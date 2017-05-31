Maxime Hamou has been banned from the French Open after trying to kiss a female reporter

Good. I hate when people get all up in your space and play it off as a joke.



Can you imagine if someone like Nadal, did this. Nothing would happen Reply

Too bad, so sad. Reply

this video is so fucking uncomfortable to watch. i've seen people celebrating (whether athletes or celebrities or whatever) on camera and in real life where emotion overcomes them and they want to hug the people around them or whatever, and while that's still unwanted contact, people who tried to say this was the same thing just seems wrong. the way he just like HELD onto her shoulders, clutched her... so fucking creepy to me.



i mean, yes, this may have been borne out of excitement on his part but it also demonstrates that this guy has some serious boundary issues. Reply

IA.



Maybe you could count the first time as an overflow of emotion but she kept shoving him away and he kept trying to do it. Like he gave up and then started in AGAIN. Reply

exactly! it made me so mad to watch!! Reply

I want to see this guy being overcome with emotions when a male journalist is around. Reply

It's fucking gross how plain it is that she is uncomfortable and trying to move away from him yet he continues.



Good thing this didnt get shrugged off tho! Reply

What the fuck?



I'm glad there's been repercussions for his actions as well. Reply

I saw this as it was unfolding and I was shocked at those in the studio cracking up like it was the funniest thing.



Must have gone to the Donald Trump School of they let you do it if you're famous. The fuck error ain't even famous.



So uncomfortable to watch. I hate it when someone I'm not intimate with tries to kiss mwith, particularly the neck area. It's always men who do it Reply

So sick of men thinking they can do shit like this without repercussions. Reminds me of when creepy bald baby Vin Diesel kept trying to hit on that interviewer and you could see how uncomfortable she was but he kept going. YUCK!!!! Reply

Gross, I haven't seen that one but I dislike Depardieu for doing something similar to an Argentinian interviewer (it wouldn't surprise me if he did the same to others), he kept trying to kiss her. Reply

Good, that kind of behaviour shouldn't be ignored.

Now take away Adrien Brody's Oscar. Reply

Adrien grabbing at Halle Berry like that is one of the most uncomfortable things I've ever seen. She really wasn't into it and it looked like he was hurting her. Reply

"Now take away Adrien Brody's Oscar."



Seconded. Reply

and yet Nicole Kidman asked Denzel if she could kiss him, and then did a very quick peck. That's how you do it. Reply

I'm actually shocked that they're doing something about it.



My expectations for common decency are way too low. Reply

That's because he's a nobody :-/



Sports federations are horrible Reply

exactly. let this have been tsonga or monfils or simon or even paire and they would've shrugged it off Reply

What a fucking dickhead. Reply

He was also trying to reach for her breast at the end of a clip I watched (I can't deal with seeing this again, so I'm not sure if it's the same clip). It was difficult to watch bc my uncle spent 20 minutes using the same groping movements when I was trapped in a car with him when I was a little *little* girl. Fuck this guy and fuck the men who were laughing while he did it. Reply

It's happened to me before, too. Guys pretend they are just chummy and then suddenly they touch and brush your tit like "oops". Reply

It happened to me before too, unfortunately. Reply

I saw it too :( who tf does he think he is? On tv too! Welp I hope any sponsors he has drops him. Reply

"I'm still learning every day from my mistakes to become a better tennis player (...)"



This cracks me up for some reason.

Was he trying to replicate 'V-J Day in Times Square'? Reply

I hate it when someone "apologizes" by saying they're sorry IF their behavior did something to the person they acted against.. How about just being sorry, period? Reply

Another day, another story of men being trash. Reply

"I offer my deep apologies to Maly Thomas IF she feels hurt or shocked by my attitude during her interview""I have just spent a magnificent week here at Roland Garros" Reply

men are the worst. fucking scum. Reply

I'm not really surprised they're doing something about it bc of who was doing it, I'm happy but I know this is just because he's an easy target. The people laughing should be severely reprimanded as well. Reply

That was disturbing to say the least



He is such a creep and his non-apology was just as bad. Reply

I was shaking so hard when I saw that video on air the other day. Yikes. I'm glad he was punished for it, but I'm not here for that fake arsed apology. You don't say "if" someone was offended when making an apology, douche. Reply

A guy pulled this shit on me last night in public in the fucking park. I didn't even know him, he was a stranger, and as soon as he started trying to talk to me, I was like great, something awful's about to happen because men are TRASH. I also wish I could've punched him, but it was a bad situation and I wasn't sure how to get away without being followed or risking violence or being robbed, so I froze up and just sat there stiffly as it happened until I could talk my way out of it and dip once a group of people was coming by. Fuck men tbh, they're pieces of shit. Reply

Had a random drunk guy grab at my arm while i was getting my eyebrows done, that was fun. At least my eyebrows didn't get ruined or my purse grabbed. Reply

I was at work on the shop floor on my own once, and a very drunk man stumbled in from the pub across the street and tried to hug me. I was really scared. Luckily my co worker who was taking over after my shift ended came into the shop and scared the man off. Put me off working alone for a while. Reply

disgusting. all the people approving this too and laughing along. 'IF' she feels hurt? excuse me? Reply

wow. watching the video shows how bad it really was. so creepy. so genuinely scary. she was so professional throughout it too Reply

"I offer my deep apologies to Maly Thomas if she feels hurt or shocked by my attitude during her interview.



hmmm how do I apologize so I don't have to deal with the consequences of my actions while not actually taking responsibility for them?



looks like he wanted to choke her in the end wtf Reply

That was hella gross. Reply

ugh this just reminds me of when I first got a storage unit, the manager was this very nice lady but she fucking let this one guy be the one showing me around (even though it turns out he didn't fucking work there, he was just a random customer??) and he was SO fucking grabby and trying to kiss her and shit and she kept telling him to stop but not being very aggressive about it. All she said was "don't touch her" (referring to me), I guess thinking that that would be over the line, but she didn't seem to realize that he fucking did - he definitely touched my ass, all the while calling me sweetie and baby and making kissing noises in my direction. It was so fucking uncomfortable and I didn't know what to say to any of it except to give him the fucking death glare every time he tried talking to me. As I was leaving she was like "yeah, he's quite drunk" and it's like and... you let a brand new customer be alone with him??



anyway I'm moving my shit out of there posthaste Reply

wow you'd think he would get the hint. Reply

Some french show (the biggest trash there is) attempted to justify this by saying "he's obviously drunk, he's usually not like this!" like that makes any difference, but they're the same people who think impersonating and mock gay men on TV is hilarious so. Thankfully, most french medias called his ass out for this. I'm really ashamed of France these days. I couldn't even bring to watch the whole video, it's just so damn uncomfortable to watch. Men will stop at NOTHING to treat women as objects. Seriously, fuck him and his bullshit "sorry if you feel offended" excuse. Reply

Cancerous french tv show stays cancerous no matter what. I really hope tpmp will die after all those disgusting acts they keep pulling off =/ Reply

