Troian Bellisario Reveals How Her Eating Disorder Influenced Her New Film 'Feed'

I'm glad that she's talking about it and raising awareness.

Although I always struggled to relate to tv depictions of an ED, it reminds me of that cheesy lizzie mcguire episode where she has one for 2 days. My ED was never about control at all, it was about me hating how I looked and hating my body but that's just me. Reply

when I was deep into disordered eating it was definitely about my body more than anything BUT I think the reasons I had for hating my body were a lot more complicated than that. I can't really articulate it but I think it was something about a paralyzing fear of growing up and therefore not feeling at home in a "womanly" body and wanting to be as small and childlike as possible. It never really resulted in much, luckily, and I've noticed that since I've been out of school I experience it MUCH less so maybe there is more to the "control" theory than I thought, since I experience so much less immediate stress idk Reply

i think about that lizzie mcgurie ep a lot too. for me it is def both, the control thing is like "i don't have control over anything, i might as well use up this need to control on "perfecting" myself physically." Reply

same. my eating disorder started when i was overweight, so for me, it was always about how my body looked and how people viewed me because of my body. (people were much nicer to me when i lost the weight, and that created this complex that made me be like, oh, i'm only worthy of this if i'm not fat, which is messed up) Reply

this is going to sound facetious but 90210's depiction of ED was quite accurate and jenny garth was really convincing. Reply

i really like her and hope she has a good post PLL career! Reply

good on her for bringing awareness and normalizing therapy!



everyone in my life who's had an eating disorder talks about that control issue she mentioned. mine is genuinely about weight, i never feel a control struggle, just such a violent hatred of being plus size Reply

I remember reading her LJ from back when she was in high school and fuck, she had some serious issues. I'm really happy for her that she's found such success and has (evidently) recovered. Reply

omg i want to read this just because we went to the same school lol Reply

this sounds amazing, she's so right Reply

That's exactly how I felt about my eating disorder. It got annoying hearing "You must be doing this because of this and that" Reply

"My neural pathways were all still there and connected to the disease, so when I had to engage with the film, it was like poking a sleeping dragon," Bellisario said. "But it's amazing that you can have this huge, life-threatening thing be a part of you and still live inside of you, and almost tame it in a weird way."



i totally feel that Reply

I completely relate to this, this is similar to my depression Reply

Trailer for Feed.



Looks different than what I expected.



Thanks for posting that. The whole twin angle surprises me. Reply

interesting Reply

Dang Tom Felton's american accent sucks. Reply

i really relate to what she's saying, esp the part about it being w/ her forever. i feel the same way. once when i expressed a similar sentiment to a (former) therapist, she shut me down and said "ppl do overcome ed and it's possible to recover." it was kinda the opposite of what i needed to hear even tho she was trying to comfort me. Reply

my therapist specializes in eating disorders and actually had an ED in her youth and she expressed more or less the same sentiment as troian, and it's shaped my "recovery" over the years. i tend to think the "overcome" mindset is perpetuated by people who don't have any firsthand experience with disordered eating or are just repeating what those therapists have told them (demi lovato) Reply

i agree and disagree with what your therapist said, hear me out:

disagree because of how she said it, but i agree because you can overcome your ed and recover, but it's like, still with you in a sense. ..make sense?



but she could've been more comforting, tbh. i personally struggle with like.. binge-eating, i think, tbh. i just know i lose a lot of control at times and it sucks. Reply

yeah, like you can change BEHAVIOURS, but it's not necessarily possible for everyone to eliminate certain lines of thinking and attitudes towards food and their body. Reply

"Once you have this relationship, once you have this mental illness or this disease, it never really goes away. Your synapses are wired in a way that you will always feel this compulsion, but as you grow older and create a healthier life and go through lots of therapy, you tend to feel more empowered when it comes to making these choices."



This is the most depressing thing about it tbh. I go through patterns of bingeing and then restricting and I always find myself wishing I could go back to the time where I just fucking ate food and didn't label them as good or bad and didn't know about counting calories etc. I'm in therapy now and it is helping somewhat but it's just awful to know I will probably never be able to go back to a normal relationship with food and it's something I will always have to think about and be mindful of. ~I know too much~

Damn this caught me feelings tbh, I can relate. I'm like constantly in effort to eat everything health conscious but like, I've been drinking sodas(Coke Zero tastes different from what I can remember, I'm hurt as a longtime Stan!) regular cokes, candies (can't go wrong with payday!!) red vines and gummies. Also I've tried these chicken chips at Taco Bell, I was shook how good it was and it was 2$ for 6 pieces, brah what!! And of course the greatest sex burritos, dollar iconic tacos everywhere. Oh and Gatorade/powder is pure crack to me, always hustlin to snatch one or 3 on sale lol!



