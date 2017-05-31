Squatty Potty drops Kathy Griffin

Wow this is real life Reply

lmao this is so funny. "eliminating" all ties 🙏🏽



i can't believe this whole nonsense

Shite company anyways

You know things have gone to shit when a company is like you aren't even fit to hawk our product that aids in shitting.

I feel emotionally traumatized

i mean, if you're going to show pottying might as well it be this whimsical

this is getting ridiculous

When Squatty Potty don't want you...

so all the big brands then

This would be the type of "D" list corporate sponsor Kathy would lose. what next? Tip It Boxed Wines?

I wish celebs would stop apologizing for the things they say about this family. I'll never forgive Hillary for apologizing for the deplorables thing.

Hillary apologized for saying "some of" his fans were a basket of deplorables because she actually meant all of them . So her apology made sense cause she was technically wrong.

She did? When will Annoying Orange apologize for saying she should get shot?

CNN has also dropped her NYE co-host in gig.



My thoughts and prayers are with Anderson Cooper in this difficult time. Reply

whoa that's actually pretty big.

When do you think they'll add her back on? What's the half life of a scandal in this day and age, two days?

but who will sexually harass him now?



Hmm, maybe Andy Cohen Reply

Wow, that's actually a big deal. However, who the hell is going to watch it now? The whole point was Kathy making him squirm.

WHOA that's huge.

I bet she will be back after a year off. I even bet she could be back this year, NYE is far away. I doubt they have a multiyear contract, she always acts shocked when they ask her back.

Holy shit

let it go

She's associated with Squatty Potty? I had no idea. Bad press for her lol.

The right: sexual assault, actual murder, hate crimes

The left: Kathy Griffin's tacky photoshoot



I'm so over this political era. Reply

mte

literally

