Maxime Hamou has been banned from the French Open after trying to kiss a female reporter
* The French player, 21, kissed journalist Maly Thomas while holding her around her neck and shoulders, despite her efforts to duck away.
* The French Tennis Federation (FTT) condemned the "reprehensible behaviour" and ordered an investigation.
* Several anchors and commentators on the Eurosport programme laughed and clapped as it unfolded.
* Ms Thomas described the player's actions as "frankly unpleasant". "If I hadn't been live on air, I would have punched him."
Apologies
* Eurosport :
"To any viewers who may have been affected. We sincerely regret the incident that occurred during yesterday evening's interview. The behaviour of the interviewee was highly inappropriate and we do not condone such conduct in any way."
* Hamou:
"I offer my deep apologies to Maly Thomas if she feels hurt or shocked by my attitude during her interview. I have just spent a magnificent week here at Roland Garros... and I expressed my overflow of enthusiasm crudely towards Maly, who I know and respect sincerely. I'm still learning every day from my mistakes to become a better tennis player and a better person."
Can you imagine if someone like Nadal, did this. Nothing would happen
i mean, yes, this may have been borne out of excitement on his part but it also demonstrates that this guy has some serious boundary issues.
Maybe you could count the first time as an overflow of emotion but she kept shoving him away and he kept trying to do it. Like he gave up and then started in AGAIN.
Good thing this didnt get shrugged off tho!
I'm glad there's been repercussions for his actions as well.
Must have gone to the Donald Trump School of they let you do it if you're famous. The fuck error ain't even famous.
So uncomfortable to watch. I hate it when someone I'm not intimate with tries to kiss mwith, particularly the neck area. It's always men who do it
So sick of men thinking they can do shit like this without repercussions. Reminds me of when creepy bald baby Vin Diesel kept trying to hit on that interviewer and you could see how uncomfortable she was but he kept going. YUCK!!!!
Now take away Adrien Brody's Oscar.
Seconded.
My expectations for common decency are way too low.
Sports federations are horrible
This cracks me up for some reason.
Was he trying to replicate 'V-J Day in Times Square'?
I hate it when someone "apologizes" by saying they're sorry IF their behavior did something to the person they acted against.. How about just being sorry, period?
"I have just spent a magnificent week here at Roland Garros"
hmmm how do I apologize so I don't have to deal with the consequences of my actions while not actually taking responsibility for them?
