Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter

Wonder Woman is only her 2nd feature film and part of the reason it took so long was because she walked away from previous big budget opportunities because they seemed like they would fall apart and she knew she would be blamed because she was a woman and it would hurt women directors in the future



it is so anger inducing that this is a real thing Reply

Thread

Link

Explains Thor 2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meanwhile, male directors seem to have a way of failing upwards. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. After Thor 2 Alan Taylor still managed to direct Terminator Genysis -- which granted was an even bigger flop, but he still got the opportunity to do it. Doubt that Patty Jenkins would have been given the same leeway. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right? Super frustrating but I'm glad she spoke out about it and straight up said that she would not have had to make those choices if she was a man. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right???



Meanwhile that jackhole Colin Trevorrow just breathes and gets Jurassic World and Star Wars bc white men are just better than the rest of us I guess Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know, fuck the unfair expectations placed on women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meanwhile zack snyder had control over everything despite being a mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"she walked away from previous big budget opportunities because they seemed like they would fall apart and she knew she would be blamed because she was a woman and it would hurt women directors in the future"



this is so fucking sad and infuriating. i'm glad she spoke about it though. Reply

Thread

Link

Charlize says she's really intense (had her do 50 takes sometimes)



lol holy shit! Well, the Kubricks and Finchers of the world get praised for that; no reason she can't be a perfectionist too. And she got an amazing performance out of Charlize, so obvs it worked. I've never exactly been blown away by Gal's acting, but maybe this is her moment. <3



(three more sleeps 'til I'm partying with the ladies \o/ \o/ ) Reply

Thread

Link

i loved this movie, and must see it again, she's so kickass and i did love the chemistry between gal and chris.



i was telling my bro about the movie, and he was skeptical as hell because the last DC movies flopped so hard. i basically said "it's marvel good", and he was like 'DAMN!' all impressed. Reply

Thread

Link

it's at 96% on RT which iirc is better than any Marvel/DC movie EVER so it's better than Marvel good! Ain't it just like a woman to set the curve 💁 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet Patty Jenkins is singing this to everyone at Marvel and DC now:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IM SO FUCKING EXCITED FOR THIS MOVIE!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

"she walked away from previous big budget opportunities because they seemed like they would fall apart and she knew she would be blamed because she was a woman and it would hurt women directors in the future"



Ugh it's so sad how true this is.



I'm glad the movie is getting praise. I mean, from the trailers it looked like a fun blockbuster film either way but it seems like there was a lot more 'pressure' because it was a woman-led film and also directed by a woman. Anyway, can't wait to see it tomorrow Reply

Thread

Link

The sheer amount of sexism this movie has generated by existing is so tiring. But I've got my tickets for tomorrow night and I'm so excited. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm an MCU stan, but I'm so happy this is actually good. Wondy deserves it, as do women directors, and God knows we need it right now.



I hope it makes an assload of cash. Reply

Thread

Link

I would also love if WW became the Tony Stark of the DCEU. Like, she's unexpectedly so popular that she has cameos in every film, even when it makes no sense.



WONDER WOMAN IN "MIRACLEMAN"

WONDER WOMAN IN "JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK"



She has the biggest part of the poster with Batman and Superman clumsily photoshopped in behind her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm praying. i don't care if other people get ww fatigue, i need this. she'll shine any turd. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need this to happen but I feel like they're too obsessed with Batman being the center~ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I NEED THIS TO HAPPEN. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lawd imagine? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao my dream tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm seeing WW tonight and I couldn't be more excited! Reply

Thread

Link

Wonder Woman is only her 2nd feature film and part of the reason it took so long was because she walked away from previous big budget opportunities because they seemed like they would fall apart and she knew she would be blamed because she was a woman and it would hurt women directors in the future





Awful.



The more I read about directing, the neater it sounds. Hard, but worthwhile. But Hollywood? And i'm not a white guy? No way, wouldn't make it past the first indie. Reply

Thread

Link

I quit film school because I had no tolerance for collaboration with assholes.

I prefer being a critic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so happy patty is the woman crossing this frontier. thoughtful, talented, and authentic.



hopefully many other women follow. Reply

Thread

Link





http://www.hottopic.com/product/her-uni verse-dc-comics-wonder-woman-daughter-of-t hemyscira-sword-tank-top/10908770.html?c gid=pop-culture-shop-by-license-wonder-w oman



So I got that and I'm painting my nails gold tonight. I knew my shirt wouldn't arrive in time so I popped into Hot Topic and they had this awesome Wonder Woman top with the sword on the backSo I got that and I'm painting my nails gold tonight. Reply

Thread

Link

I was JUST looking on the Hot Topic website and admiring this shirt. I want to wear a Wonder Woman shirt to the movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so cool! I actually got a strappy back bralette just for it and it looks like the straps are coming out of the sword. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I may have to do the same if mine doesn't get here before Friday Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Totally getting that shirt now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted to get one of the jackets but shipping to Australia was $40US and then on top of that is the monetary conversion so i gave up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit I fucking need this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love itt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gal looks so good on the cover. I feel like I'm going to like this movie for her face alone.



Edited at 2017-05-31 03:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh the press blitz is getting to me I wanna see this Reply

Thread

Link