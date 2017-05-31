Margaret Court is says 'tennis is full of lesbians' that influence the younger players

stop straight people 2k17 Reply

Thread

Link

'tennis is full of lesbians' yes and thats why my gay ass loves it Reply

Thread

Link

idk what her problem is, everything should be full of lesbians imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she has missionary sex only and never comes :P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everything should be full of lesbians is a motto to live by Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia sounds great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte this is an incentive for me to get into tennis lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





well you were world number 1 at it bitch so... Reply

Thread

Link

Margaret Court looks miserable in that photo, like those religious old ladies standing outside a planned parenthood bullying people who come in and out. Reply

Thread

Link

She looks like that grammar school teacher you had as a kid that made your life miserable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She does look like one of the racist teachers I've had actually, seems about right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks like theresa may. maybe its just the haircut. its like the new version of the 'i want to speak to the manager' cut. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait until you find out about women's soccer, Margaret. Reply

Thread

Link

she looks ready for the urn Reply

Thread

Link

Not just tennis. Football/soccer, too. And Roller Derby. And sometimes volleyball.

I'm very thankful. Praise the Lord.



More of her shit at the source:



"That’s what Hitler did, that’s what Communism did — got the mind of the children. And it’s a whole plot in our nation and in the nations of the world to get the minds of the children."



Edited at 2017-05-31 06:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Weird, that she doesn't see that that's precisely what religion does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pathetic piece of shits, racists and nazis compare hitler to communism. ludicrous. hope the woman dies soon. painfully Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love volleyball gossip because apparently everyone is a lesbian Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not with that look, sis Reply

Thread

Link

Lol you missed the part where she said that lesbians lure people into parties LMAO



Also she said these horrible things also (from pedestrian.tv)

Court also stated that she believes children being transgender is the product of the work of the Devil, similar to Hitler and... communism? Yeah, I don't quite follow either:



"That’s all the Devil [...] but that’s what Hitler did and that’s what communism did: got the mind of the children. There’s a whole plot in our nation, and in the nations of the world to get the minds of the children."



She reiterated that she doesn't hate homosexuals, she just wants to fix them (please note that statistic is not even slightly true):



"We’re there to help them overcome. We’re not against the people. They’re human beings and 92 percent – they say in America – have either been abused in some form sexually or emotionally at an early age for them to even be this way."



The real kicker, though, is her assertion that tennis is just bloody overflowing with partying lesbians:



"I mean, tennis is full of lesbians, because even when I was playing there was only a couple there. But those couple that led took young ones into parties and things."





Edited at 2017-05-31 06:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

typical lesbians with their recruitment parties... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All I took from her crazy talk was that I need to get into tennis asap.

She sounds completely engulfed by her hatred and I hope she can meet her god very soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is unbelievable, like...it boggles the mind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yikes. =( Garbine's response was A+ though. Reply

Thread

Link

That woman is just disgusting. I mean, have your beliefs...but they're YOUR beliefs. I can't get over the fact that the SAME people who fear that Muslim/Sharia views being pushed on them...are OK pushing THEIR views on everyone else.

I am gay. But I do not expect you to be gay.

You are a Christian. He is a Jew. She is a Muslim.

I don't need to be a Christian, a Jew, or a Muslim. But you can be, and I respect your rights.

WHY IS THIS SO HARD? Reply

Thread

Link

excuse me while i go sign up for some tennis lessons Reply

Thread

Link

shes an old dusty bitch, who cares? Reply

Thread

Link

"Tennis is full of lesbians"



What? You mean they're not just gal pals? Reply

Thread

Link