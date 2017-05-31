The View chats with Chelsea Clinton and reacts to Spicey's presser from yesterday
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
Chelsea Clinton graces the View during the promotion of her new children's book "She Persisted". Chelsea answers questions from the panel. She shuts down Jed as the latter asked if her mother should take accountability to be more personable. Sara brings up Clinton/Clinton 2020. She shuts down that as well. Joy brings up children's books themed to
The panel talks about Sean Spicer's presser from yesterday. His handling of the fake news question. They also tackle Kathy Griffin's shenanigans. It was a showdown of opinions during this segment. They do talk about covfefe with a segment in regards to
The View got inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.
I know some people here don't want her to run in 20/20 but she is a very clear, passionate speaker and she can break things down in simple terms.
my friend does fundraising for one of his opponents (the guy who tweeted) and i told him he'd better do a rooftop fundraiser asap
Also someone made a romper joke with the stranger things title first thing this morning and I'm like no no this is all old do you understand how the internet works
Further, if Barron DID see the image randomly before being told about it then that's just shitty parenting. There is no way the Secret Service wasn't made aware immediately/informed Melania immediately.
however, i heard that they're dropping their crime longread work. SO SAD.
Russian government officials discussed having potentially "derogatory" information about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and some of his top aides in conversations intercepted by US intelligence during the 2016 election, according to two former intelligence officials and a congressional source.
One source described the information as financial in nature and said the discussion centered on whether the Russians had leverage over Trump's inner circle. The source said the intercepted communications suggested to US intelligence that Russians believed "they had the ability to influence the administration through the derogatory information."