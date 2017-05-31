Kathy Griffin dropped from CNN's New Year's Eve Live
CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin on 'New Year's Eve' show after Trump photo stunt https://t.co/JdBVHvaVue pic.twitter.com/hr8I5E0Ycf— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 31, 2017
After losing her ad campaign with Squatty Potty earlier today, things are just getting worse for Kathy Griffin after her Trump photo shoot.
CNN announced that they have terminated their aggreement with Kathy to appear on New Year's Eve Live.
She's been doing the New Year's Eve Live show with Anderson Cooper since 2007.
CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program.— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017
its so minor.
conservatives really are the biggest babies
/saying that last sentence made me double check again that 2017 is real life
what widespread social oppression does kathy griffin's (imo tasteless) joke reinforce exactly? i wasn't aware that there is a problem of discrimination towards ppl in donald trump's demographic
anderson always looked uneasy around kathy and i loved it
Although CNN had Lewandowski who assaulted a reporter on the payroll. And Lord, who talked about lynching Obama. The hypocrisy is just wild to me even if Kathy is a wrong mess. Not only did Trump push his birther bullshit when Sasha and Malia were young, but Melania went on HLN pushing the conspiracies too. Suddenly Republicans are about kids I guess...
I would delete this comment if I were you.
Conservatives love free speech - they're all for it when they make effigies of hanging a black man - until it's against a POS white.
Even Anderson came for her and said it was fucked up.
For me, I'm more angry about the hypocrisy coming from the Right, and I hate that it might damage The Resistance.
It's also fucked up that people are saying that it might damage the resistance. If the resistance can't withstand a photo in bad taste while the right is committing murder, violence, and hate crimes in addition to bad policies, state terrorism and treason, then the resistance wasn't good for much anyway.
I'm also against it because it was just wrong. It was wrong when conservatives did it, it's wrong when we do it.
Trump is an actual trash can of a human being who deserves no respect, but this was five steps too far.
GDI, as if I didn't despise Drumpf enough, now he has me taking Kathy fucking Griffin's side.