Playboy Model Dani Mathers Speaks Out for the First Time Since Her Body-Shaming Trial



"I haven't been able to actually meet the woman involved, although I've wanted to. So there's just been a lot of unresolved issues. I never meant to hurt her. I never ever intended on showing the world this photo. And that I hope that she could forgive me. I don't expect her to forget. I don't expect her to like me. I just, I really want her forgiveness.”

"It's taught me a lot about privacy. I've lost a lot of that myself as well. We've had a lot of paparazzi involved in my family life. I had my privacy taken away after I took someone elses."

“To hide out at my mother's house at age 30 because of something I've done. It just felt really low,”

source
Tagged: , ,