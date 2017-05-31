Playboy Model Dani Mathers Speaks Out for the First Time Since Her Body-Shaming Trial
hear from @DaniMathers Playboy Playmate accused of criminal invasion of privacy afters infamous @Snapchat blunder https://t.co/GzOTQCMxKd— Kayna Whitworth (@KaynaWhitworth) May 31, 2017
"I haven't been able to actually meet the woman involved, although I've wanted to. So there's just been a lot of unresolved issues. I never meant to hurt her. I never ever intended on showing the world this photo. And that I hope that she could forgive me. I don't expect her to forget. I don't expect her to like me. I just, I really want her forgiveness.”
"It's taught me a lot about privacy. I've lost a lot of that myself as well. We've had a lot of paparazzi involved in my family life. I had my privacy taken away after I took someone elses."
“To hide out at my mother's house at age 30 because of something I've done. It just felt really low,”
source
& having paps take pics of u going to court is different than someone taking a pic of you in the shower gtfo
SUFFER.
"i didn't mean to share this photo i posted in an app specifically designed to share with people"
get fucked
If my petty ass was that woman who she violated...
i JuSt i rEAlLy wAnT hEr fORgiVeNEss
Re: If my petty ass was that woman who she violated...
Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Even if this were true, you sure as hell intended to show it to other people and that still makes you trash