore fake, reveals only 32% of Katy's followers are genuine. Although none of this is confirmed, the website reveals that a massive 88% of Taylor Swift's followers are real, the highest percentage out of the other top 10 most followed Twitter accounts.
If you subtract all of the "fake" followers, Taylor's on top with a total of 74.2 million followers, while Katy falls behind with only 31.7 million.
Katy Perry's reps and Twitter have yet to comment.
You can see the full top 25 actually most-followed Twitter accounts here
Source: 1 | 2 | 3
Actually this doesn't surprise me with politicians or celebs. It seems pretty common.
I miss the Katy that just made music to make people smile.
Now she's like ~Ooh look at me, I have a message, I have a purpose, I have so much to say. Look at me with my Miley Cyrus two thousand and late hair do!~
i feel that girl
http://www.adweek.com/digital/twitter-b