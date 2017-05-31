Model sues Hyundai claiming she was fired for having her PERIOD at an auto show in New York
-Rachel Rickert claims she was fired from auto show job for having her period
-She had to rush to the bathroom to change her tampon.
-But she didn’t manage to get there in time to change it and she needed a new uniform as a result.
-Rachel claims she told her talent rep, Erika Seifred about the situation, and was told to go home for the night.
-Seifred then allegedly called Rachel in the morning to say she wasn’t going to be invited back because Hyundai had heard about the incident and didn’t want her representing the company.
- Rachel has filed a discrimination complaint against the company and her talent rep.
source
fuck you cramps
[Spoiler (click to open)]j/k
get money sis
get urself a toyota sis
wtf
that last comment is also just horrible logic
but then again, idk if period blood has the same danger as blood from your bloodstream. either way, she didn't deserve to be fired.
The medication they gave me does help but makes me feel like I cant do anything because im so groggy.
i hope you're doing ok, endo is a bitch, and doctors who don't listen are sadly too common and need to lose their jobs tbh
"If you get your period at school you should just hold it in til you get home."
you're my new favorite
Hope she'll let them bleed for this (hehe).