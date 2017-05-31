Federinka

Margaret Court is says 'tennis is full of lesbians' that influence the younger players




- Casey Dellaqua (a player targeted for denying her children a father) responds 'Enough is enough'
- Sam Stosur hints at a player boycott of Margaret Court arena
- Andy Murray says he doesn't see why anyone has a problem with two people in love getting married
- Garbine Muguruza says she 'doesn't give a damn' what Court has to say
- Kokkinakis and Kyrgios have both said they are in favour of gay marriage















