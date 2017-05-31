Squatty Potty drops Kathy Griffin
.@SquattyPotty drops @KathyGriffin over shock photos with "beheaded" Donald Trump: https://t.co/VdJB7Kp00S pic.twitter.com/hn1ZFfp15r— Adweek (@Adweek) May 31, 2017
Despite Kathy Griffin's extremely uncharacteristic apology, the photoshoot appears to be having major effects on her career already.
Squatty Potty announced that they'll be flushing her ad campaign immediately and eliminating all ties to Kathy.
SOURCE
i can't believe this whole nonsense
My thoughts and prayers are with Anderson Cooper in this difficult time.
Hmm, maybe Andy Cohen
The left: Kathy Griffin's tacky photoshoot
I'm so over this political era.