Maxime Hamou has been banned from the French Open after trying to kiss a female reporter



* The French player, 21, kissed journalist Maly Thomas while holding her around her neck and shoulders, despite her efforts to duck away.

* The French Tennis Federation (FTT) condemned the "reprehensible behaviour" and ordered an investigation.

* Several anchors and commentators on the Eurosport programme laughed and clapped as it unfolded.

* Ms Thomas described the player's actions as "frankly unpleasant". "If I hadn't been live on air, I would have punched him."


Apologies

* Eurosport :
"To any viewers who may have been affected. We sincerely regret the incident that occurred during yesterday evening's interview. The behaviour of the interviewee was highly inappropriate and we do not condone such conduct in any way."

* Hamou:
"I offer my deep apologies to Maly Thomas if she feels hurt or shocked by my attitude during her interview. I have just spent a magnificent week here at Roland Garros... and I expressed my overflow of enthusiasm crudely towards Maly, who I know and respect sincerely. I'm still learning every day from my mistakes to become a better tennis player and a better person."









