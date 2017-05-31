Twin Peaks Sets Showtime Streaming Debut Record

damn fine! Reply

IT'S SO GOOD. Reply

I am shocked to discover that livewatching numbers aren't accurate Reply

How Cooper Didn't Greet Gordon Cole Properly And Revealed Something Is “Yrev, Very” Wrong (Video) #TwinPeaks https://t.co/INix1xKOa2 — Twin Peaks 🎰 (@ThatsOurWaldo) May 30, 2017





I love this show so much. I love this show so much. Reply

i totally didn't catch that backwards part and I watched it with captions lol Reply

Thank you for pointing this out, I hadn't realised this! Reply

I wish I was better at picking up on things like this. It makes me feel like a bad tv viewer. Reply

For me, I love reading reddit and seeing things I didn't catch. It kind of enhances the experience, when other fans point out things you miss, if that makes sense? Reply

That's awesome to hear! I still haven't seen it though 'cause I tried to buy it on Amazon but you can only watch it if you subscribe to the channel. I might do that for a trial just to watch the show then cancel cause we already subscribe to the HBO and Starz channels. Reply

I'm on season 2 of the original series. Love it. Reply

Yes! This is getting so much love and it deserves all of it. Reply

this season is so iconic and we're only 4/18 episodes in



literally redefining tv Reply

Mte Reply

yes Reply

agreed Reply

mfte Reply

I need Audrey and Nadine to show up already. And can James not show up again, please? He's not cool, Shelly, and he never was. Reply

ia with everything in this comment Reply

I really get the feeling Audrey's storyline will directly intertwine with Cooper's, Kyle was very "I CAN'T SAY" when asked about Coop/Audrey. I hope I'm right! Reply

I hope so, too! Someone theorized she's the billionaire behind the glass box and that she was trying to bring Cooper back. I'm not sure how she'd have learned about the Lodges/Waiting Room, but I definitely support Queen Audrey being a billionaire, lol Reply

i hope audrey's part of the fbi like originally intended but judging by her outfit in entertainment weekly i'm thinking she's just rich and living her life Reply

need

laura

dern Reply

diane (laura we're assuming) is prob the one Cole is going to go find "drinking" Reply

oh!! i had assumed they meant queen audrey but diane makes more sense. Reply

I'm thinking it might also be Sarah Palmer - she is known to have some paranormal powers, she can see Bob when other people can't, plus she's clearly into drinking, hahah. Reply

I was so disappointed she wasn't in the first four episodes, I hope we'll see her soon. Reply

I watched the pilot of the original series the other night for the first time and am determined to watch the whole thing. I'm still trying to figure out the tone and what people really love about it Reply

there are only 4 episodes but it's already my favourite tv show of 2017 (besides The Leftovers)

also, i feel that this revival is more Lynch than Twin Peaks which is awesome since his last film was 10 freaking years ago!!! Reply

I could see how somehow who might be new or never seen the show be frustrated by the slow pace and lack of forward momentum, but knowing Lynch and the show itself I'm loving absolutely everything about the new Twin Peaks so far and cannot wait to see what else is in store this season. Reply

As someone who has never seen TP should I just start from the beginning? Like TP orig -> FWWM -> new TP?



also has anyone watched House of Cards? On episode 3 and not sure how I feel about this season yet. Frank's speech in the opener was OTT even for him, we're almost in mustache-twirling villain territory now. Interested in the story with his old "friend" though...



Edited at 2017-05-31 03:44 pm (UTC)

Yeah, you'll be more lost than the rest of us if you haven't seen any of it and definitely watch FWWM. Reply

Yeah, you should start with the original run Reply

I too want to know if I should just start with the current season or start from the very beginning. Reply

At least watch the first season and FWWM Reply

my BF has started with just this new season, and he's obsessed.

the first two seasons have a very different feel, they're almost laborious to watch sometimes with the melodrama and OTT soap-opera stuff, for me at least. if you watch Fire Walk With Me you'll get the info you need to know.



this season is just miles ahead of the first two, as far as vision, production, story...everything. it's crazy. Reply

David Lynch said FWWM is very important to the revival so don't skip that! Reply

For the quickest jump into it all, I'd say watch FWWM and (MAYBE) the last three episodes of season 2 Reply

Well that's pretty cool.



I heard something about Lynch getting applause at Cannes for the return episodes and that it made him all emotional Reply

ya he was crying and it was the best reviewed thing at the festival! huge cuz they booed tf out of FWWM Reply

The video is so sweet, he got a standing ovation and he had tears in his eyes Reply

