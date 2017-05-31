ONTD Roundup

i resurrected some pasta sauce i made and added habaneros. that was lunch with pasta. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not hungry today for some reason (I think it might be bc my allergies are kicking my ass) so I think I'm just going to have some watermelon and passionfruit. I wanted a smoothie but I'm too cold. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

soup + salad probably Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Soup sounds so good right now I'm freezing and don't have a sweater with me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tuna salad and half an avocado Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

pb on toast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i brought some green juice but i'm not hungry yet and i'm too cold to drink it anyways lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leftover Karlie Kloss Kale Salad Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Leftover chicken in a sandwich, Apple and pretzels. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stuffed tomatoes topped with mozzarella! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll prob make an egg and cheese wrap. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not sure yet. I might make a tuna sandwich. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I brought in a leftover burger but I don't want it. :-/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had a large iced coffee



/so shaky right now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sirloin with potatoes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sweet and sour vegan pork bites, steamed broccoli and veggie spring rolls. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

strawberry, feta, walnut salad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Garlic olive trout over mixed greens. I ate like shit this past weekend and need to get back on track. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sub in a tub from Jersey Mike's. It's delicious but now that I'm eating it, I want bread to go with it :( Should have just gotten a sub instead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That sounds delicious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Salad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a Starbucks breakfast sandwich and some orange juice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

leftover whole wheat pasta with chicken and sun-dried tomatoes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chicken pesto wrap with roasted tomatoes! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Salad. I already ate the banana I brought with me to work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk yet! i might have one of those chobani flip things Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

leftover italian wedding soup. i make it fairly often but this time it's particularly good and i don't know what i did differently lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the blood of my enemies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lasagna from my fave halal pizza place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cap'n Crunch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thai Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had Panera. Half a frontega chicken sandwich and half of their tomato soup. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

woke up to covfefe all over my feed and then i saw the ontd post. y'all were up late last night Reply

Thread

Link

Fun stuff 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have to repeat a blood test because the last result was NOT good and it worried my doc. I am drinking so much water that I feel uncomfortably full but I know it will help with the results.



Ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

what is the chance that it's a fluke result? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've had a high result like this before. I always repeat it and it's better.



I'm HOPING it's a fluke or just because I took it at the end of a loooong day. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this. most of my labs samples for the clinics are almost always abnormal because the draw was traumatic (hemolyzed) or the patient ate the greasiest of foods (lipemic af) or they just didn't draw enough blood for the 1 million tests they want done. the go to response is "the lab did it/missed it/said it was..." when patients need to get redrawn





/lab tech that calls/results abnormal results all the time Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Blood tests suck. I hope your results are better this time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm catching up on the last 5 episodes of The Americans and I just have this awful feeling something is gonna go horribly wrong 😕 Reply

Thread

Link

every time I think I'm having an alright time here on ontd, something happens and I find myself questioning that Reply

Thread

Link

what do u mean? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sometimes ontd is fun and welcoming and other times it's the polar opposite Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sometimes it helps to take a break for a couple days Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

who's being a dick to you





i'll fight them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What happened bb :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i am sick and i hate this. Reply

Thread

Link

i just made an apple crumble and it's in the oven rn omgggg 🍏🍎🍰🥂



@cuteej4 i hope ur proud of my non existent baking skills!! Reply

Thread

Link

I am proud! I hope you post a picture of your attempt! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i turned out really good! only thing is the topping was a little /too/ dry. do you know of a way to prevent that for next time?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That sounds so good, I love apple crumble. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Good choice. Apple crumble is the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apple crumble is soo good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

goddamn, I missed allllll the amazing posts yesterday. Stupid adultness.



Have a Covfefe day everyone. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

i watched an ep of the crown last night and i liked it.



tbh, idk any good shows to binge watch. i started watching love, but its not really bingeable (or maybe i'm just not in a binge watching mood idk) Reply

Thread

Link





dream pop, indie rock / 2017 Reply

Thread

Link







HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my fave snek who also goes by imnotasquirrel

May your birthday be full of stomping, escape rooms, Korean bbq, and hanson. Enjoy your day, udb! <3

to my fave snek who also goes byMay your birthday be full of stomping, escape rooms, Korean bbq, and hanson. Enjoy your day, udb! <3 Reply

Thread

Link

and turtlenecks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ALSO Happy Birthday to Clint Eastwood, Farrah Abraham, and Azaliea Banks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, what a group Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, today is historically not god's best day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

happy birthday (even though you're a Gemini) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ummmm I did not know (or forgot idk) that she's a messy Gemini!!.......wait, you are too aren't you? lmfao



happy birthday, snek!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy 40th bday, squirrel! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yay happy b-day to a fellow gemini!! stay fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"hanson"... ihu Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love going to some alt-right asshole/bigot's tumblr page and it's like: hate speech, hate speech, meme, "oh my god i'm so alone why don't girls like me??", 3 pictures of anime boobs, hate speech Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao i love when they whine abt how they are so amazing but women don't like them. like yeah it's just one of those big mysteries in life man Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How do they have so much confidence in themselves yet absolutely zero self awareness?



...I might have answered my own question there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao they're such fucking idiots Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One thing that puzzles me is how many alt-right men are into anime. It's bizarre. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Rolling over in bed this morning and checking twitter was a trip. Reply

Thread

Link

i was mindlessly snacking and just finished one of those family sized (100g) caramilk bars... Reply

Thread

Link

goodbye "summer bod" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link