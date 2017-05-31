Model sues Hyundai claiming she was fired for having her PERIOD at an auto show in New York

sometimes i wish boys could experience a period so they could know what kind of shit we go through

fuck you cramps

seriously. For me it's not even the cramps that are the worst part. I get the worst migraines ever during my period :( i basically have to take pain medication for 5-6 days or i can't function. Reply

I get them one week before my period for a couple of days, it's like a google alert for my period Reply

Same. But you know if they experienced just one they would whining and complaining non-stop and demanding all kinds of concessions be made for them. Reply

didnt you read all the outrage about possible side effects of male birth control and how they couldnt test further cause men couldnt handle being test subjects due to side effects such as mood swings, bloating etc.? lmao men are truly something Reply

MTE. And you can't even complain about it because you know it will just feed into their perception that women on their periods are irrational and can't handle things. Reply

there would be government-mandated time off once a month Reply

cramps + sore uterus from wearing tampons or cups + the feeling of something slipping out of you at all times and shooting out if you sneeze or stand up + the weirdness of poking clots that fall out in the shower + tender body + frustration of not being in total control of your emotions + period poops Reply

they couldn't handle it Reply

I'm sure they'll love my back pains Reply

If they did you know they'd get mandatory days off school/work and free hygenic products etc...smh Reply

Yes, I just had the worse pms recently. I had terrible indigestions for almost 2 weeks before my period and it's cause of all the hormones and shit. Ugh Reply

how dare she bleed Reply

damn



get money sis Reply

She's an autoshow model wearing a bikini. Obviously having a period is going to be a problem, babe. Reply

Women wear bikinis while on their periods all the time though? Reply

Lucky girls. I bleed too much to pull that off Reply

uhm are you really in the position to tell women what they can or can't do? Reply

she was wearing a dress, but not reading has never stopped you from voicing a terrible opinion has it Reply

Your mouth. Shut it. Reply

You remain trash. Reply

"The 27-year-old was greeting guests at the booth in a black dress when she left for a toilet break."



-- As stated in the article. Reply

my parents and i are both in the market for new vehicles. i'll make sure we all stay clear from Hyundai. Reply

you should've stayed away regardless of this incident tbh

get urself a toyota sis Reply

my parents have a 2013 Toyota 4Runner they're about to finish paying off. i think they wanna stay in the Toyota fam.



as for me i've had my Nissan Altima since 2005 loool. idk what the fuck i wanna get. it still runs and my plan was to drive it till the wheels fell off because i hate car payments. but my parents are legit concerned i'll get stranded or something could happen seeing as it was my first and only car. they offered to put up the down payment just to get me to buy one already. lmao. i'm trying to be smart about it.



Edited at 2017-05-31 06:00 pm (UTC)

Toyota makes very reliable cars imo. Reply

Toyotas are amazing, my Yaris is eight years old and is still in great condition. I don't know if I would ever buy from another manufacturer. Reply

IA. I love my Camry. Reply

Toyota's are expensive compared to other similar cars. Reply

Buy a Mazda tbh Reply

A Hyundai spokesman said the company was not aware of the incident.



Get money! Reply

Bleeding through your tampon/pad is the fucking worst. The fact that they fired her for that is ridiculous. Reply

Ugh yes.I'll never forget the time I woke up in a pool of my own blood. I went to bed that night with the thickest pad on, too. I was 16 at the time and my periods were heavy. Reply

And sometimes a poorly-timed sneeze is all it takes. Reply

Probably not a very popular opinion but she bled all over the uniform so it had to be treated as a biohazard (which is expensive). I wouldn't want her back either if I was concerned that it would happen again. Reply

where did you read "it had to be treated as a biohazard"?



that last comment is also just horrible logic Reply

most body fluids at treated this way in my experience, just because there might be bloodborn pathogens. i used to work at a childcare center and any time a kid had a nosebleed or anything worse than a minor cut, we had to put the tissues and clothes in a biohazard bag.



but then again, idk if period blood has the same danger as blood from your bloodstream. either way, she didn't deserve to be fired. Reply

Sis they buy them fucking uniforms in bulk at a cheap rate. Nowhere in there did they say they treated it as a biohazard. You wouldnt want someone to come back to their job if they moght have their period again? Like it isnt a common thing for a lot of people on a daily basis? Reply

Goddammit Carl! We were rooting for you Reply

that's like firing someone for throwing up on themselves Reply

OMG no. Reply

if they are so concerned about getting blood then they wouldn't be able to hire any female models, because they all likely get periods. such dumb logic to fire just one woman because she wasn't able to get to a toilet while on shift. Reply

would you say the same thing if someone got cut in an accident and bled on their uniform? how dare they!!! Reply

Parent

as much as we'd like to, some of us girls can't help it Reply

Omg fuck them so hard. Lawyer up good sis and get $$$$!!! Reply

Try having endometriosis and dealing with all kinds of fun stuff, often with other organs, almost every day. Reply

The fact that endo and other conditions that affect uteruses & the surroundings were SO disregarded for SO long and women STILL have to convince their doctors that they're really suffering from it and on the whole aren't taken seriously by society at large just sets me on fire. I'm so sorry you're dealing with that, sis. Reply

I had to go to two different doctors before someone believed that I had endo. My own mother still doesnt believe that I have endo and thinks Im faking it. This is coming from someone who has never had a period and only knows about it from what other people have told her.



The medication they gave me does help but makes me feel like I cant do anything because im so groggy. Reply

...your mom has never had a period? Can you please explain further, if you don't mind? Reply

jfc this is infuriating. i used to get terrible cramps and my mom never believed me and said i was faking it to get out of classes. she also made fun of me for using only night pads. before i got on the pill i bled so much any other pad couldn't hold the blood in for long. ughhhh.



i hope you're doing ok, endo is a bitch, and doctors who don't listen are sadly too common and need to lose their jobs tbh Reply

omg that's horrible I'm so sorry. The amount of pain that so many women have to put up with because medical professionals won't listen is so infuriating. Reply

It's out of her control how much she bleeds during her period. Reply

Or, as her employers probably think, like some guy from my school in tenth grade said,



"If you get your period at school you should just hold it in til you get home." Reply

I still haven't switched to Diva Cup yet, but during my period I get super paranoid is the flow is heavy and will change it a lot and I always wear black pants when I have it. I had a accident in fourth grade and it was humiliating and I was super embarrassed (and also wasn't allowed to leave my classroom, ugh) to ask for anything. Reply

I didnt suction my divacup enough and that shit fell out and it was like a crime scene. I just got the reusable pads and they are actually pretty good. Reply

lmaoooo i was changing mine while a dude i was dating went around the corner to get a beef patty (lol) and i pulled it out to hard and it was a blood xplosion!! i was on my hands and knees scrubbing the bathroom floor but got it 2gether before he came back (but was imagining the movie version where i forgot a huge glob of it somewhere) Reply

Edited at 2017-05-31 05:49 pm (UTC) These pendejos need some Gordon Cole to set them straight.

YAS



you're my new favorite Reply

