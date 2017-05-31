Model sues Hyundai claiming she was fired for having her PERIOD at an auto show in New York




-Rachel Rickert claims she was fired from auto show job for having her period

-She had to rush to the bathroom to change her tampon.

-But she didn’t manage to get there in time to change it and she needed a new uniform as a result.


-Rachel claims she told her talent rep, Erika Seifred about the situation, and was told to go home for the night.

-Seifred then allegedly called Rachel in the morning to say she wasn’t going to be invited back because Hyundai had heard about the incident and didn’t want her representing the company.

- Rachel has filed a discrimination complaint against the company and her talent rep.

