Ed Sheeran Compares Camila Cabello Collaboration To Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love”


As Ed Sheeran continues his mission of writing a song for every single musician in the world, he of course had to write a song for Camila Cabello.

He gave an interview describing the song he wrote for her. As he explains it:
“How can I describe it? You know how Beyonce came out with ‘Crazy in Love’? I mean it's like sass and big vocals." "Camila has a voice that should be really shown off.”

Is Camila the Beyonce of Fifth Harmony?
