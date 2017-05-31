Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Wants to Make "I Am Superman" With Ryan Gosling

i am always here for an indie movie starring ryan about a pitbull. Reply

I thought this just said "Pitbull." I'd watch that biopic tbh.

For some reason my mind put 'island' in that description and I thought of lord of the flies.....with dogs.

I don't get it, is he voicing a pitbull?

There is NO info on it other than IMDB. Is he the pitbull in human form?

Is he voicing Pitbull himself and it's some sort of Being John Malkovich situation? There's a lot of questions here.

Is he's the owner of the pitbull? Is he the narrator? I want answers.



I'm sure he'll be some dog fight leader with a heart of gold or some shit

ya tú sabe

But, like, I wouldn't mind Patty doing an actual Superman movie. If she gets Wonder Woman, she'd get Superman too. And the DCEU has really fucking stumbled with their Superman. (Thanks, Zack)

I'm 100% supportive of something not showing pittbulls as rabid butchers. And for a dog post.

I wish this turned into pit bull wank because some users here get so defensive when you say pitbulls are anything other than sweet, docile creatures lol

That picture is not cute.



That picture is not cute. Reply

an indie film

Why must it be a fighting pitbull? Ugh. I'm hating the re-enforcement of how people think these dogs are.

Damn, I got excited for a sec because I know she's a Supes fan.

For a moment, Nicholas Cage almost got a stroke.

I don't think I can handle movies about fighting dogs :( unless they literally don't show anything at all it's too upsetting for me

he looks super strange in that photo lol

