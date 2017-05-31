May 31st, 2017, 07:24 pm theemii Honest Trailers - Catwoman source Tagged: dc comics, film, halle berry Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2525 comments Add comment
But I'll say it now... I don't think Halle deserved all the shit she got for being Storm or this version of Selina.
She was working with really shitty lines and as Catwoman she was working with Pitof's crazy ass fantasies.
I'd still like to see her reprise either role, but with better script/director/costume.
I knew this movie was awful, but that was wild lmao
And it's a shame, because I love Halle.
Honestly, I wouldn't survive the second hand embarrassment. This is probably the most I've seen of it and it was almost too much.