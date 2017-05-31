[politics] yates:!true

The View chats with Chelsea Clinton and reacts to Spicey's presser from yesterday


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
Chelsea Clinton graces the View during the promotion of her new children's book "She Persisted". Chelsea answers questions from the panel. She shuts down Jed as the latter asked if her mother should take accountability to be more personable. Sara brings up Clinton/Clinton 2020. She shuts down that as well. Joy brings up children's books themed to 45's administrations antics. They get her to comment further on Kathy Griffin's shenanigans and covfefe.

The panel talks about Sean Spicer's presser from yesterday. His handling of the fake news question. They also tackle Kathy Griffin's shenanigans. It was a showdown of opinions during this segment. They do talk about covfefe with a segment in regards to 45tionary.

The View got inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.





