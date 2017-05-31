The politics of Glenn Danzig

It’s really not a travel ban, when you walk into the country, we want to see who you are and what you’re doing. Well, when I go to every country right now, they look at me and they see whether I can come in or not. And I’ve been turned away from Canada and other places before. Where’s my protest? Where’s my parade?



So fucking dumb I s2g.



Also my mom keeps finding Trump supporters in Canada. Where does she find these losers? Why are they so stupid? Reply

Damn Canada I believed in you Reply

What province? I know a few "Ivanka voters" in the GTA who quietly cosign on hating immigrants Reply

Ontario.



It's actually kind of funny because we live in a very liberal enclave but the majority of these are exactly the kind of dumbasses that get dupped in the U.S. Mostly poor uneducated whites who benefit from social services themselves and who praise Trump for his business sense (what?) but are really there for the racism.



This guy was an educated wealthy white guy and I told my mom she should have walked away from him. Reply

My backwards city ran a poll about who'd they'd rather have, Trudeau or trump and it was like 60-40. I was infuriated.



Trudeau ain't perfect but REALLY. Reply

there's a lot of them here lol, no one should be surprised Reply

Cancel this convfefe Reply

Lmao Reply

I feel so proud of my country rn Reply

I never knew what he looks like but this bitch look like a goth Fabio and I can't unsee it Reply

That's honestly a very apt description. He's like 5'3" too Reply

my grandma was born in Danzig

/csb Reply

what a stupid motherfucker Reply

And I’ve been turned away from Canada and other places before.



Probably a good reason for it.



Again. No one is saying people shouldn't be questioned. People are against banning entire countries without question. Reply

But real housewives has taught me orange county is pretty Christian and conservative. Or is it more his type of music that is out of place? Lol Reply

I was honestly SHOCKED to find out it was in the OC. The festival is called "The Blackest of the Black" and it's so fucking sunny and strip-mally out there. Reply

I had to look up what kind of music this is lol, I think something like stage coach is more suited for that area. Reply

Orange County is traditionally super conservative but the demographics are (slowly) changing and moving away from that. At least that's what I get from Gustavo Arellano's weekly segments on KCRW. Reply

there's always been a big punk scene there...lots of disaffected youth I suppose Reply

its his music, lyrics like "I got something to say I killed your baby today/I raped your mother today" don't go over well with everyone Reply

My sister in law was born and raised in the OC and she, and her friends, are just the worst. They're unbearable. Reply

It is still white/conservative in a lot of the places you'd expect, Newport & Laguna, obv Coto De Caza. But lots of other areas are largely Hispanic or Asian or mixed to an extent.



With Irvine and Tustin expanding the way they are, OC is changing. There are a lot of upwardly-mobile poc moving in, so OC in general is not as yt as it was when I was a kid. I grew up in San Diego and OC always seemed like where all the white people in California lived, but I moved to OC after college and most days I only saw poc. Reply

Danzig and Morrissey should collab Reply

They'd prob fight over stupid shit and they'd break up within a year. Their one vinyl will sell for over $200. The apocalypse will come, etc Reply

"where's my protest? where's my parade?"



ancient white boy proverb Reply

lmfao Reply

omg Reply

Ahahahaha Reply

Right lmao Reply

lmao forreal Reply

Lololol Reply

lmao Reply

lmao i wanna make this a twitter stat Reply

lol put it on a t-shirt Reply

lmao Reply

lol 100% tru universal fact Reply

lmao Reply

LMAO Reply

why tf would we care what he thinks? he's obviously been dead for 4 months already. keep on rotting, my dude. Reply

.@realDonaldTrump expected decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreement will put millions of lives in jeopardy. https://t.co/DsuVvAHIe4 pic.twitter.com/kWg9R3mkPZ — AmnestyInternational (@amnestyusa) May 31, 2017 Fuck everyone who wants to destroy the Earth just to make money. We have one home, one planet, the only one that can sustain life and these people don't care because of the hollow pursuit of wealth. If I think about it too much, I will cry and never stop because our world is so beautiful and it is being killed for what? wealth? there are no jobs on a dead planet. Reply

It disgusts me that people like that have kids, I wish they all became magically sterile sorry not sorry Reply

What kills me is... the Paris Agreement is voluntary anyway. It's an agreement, nobody is held to it. It's a hugely symbolic FUCK YOU Reply

mte, it's out of spite because businesses don't even want him to pull out either (ew)



this sucks. I hope this little trudeau/macron bromance is going to part of a strategy to pull canada closer to the EU so we don't go down with the titantic. Reply

dis bitch! i hate him more every day. Reply

He's so fucking evil and moronic. He couldn't tell it to their faces at the G7 summit so he waited until he was back home and far away so they wouldn't try to convince him to stay. Fuck him. Fuck his supporters his voters. Fuck the GOP. Fuck Fox News. Reply

This is all about saying fuck you to Obama. Businesses didn't even want this along with that useless fucking daughter of his. Reply

Many people told him not to withdraw but of course this fucking idiot doesn't listen to anyone intelligent. Ugh. Reply

I was a big fan of him I just say was because I haven't listened to his newest stuff. But I mean, I'm not surprised these are his views considering his age, money, whiteness and the fact that he or security tends to beat up his fans.



Also, I used to love baby my parts in Brooklyn, so convenient after my classes. Reply

lol same I will always appreciate his old stuff and how much of a funny stereotype/meme he is but yeah... not shocked to find out he's like this. Reply

welcome to the oc, bitch Reply

fuckkkk lmfao 😂😂 Reply

you know what I like about rich kids? Reply

Yesssss, my favorite video ever Reply

