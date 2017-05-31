Margaret Court is says 'tennis is full of lesbians' that influence the younger players
Margaret Court says “tennis is full of lesbians”, warns of negative influence among younger generation... https://t.co/yUt3Jy8PoG pic.twitter.com/JzIXLgbbkH— 7Sport (@7Sport) May 31, 2017
- Casey Dellaqua (a player targeted for denying her children a father) responds 'Enough is enough'
- Sam Stosur hints at a player boycott of Margaret Court arena
- Andy Murray says he doesn't see why anyone has a problem with two people in love getting married
- Garbine Muguruza says she 'doesn't give a damn' what Court has to say
- Kokkinakis and Kyrgios have both said they are in favour of gay marriage
Margaret. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/Cl1DtC4aSL— caseydellacqua (@caseydellacqua) May 25, 2017
Sam Stosur advances at #RolandGarros and warns of Margaret Court boycott https://t.co/IWzLJlQ1Sk (Pic: AP) pic.twitter.com/rJpcYh0f0B— ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) May 29, 2017
.@andy_murray has his say on Margaret Court's controversial comments. FULL STORY:https://t.co/czeSP4WiTt pic.twitter.com/MfqLQXE9Wh— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 31, 2017
"I really don't give a damn what she says."— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 31, 2017
Garbine Muguruza's response to Margaret Court's comments today 👉 https://t.co/69HyANTf85 pic.twitter.com/iuTBdm4iAE
"That’s what Hitler did, that’s what Communism did — got the mind of the children. And it’s a whole plot in our nation and in the nations of the world to get the minds of the children."
Also she said these horrible things also (from pedestrian.tv)
Court also stated that she believes children being transgender is the product of the work of the Devil, similar to Hitler and... communism? Yeah, I don't quite follow either:
She reiterated that she doesn't hate homosexuals, she just wants to fix them (please note that statistic is not even slightly true):
"We’re there to help them overcome. We’re not against the people. They’re human beings and 92 percent – they say in America – have either been abused in some form sexually or emotionally at an early age for them to even be this way."
The real kicker, though, is her assertion that tennis is just bloody overflowing with partying lesbians:
"I mean, tennis is full of lesbians, because even when I was playing there was only a couple there. But those couple that led took young ones into parties and things."
She sounds completely engulfed by her hatred and I hope she can meet her god very soon.
I am gay. But I do not expect you to be gay.
You are a Christian. He is a Jew. She is a Muslim.
I don't need to be a Christian, a Jew, or a Muslim. But you can be, and I respect your rights.
WHY IS THIS SO HARD?
What? You mean they're not just gal pals?
