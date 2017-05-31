

A PARADINHA-A-A-A-A

A PARADINHAAAAAAAAAA PARADINHA-A-A-A-A Reply

i did not expect ass shaking this early in the morning Reply

Wait I'm bopping tbh despacito found dead in ditch! Reply

Anitta and her new face are gonna conquer the world, bless her Reply

she looks amaaaazing Reply

Thread



an icon a legend a STAR



this song is just ok but i hope she makes it. she deserves better than iggy azalea Reply

Releases a Spanish song...



The title is in Portuguese...



👁👁 Reply

kpop stars release korean music with english titles

👁👁 Reply



👁👁 Reply

Thread



Rihanna released a song in english with an spanish title so whats your point Reply

Thread



mte Reply

Thread



la paradiña Reply

Thread



stop disrespecting anitta with that title, op. anyway this song is amazing #bless Reply

i only put that title because i thought it was the only way the mods would approve the post :( Reply

Thread



lmao :/ they approve kpop posts so I don't see why they would reject posts abt latin american artists. speaking of that, u should add the latino celebs tag. Reply

Thread



NA PARADINHAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAA



NA PARADINHAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAA

Edited at 2017-05-31 03:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Iconic Reply

Thread



AH

AH

AH

AH



A PARADINHAAHAHAHAH Reply

What is this woman's name? The gifs of her are so iconic. Reply

Thread



her name is gretchen Reply

Thread



One name? Like Cher? brb, googling



Edit: Just read up on her - what a ride that was lol



Edited at 2017-05-31 04:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread



She's a Brazilian singer, tacky as fuck and known for her many marriages and gif-able moments. Reply

Thread



lmaoo the gifs in this post are killing me. the song is ok, its a little boring Reply

This gif is killing me. Reply

Thread



Her voice is very thin. The song feels unfinished? idk Reply

gurl woke up one day and decided she was going to be a pop star



gotta admire people with no talent who come thru



(enjoys the gretchen and mara maravilha gifs in this post) Reply

Thread



she is talented lol Reply

Thread



me to anitta: Reply

Thread



i actually played the video and dear ivete sangalo she's singing so off tune it's embarrassing



seriously



i can't



VERGONHA ALHEIA GENTEEEEEEE Reply

Thread



Dead at all the Gretchen gifs in here, her Spanish sounds bad tho, any fluent speakers care to confirm this? It sounds like she's speaking Portunhol. Reply

She sounds good to me. Portuñol is very different imo



Edited at 2017-05-31 05:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread



Then my Spanish must be very good then bc I understood what she's saying. Reply

Thread



yeah, you can tell she's brazilian. i'd give her a 6/10. Reply

Thread



She has an accent that is subtle and her pronunciation in some words is kind of weird. Like the user above me a 6/10. I think the best Spanish speaking Brazilian song was that group a few years ago called Sandy & Junior or whatever lmaooo Reply

Thread



More respect. Forever Queen and King of brazilian pop! Reply

Thread



IA with the 6/10, good but not perfect.

Reply



Reply

Thread



