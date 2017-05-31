Troian Bellisario Reveals How Her Eating Disorder Influenced Her New Film 'Feed'



"I couldn't get anyone—even the people who loved me the most, even my boyfriend or my mother or my father—to understand what that experience was truly like for me. I found there were so many people who thought that it was about losing weight or being skinny, and I couldn't quite get them to understand that it was about control on a very, very literal level."

"Once you have this relationship, once you have this mental illness or this disease, it never really goes away. Your synapses are wired in a way that you will always feel this compulsion, but as you grow older and create a healthier life and go through lots of therapy, you tend to feel more empowered when it comes to making these choices."

She wrote, directed, and stars in her new movie "Feed" (it premieres on July 18.)

