The politics of Glenn Danzig
Danzig's Trump-ian views might just be scarier than his music: https://t.co/mKA6dwqOf7 pic.twitter.com/Yx7aeGJrbd— Consequence of Sound (@coslive) May 30, 2017
◘ Glenn Danzig, 61, former lead singer of the Misfits, and current lead singer of Danzig gives an interview promoting his music festival (in Orange County of all places)
◘ For some reason, Danzig veers off track and starts talking about politics instead “I might be conservative on some issues, and some issues I’m really liberal”
◘ Supports T***p's travel ban “It’s really not a travel ban, when you walk into the country, we want to see who you are and what you’re doing. Well, when I go to every country right now, they look at me and they see whether I can come in or not. And I’ve been turned away from Canada and other places before. Where’s my protest? Where’s my parade?”
◘ States he is pro-abortion but randomly shoehorns in an (innacurate) dig at Planned Parenthood “I’m pro-abortion and I’m pro- Planned Parenthood. But I don’t think Planned Parenthood should be selling baby parts like a chop shop in Brooklyn, OK?”
◘ Manages to talk about music a little bit but who cares??
Not surprised, what a wacko. Politics post?
So fucking dumb I s2g.
Also my mom keeps finding Trump supporters in Canada. Where does she find these losers? Why are they so stupid?
It's actually kind of funny because we live in a very liberal enclave but the majority of these are exactly the kind of dumbasses that get dupped in the U.S. Mostly poor uneducated whites who benefit from social services themselves and who praise Trump for his business sense (what?) but are really there for the racism.
This guy was an educated wealthy white guy and I told my mom she should have walked away from him.
Trudeau ain't perfect but REALLY.
/csb
Probably a good reason for it.
Again. No one is saying people shouldn't be questioned. People are against banning entire countries without question.
With Irvine and Tustin expanding the way they are, OC is changing. There are a lot of upwardly-mobile poc moving in, so OC in general is not as yt as it was when I was a kid. I grew up in San Diego and OC always seemed like where all the white people in California lived, but I moved to OC after college and most days I only saw poc.
ancient white boy proverb
this sucks. I hope this little trudeau/macron bromance is going to part of a strategy to pull canada closer to the EU so we don't go down with the titantic.
Also, I used to love baby my parts in Brooklyn, so convenient after my classes.