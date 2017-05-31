Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter
THR Cover: The complex gender politics of @WonderWomanFilm https://t.co/K1yXrtuIdB #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/XneNzqsWij— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 31, 2017
- Jenkins says she wasn't intimidated by the huge budget for WW because she's filmed pilots before that were milions of dollars
- Implies that the Thor movie she dropped out of was doomed from the start
- Pitched her version of WW and came up short against Michelle MacLaren but the studio really liked her pitch and kept in touch with her for future work
- Wonder Woman is only her 2nd feature film and part of the reason it took so long was because she walked away from previous big budget opportunities because they seemed like they would fall apart and she knew she would be blamed because she was a woman and it would hurt women directors in the future
- Charlize says she's really intense (had her do 50 takes sometimes) and also credits her for being a visionary and making unconventional decisions
it is so anger inducing that this is a real thing
Meanwhile that jackhole Colin Trevorrow just breathes and gets Jurassic World and Star Wars bc white men are just better than the rest of us I guess
this is so fucking sad and infuriating. i'm glad she spoke about it though.
lol holy shit! Well, the Kubricks and Finchers of the world get praised for that; no reason she can't be a perfectionist too. And she got an amazing performance out of Charlize, so obvs it worked. I've never exactly been blown away by Gal's acting, but maybe this is her moment. <3
(three more sleeps 'til I'm partying with the ladies \o/ \o/ )
i was telling my bro about the movie, and he was skeptical as hell because the last DC movies flopped so hard. i basically said "it's marvel good", and he was like 'DAMN!' all impressed.
Ugh it's so sad how true this is.
I'm glad the movie is getting praise. I mean, from the trailers it looked like a fun blockbuster film either way but it seems like there was a lot more 'pressure' because it was a woman-led film and also directed by a woman. Anyway, can't wait to see it tomorrow
I hope it makes an assload of cash.
WONDER WOMAN IN "MIRACLEMAN"
WONDER WOMAN IN "JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK"
She has the biggest part of the poster with Batman and Superman clumsily photoshopped in behind her
Awful.
The more I read about directing, the neater it sounds. Hard, but worthwhile. But Hollywood? And i'm not a white guy? No way, wouldn't make it past the first indie.
I prefer being a critic.
hopefully many other women follow.
http://www.hottopic.com/product/her-uni
So I got that and I'm painting my nails gold tonight.
Edited at 2017-05-31 03:42 pm (UTC)