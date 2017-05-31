This movie fucked me up when I was hospitalized years ago and on morphine. Catwoman was on and I was so in pain I really wanted to watch something to distract me. And then everything I saw kind of blurred and I laughed and was also scared. Especially that scene when the cats breathe into her. I was like on this really weird trip. I thought I was looking at something forbidden.



But I'll say it now... I don't think Halle deserved all the shit she got for being Storm or this version of Selina.

She was working with really shitty lines and as Catwoman she was working with Pitof's crazy ass fantasies.



I'd still like to see her reprise either role, but with better script/director/costume. Reply

Everything wrong with this movie was out of Halle's control. The hideous set designs, the production, the script. No. Reply

People still act like she wrote the Toad line herself. Nobody could have made that sound cool. Reply

I feel like I'm going to chase you from post to post bugging you. :P Reply

well she and her agent did read the script in advance. they should have known it was going to be a turkey. then again, halle has a knack for picking the worst projects. her agent must hate her. Reply

I wish DKR's Selina had her whip, though I liked the cat goggles



I knew this movie was awful, but that was wild lmao Reply

I just wasn't impressed by anything in this movie. The acting was atrocious, the CGI was terrible, the storyline was crap, the sets were terrible, costumes were bad... I don't think there was ANY sort of redeeming factor for me. :(

And it's a shame, because I love Halle. Reply

idgaf she looked HOT AF in this movie and for that alone i can't hate it Reply

This is a terrible, terrible movie, but I still fucking love it hahaha. Reply

the only thing I remember from this movie is Misteeq's Scandalous playing at the end. Reply

Scandalous is a fucking jam and I'll hear no words otherwise. Reply

The only good thing to come out of that movie. Lived for that song! Reply

I love this song! Reply

This movie is admittedly terrible but it's like entertainingly awful. Reply

Between this and the Nostalgia Critic's "review" of Catwoman, I think I've seen enough to justify not torturing myself with the whole thing. Reply

Damn, Halle has been in really shitty films since winning her Oscar. Reply

Like one after another. Sooooo bad. Reply

I unironically love this trash film. It's so bad it's good to me, plus camp as christmas. Halle Berry could have been a decent Catwoman in a decent film I think. It's also better then Elektra which was just boring. Reply

This movie is so fuckin bad. Yikes @ Halle's acting. Reply

i'm still holding hope that burton will make his cat woman movie. the script was so genius. Reply

lol at Hello Shitty. I remember watching some interview and Halle explained that they picked open toe shoes for the Catwoman costume because a cat needs access to her claws. That was the moment I knew I was never sitting through this movie.



Honestly, I wouldn't survive the second hand embarrassment. This is probably the most I've seen of it and it was almost too much. Reply

