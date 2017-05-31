DANZIG - smolder with cat

The politics of Glenn Danzig



◘ Glenn Danzig, 61, former lead singer of the Misfits, and current lead singer of Danzig gives an interview promoting his music festival (in Orange County of all places)

◘ For some reason, Danzig veers off track and starts talking about politics instead “I might be conservative on some issues, and some issues I’m really liberal”

◘ Supports T***p's travel ban “It’s really not a travel ban, when you walk into the country, we want to see who you are and what you’re doing. Well, when I go to every country right now, they look at me and they see whether I can come in or not. And I’ve been turned away from Canada and other places before. Where’s my protest? Where’s my parade?

◘ States he is pro-abortion but randomly shoehorns in an (innacurate) dig at Planned Parenthood “I’m pro-abortion and I’m pro- Planned Parenthood. But I don’t think Planned Parenthood should be selling baby parts like a chop shop in Brooklyn, OK?”

◘ Manages to talk about music a little bit but who cares??

source: 1

Not surprised, what a wacko. Politics post?
