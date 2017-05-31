Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Wants to Make "I Am Superman" With Ryan Gosling
...it's not what you think.
Patty Jenkins was signed on with Ryan Gosling to make "I Am Superman," an indie film. It has nothing to do with superheroes. The plan got scrapped when Jenkins got pregnant, but she's ready for another go with Baby Goose. The film's synopsis from IMDb:
A fighting pitbull finds itself on a strange and unexpected journey that will ultimately decide its fate.
Since it's Ryan Gosling, you know it'll be dark and/or weird.
