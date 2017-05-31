The View chats with Chelsea Clinton and reacts to Spicey's presser from yesterday





IT'S UP SO QUICKLY! THANKS!

the amount of effort this takes is...insane.

I write most of it while watching and I'm just waiting for videos to be uploaded either on their Twitter or YouTube.

ugh god I hated this guy.

I really loved listening to her, she had some really great things to say.



I know some people here don't want her to run in 20/20 but she is a very clear, passionate speaker and she can break things down in simple terms.

I don't think she should run but I do think she'd make an AMAZING surrogate for whoever does!

Such a good interview! Her points about guaranteed hours were all so good. More people need to understand these things.

Loved her interview

can't wait for the next lovett or leave it tbh. it's fast becomming my favorite podcast (after We hate movies ofc)

Yes, this is really @DarrellIssa on the roof of his district office building. Too afraid to come speak with assembled constituents below. pic.twitter.com/wCYRjO8Ev8 — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) May 30, 2017





my friend does fundraising for one of his opponents (the guy who tweeted) and i told him he'd better do a rooftop fundraiser asap

Lmfao Jesus. Pathetic.

omg what. And here I thought we reached peak Michael Scott with "covfefe."

Dwight! You ignorant slut!

😂



😂

someone should blast Third Eye Blind - Jumper until he comes down

DWIGHT YOU IGNORANT SLUT

and then this ass came down to give cake to the only trump supporter like i cant even

Someone needs to contact Walter White about throwing Darrell Issa a pizza.

Normal, well-adjusted friend texting me tomorrow: Did you see this Donald Trump tweet? Haha



Me, bloodshot eyes: listen, motherfucker — Kevin Farzad (@KevinFarzad) May 31, 2017

Reply

lmaoooo, right?? My mom still doesn't get the immediacy of social media; she'll ask me if I've heard something and it'll be like 8 hours old and I'm like GURL I HAVE BEEN ON THIS

literally me after staying up til 3am because i couldn't stop laughing and covfefe and then waking up at 6am to the paris climate agreement news :| :| :|

People are still making jokes about it in my slack group like it's a brand new thing and it's like no it's dead let it die, I was up at 1 am and that's when it was funny but not now in the bright morning light



Also someone made a romper joke with the stranger things title first thing this morning and I'm like no no this is all old do you understand how the internet works

If Trump does pull out of the Paris Agreement, the US would join just Syria & Nicaragua.



Dumb + destructive doesn't begin to describe it. https://t.co/Vp8EQEkubO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 31, 2017





So... China and the EU are reaffirming their commitment to the Paris Agreement, but we're pulling out? 195 countries signed on to it, and 71% of Americans think we should stick with it, but Trump and his dumbfuck advisors want to get rid of it? These mother fuckers right here...

Excuse me while I go look up covfefe memes so as not to focus on this shitty news

Nicaragua felt Paris didn't go far enough, so practically speaking would be U.S. and Syria. Can't wait to see @GOP spin that Assad legacy. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 31, 2017

It's all because Obama did it and that's all this piece of shit administration cares about.

Oh what the fuck ever. No he didn't. It was a really stupid thing to do on Kathy's part and I'm glad she apologized, but this righteous indignation from the people that advocated killing Obama (hey Ted Nugent) or dogged Obama about his birthplace for YEARS have no place to talk when it comes to how families are affected. And none of them ever apologized.



Further, if Barron DID see the image randomly before being told about it then that's just shitty parenting. There is no way the Secret Service wasn't made aware immediately/informed Melania immediately.



Edited at 2017-05-31 04:10 pm (UTC)

It's funny no one gave a shit whether Obama's kids saw people burning effigies of him, make references to lynching, etc.

Barron was standing on the stage when one of his father's supporters yelled "kill her!" from the audience. If anything traumatized him it was that.

GIVE ME A FUCKING BREAK!!!!!!!!!! LMAO!!!!



TMZ is fucking shameless.

that photo is melania's home screen wallpaper.

you know this story was planted by someone on trump's team.

