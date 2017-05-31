Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter


  • Jenkins says she wasn't intimidated by the huge budget for WW because she's filmed pilots before that were milions of dollars

  • Implies that the Thor movie she dropped out of was doomed from the start

  • Pitched her version of WW and came up short against Michelle MacLaren but the studio really liked her pitch and kept in touch with her for future work

  • Wonder Woman is only her 2nd feature film and part of the reason it took so long was because she walked away from previous big budget opportunities because they seemed like they would fall apart and she knew she would be blamed because she was a woman and it would hurt women directors in the future

  • Charlize says she's really intense (had her do 50 takes sometimes) and also credits her for being a visionary and making unconventional decisions