Tl;Dr: I ate junk food lately because I'm trying to gain weight/working on lean bod with booty and it's awesome but this went too far and I am having hard time with grocery shopping, I get anxiety over it lol. Canned goods??? Idk. What is "real food" tho? 🤔 Reply

this sounds like a sugar addiction to me tbh, and that includes starchy carbs Reply

i def have a sugar addiction lmao Reply

You are absolutely right on that. Several months ago, I was fine with one soda that's it. This is for real since you got hooked on it. I don't even remember drinking water lol, omg. Gatorade/Powerade are essentially everything to me tbh, you'd catch me dead with em in my cradling skeleton arms. Which is funny because this has been like an on and off relationships with these snacks I had over years. Red vines never disappoint me. PayDay when I crave a big one. These stuff I listed are pretty much at sugar limit for me since I don't spend $$$ on anything else and that'd be overload if I do. This is a lot coming from a former vegetarian for 7 years and I don't know how to eat right. Like, i eat a bit of everything but I am suppose to feel good about it/food! I also think about portion control cos I think I at times ate anything HUGE for one meal and call it a day. Idk if that's normal~ Reply

Oh and I fail mentioning 7up and Spirite, they are great for your stomach lmao. I did that to debloat but I later drink ACV with hot water all the time so there's that Reply

YAS @ her writing & directing her own stuff; this is why we need more opportunities for women to tell their own stories tbh. ♥ (I don't even watch PLL but I love her??? idk) Reply

I've always kind of battled with my body weight and fat, I was born with a lean body and was a thin kid but I put on weight during adolescence. lately I've lost a lot of it and I feel more like "myself" now, but despite reaching my phsical goals I feel compelled to maintain the same level of discipline. I don't know if I've ever had an actual eating disorder (never been diagnosed or looked into it) but I totally relate to what she's saying here. once you develop certain habits or a certain way of interacting with and conceptualizing food, it becomes so much more than a vanity thing or being "skinny" Reply

yah i agree w/ u Reply

good for her for speaking out.



once you have this relationship, once you have this mental illness or this disease, it never really goes away.



i feel this a lot. i don't count calories anymore and am at a healthy weight, but i think it'll always be there to some degree. eating a lot in public or in front of people i don't know still makes me anxious, and i hate that i'll never be one of those people who is like 'yeah lets have pizza and ice cream at 10pm!'. Reply

There's nothing wrong with what she said and I know we can all understand since 99% of ONTD has an ED but these days I really can't stand her. Such a pretentious rich kid. Reply

Her name is Troian..? Reply

Also PLL really did a number on her perception because no way this woman (or Tom Felton) can pass for 18 year olds.



just watched the tailer and it's interesting that she sort of whitewashes herself? along with the fact that she and tom are playing 18 year olds?



totally good on her for writing, producing, directing her own stuff and for especially talking about eating disorders



but hm Reply

for me it was about power and ego. Being thin was the opposite of what I was being bullied for as a kid. I wanted to be as far away from that as I could be.

I also felt a sense of superiority to others because I didn't have this thing like food that controlled me- that I needed. And that built my confidence.

Ironic considering that the disorder was what was controlling me.



But it may be different for me since I'm a guy. Reply

that first fucking quote



if i don't see my bones enough and i don't feel empty enough, i will opt out of every social event until i do. it is a clean feeling that satisfies the only true hunger i have, and that's for control. i hate this disease, but i man do i ever love it and get high off it on the days (or mere hours) that it gives me what i want Reply

i've got mixed feelings reg. everything around food/body/weight/dieting etc. my therapist described my eating as "disordered" and maybe that's true but it also kinda pissed me off and now i don't feel like talking to her about that side of me (b/c i'm worried about judgement? acknowledging a problem?? idk) anyway, i binge ate like crap andi'm beginning to gain a lot of weight and i hate it! (but i hate it when i lose a lot of weight too...idk what my happy weight even is?!) Reply

Maybe it's therapeutic or something but I find it troubling that she and lily Collins are both starring in movies about eating disorders even though they have both suffered from them Reply

its not Reply

