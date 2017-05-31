Ed Sheeran Compares Camila Cabello Collaboration To Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love”
.@edsheeran compares his @Camila_Cabello collaboration to Beyonce's "Crazy in Love": https://t.co/FsPsUFa7ef pic.twitter.com/G9pGSIWN92— idolator (@idolator) May 31, 2017
As Ed Sheeran continues his mission of writing a song for every single musician in the world, he of course had to write a song for Camila Cabello.
He gave an interview describing the song he wrote for her. As he explains it:
“How can I describe it? You know how Beyonce came out with ‘Crazy in Love’? I mean it's like sass and big vocals." "Camila has a voice that should be really shown off.”
Is Camila the Beyonce of Fifth Harmony?
as much as I like Normani, there werent a Beyoncé in that group.
she isn't even the Farrah Franklin of Fifth Harmony, next.
But none of them will come within 100 yards of Ed Sheeran or Camila.
Just saying.