This isn't believable at all tbh. Especially coming from TMZ.

Goddamn, he's 11, not 3.

I bet he cried when he found out it wasn't real

I'll take Things That Never Happened for $100, Alex.

at this point, i just feel sad for Spicer. the man is trying and giving the circumstances and his personality, the man is just really trying. He'll get a stroke by the end of the administration.

i dgaf i hope they ALL stroke out

Lmaoo

he can go down with the ship tbh. he's choosing to work for 45.

#NoSympathy if you choose to work for the shitstain, you are a shitstain

No sympathy.



I cackle when anything bad happens to him. The people who work for Trump are perhaps the stupidest people of all. He has no loyalty to anyone but himself.

I felt a twinge of pity for him after the Pope thing, but after his press conference yesterday it's gone. He has no respect for the media and he's just regurgitating propaganda.

Parent

Don't feel bad for him. He's always been a POS and his life was always going to turn out like this.

lol i ONLY felt pity for him when he didnt get to meet the pope now im back to remembering dude has no self respect and has already sold his soul. i hope he goes down with everyone else in the admin and goes to jail

I have no sympathy for him. He's double-downed on being that dude's lapdog. I hope he goes down with him.

he is the perfect representative for your govt so there's nothing to feel bad about. I think ppl need to stop having sympathy for shitty, bullheaded (white) men. that is how they get away with things, that is why they stay terrible

.@CNN says Trump is home alone, stressed out, gaining weight, realizing job isn't good fit for him. https://t.co/MGftsHHT87 — Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) May 31, 2017

I honestly LOST it last night with the covfefe thing. The ABSURDITY OF IT ALL!! Honestly it sounded and looked like hysterical laughter from the outside, but on the inside I'm pretty sure it was an existential breakdown. ANYWAY I think my spin class sacrifice worked, and this is my favorite news article from yesterday (possibly ever)

HA SUFFER

bitch me too the fuck?

time for the urn honestly

LMAO RIGHT



Get in line, you orange butthole

honestly... same tho.

Lmaoooo I want him to keep stress eating. The bigliest of big macs, the best chocolate cake with two, no, three scoops of ice cream! Eat it all, Trumpster fire!!

the fact that he thought this would be a cake walk angers me so much. he didnt care about the job. he didnt care to learn about the ramifications of all his decisions. it just stinks of privilege.

also oblig HA SUFFER



also oblig HA SUFFER

Parent

Trump defends Carter Page, whom he is not supposed to know https://t.co/R6Q5yCGsHA — Brian Logan (@bhl41) May 31, 2017

YOU AREN'T SUPPOSED TO KNOW THIS GUY CARTER PAGE?! HE WAS JUST AN INTERN.

this bop. Reply

underrated queen! too bad her life is in the toilet rn :( Reply

Queen Reply

can we talk about how good Texas Monthly does with longreads? i can't get enough. Reply

Share some of your faves! Reply

I'm stuck on mobile but I'll try. Texas seriously is nuts. Reply

SO GOOD.



however, i heard that they're dropping their crime longread work. SO SAD. Reply

Just another week in the Donald Trump scandal news cycle https://t.co/x95YdCzRAn — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 30, 2017



Russian government officials discussed having potentially "derogatory" information about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and some of his top aides in conversations intercepted by US intelligence during the 2016 election, according to two former intelligence officials and a congressional source.



One source described the information as financial in nature and said the discussion centered on whether the Russians had leverage over Trump's inner circle. The source said the intercepted communications suggested to US intelligence that Russians believed "they had the ability to influence the administration through the derogatory information." Reply

i can't beliebe i missed confefe :'( that's what i get for sleeping~ Reply

i slept through it as well. Reply

only reason I caught it at peak memeing was b/c I woke up to my cat breaking a lamp Reply

I slept through the glory too. It made for fun coffee reading though! Reply

president covfefe trying to pretend like he was in on the joke this morn was sad, he knows everyone's laughing at him and i hope it's eating him up Reply

I love that the meme basically instantly died once he did that. He's an idiot. Reply

