Troian Bellisario Reveals How Her Eating Disorder Influenced Her New Film 'Feed'
Troian Bellisario reveals how her eating disorder influenced her new film 'Feed.' https://t.co/jmeaq9uNpy pic.twitter.com/imOXtuF0hd— Glamour (@glamourmag) May 31, 2017
"I couldn't get anyone—even the people who loved me the most, even my boyfriend or my mother or my father—to understand what that experience was truly like for me. I found there were so many people who thought that it was about losing weight or being skinny, and I couldn't quite get them to understand that it was about control on a very, very literal level."
"Once you have this relationship, once you have this mental illness or this disease, it never really goes away. Your synapses are wired in a way that you will always feel this compulsion, but as you grow older and create a healthier life and go through lots of therapy, you tend to feel more empowered when it comes to making these choices."
She wrote, directed, and stars in her new movie "Feed" (it premieres on July 18.)
source
Although I always struggled to relate to tv depictions of an ED, it reminds me of that cheesy lizzie mcguire episode where she has one for 2 days. My ED was never about control at all, it was about me hating how I looked and hating my body but that's just me.
everyone in my life who's had an eating disorder talks about that control issue she mentioned. mine is genuinely about weight, i never feel a control struggle, just such a violent hatred of being plus size
i totally feel that
Looks different than what I expected.
Edited at 2017-05-31 06:09 pm (UTC)
disagree because of how she said it, but i agree because you can overcome your ed and recover, but it's like, still with you in a sense. ..make sense?
but she could've been more comforting, tbh. i personally struggle with like.. binge-eating, i think, tbh. i just know i lose a lot of control at times and it sucks.
"Once you have this relationship, once you have this mental illness or this disease, it never really goes away. Your synapses are wired in a way that you will always feel this compulsion, but as you grow older and create a healthier life and go through lots of therapy, you tend to feel more empowered when it comes to making these choices."
This is the most depressing thing about it tbh. I go through patterns of bingeing and then restricting and I always find myself wishing I could go back to the time where I just fucking ate food and didn't label them as good or bad and didn't know about counting calories etc. I'm in therapy now and it is helping somewhat but it's just awful to know I will probably never be able to go back to a normal relationship with food and it's something I will always have to think about and be mindful of. ~I know too much~
Tl;Dr: I ate junk food lately because I'm trying to gain weight/working on lean bod with booty and it's awesome but this went too far and I am having hard time with grocery shopping, I get anxiety over it lol. Canned goods??? Idk. What is "real food" tho? 🤔
once you have this relationship, once you have this mental illness or this disease, it never really goes away.
i feel this a lot. i don't count calories anymore and am at a healthy weight, but i think it'll always be there to some degree. eating a lot in public or in front of people i don't know still makes me anxious, and i hate that i'll never be one of those people who is like 'yeah lets have pizza and ice cream at 10pm!'.
Edited at 2017-05-31 07:06 pm (UTC)
totally good on her for writing, producing, directing her own stuff and for especially talking about eating disorders
but hm
I also felt a sense of superiority to others because I didn't have this thing like food that controlled me- that I needed. And that built my confidence.
Ironic considering that the disorder was what was controlling me.
But it may be different for me since I'm a guy.
if i don't see my bones enough and i don't feel empty enough, i will opt out of every social event until i do. it is a clean feeling that satisfies the only true hunger i have, and that's for control. i hate this disease, but i man do i ever love it and get high off it on the days (or mere hours) that it gives me what i want
I highly recommend anyone seeing it. It's called Emma Wants To Live