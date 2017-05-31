Maui

Twin Peaks Sets Showtime Streaming Debut Record



In contrast to the low Nielsen ratings, the debut episodes of Twin Peaks have set a new streaming record for Showtime with over about a million people accessing it via platforms such as the Showtime app and the Showtime Anytime service. According to the company, Twin Peaks actually has the most streaming viewers ever for an original debut on the network, as well as the highest percentage of streaming viewership of any Showtime original.

Says the Showtime CEO, “In the world that we live in now, offering original programming that attracts new subscribers is our primary business objective. By that standard, the Twin Peaks premiere is the biggest single-night driver we’ve ever had.”

