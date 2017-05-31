Kathy Griffin dropped from CNN's New Year's Eve Live

for that?



its so minor.



conservatives really are the biggest babies Reply

Thread

Link

This is too far but they were applauding Ted Nugent, who threatened to kill Obama, when he got invited to the WH with Palin and Kid Rock.



/saying that last sentence made me double check again that 2017 is real life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not really a conservative/liberal issue though. This is internet outrage culture. It's like when someone says or does something stupid on TV (like fuck her right in the pussy) and then they lose their job in real life because the internet is mad about it and the company needs to save face. Is it offensive and dumb? Yes, absolutely. But do people deserve to have their livelihood taken away from them because they're offensive and dumb? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bragging about sexual assault is another tool in the arsenal normalising the objectification, abuse & mistreatment of women



what widespread social oppression does kathy griffin's (imo tasteless) joke reinforce exactly? i wasn't aware that there is a problem of discrimination towards ppl in donald trump's demographic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well it helps that cheeto has tmz on the payroll. their "poor melania poor barron" shit has been ridiculous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its outrage culture. not like Liberals dont lose their shit over minor infactions either Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

white people miffed and produced white tears of anger, off course she gone. white people and their fucking privilege. all this rage yet they were the first to tweet retweet and "freedom of press" at that Obama as Osama terrorist, racist bull and much more and worse the man had to endure. hell trump himself was often fueling the fire of much of it (how soon people forget his whole 'obama isn't american birth certificate shit). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope nobody watches without her in it and their ratings drop. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh man, she was so fun with Anderson :( Reply

Thread

Link

i enjoyed there nye special

anderson always looked uneasy around kathy and i loved it Reply

Thread

Link

rme Reply

Thread

Link

Kathy should have known this would turn out badly.



Although CNN had Lewandowski who assaulted a reporter on the payroll. And Lord, who talked about lynching Obama. The hypocrisy is just wild to me even if Kathy is a wrong mess. Not only did Trump push his birther bullshit when Sasha and Malia were young, but Melania went on HLN pushing the conspiracies too. Suddenly Republicans are about kids I guess... Reply

Thread

Link

They don't give a fuck about kids. It's a game to them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The one time this lady makes me laugh and ppl gotta have meltdowns about it smh Reply

Thread

Link

Ridiculous Reply

Thread

Link

maybe i'm cynical or just awful but i don't think what she did was all that bad Reply

Thread

Link

bc it wasn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uhhh the racial implications alone are a pretty big difference.... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The racial context definitely makes images of Obama being lynched a very different situation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl....



I would delete this comment if I were you. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

woooooooooooooooooooooooooo boy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Come on. She posed in a picture with a beheaded version of the President's head. It's just tasteless and not a good move in the current environment. Or ever. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte.



Conservatives love free speech - they're all for it when they make effigies of hanging a black man - until it's against a POS white. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's cuz it wasn't that bad...ppl are just overreacting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It wasn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte? like who doesn't want tr*mp dead? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, it's not that bad. She posed with a dummy. Republicans are assaulting reporters, sexually assaulting coworkers, committing treason, and encouraging/emboldening hate crimes and murder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's bc it wasn't. this is trump we are talking about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought she crossed a line, but I don't think she deserves to lose work because of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree with you, but at the same time I can't look at this objectively (not that I think I need to be) because I hate Trump sfm. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think it was that bad but I also think it was super dumb of her to do and she or someone on her team should've anticipated this response. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte tbh. like idk how to feel about this but like.. it... i'm side-eyeing the people dropping her, honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was stupid because of the backlash and how they're going to milk this shit (like they are). What the fuck did she think was going to happen? Thanks, Kathy, you dumdum.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it certainly wasn't in 2017 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been a Kathy fan forever and I honestly feel bad for her. I personally didn't see anything wrong with it but clearly she apologized because shit hit the fan immediately and she NEVER apologizes.



Even Anderson came for her and said it was fucked up. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd consider myself a Kathy fan too but I hated that she did this. We got upset when Ted Nugent said Obama should be hanged, so how is this different? I don't buy the "it's art" excuse - she did it for shock value and publicity, her reason for doing anything.



For me, I'm more angry about the hypocrisy coming from the Right, and I hate that it might damage The Resistance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's different for a lot of reasons. One being that suggesting a unique kind of racialized violence that has a long history in America of being specifically for innocent black men to a group of people that has a long history of enacting that kind of violence is absolutely not in the same category as a tacky photo.



It's also fucked up that people are saying that it might damage the resistance. If the resistance can't withstand a photo in bad taste while the right is committing murder, violence, and hate crimes in addition to bad policies, state terrorism and treason, then the resistance wasn't good for much anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow, thanks for putting into words what has been jumbling around in my head since yesterday.



I'm also against it because it was just wrong. It was wrong when conservatives did it, it's wrong when we do it.



Trump is an actual trash can of a human being who deserves no respect, but this was five steps too far. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she put Anderson (and liberals, in general) in a difficult position - he had to call her out or risk being labelled a hypocrite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uncalled for Reply

Thread

Link

The right is full of a bunch of hypocritical snowflakes. Reply

Thread

Link

GDI, as if I didn't despise Drumpf enough, now he has me taking Kathy fucking Griffin's side. Reply

Thread

Link

Ted Nugent was obviously using a figure of speech, unfortunate as it was. It just shows the anger people have towards @BarackObama. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2012

A tweet for every occasion. Reply

Thread

Link