Twin Peaks Sets Showtime Streaming Debut Record
In contrast to the low Nielsen ratings, the debut episodes of Twin Peaks have set a new streaming record for Showtime with over about a million people accessing it via platforms such as the Showtime app and the Showtime Anytime service. According to the company, Twin Peaks actually has the most streaming viewers ever for an original debut on the network, as well as the highest percentage of streaming viewership of any Showtime original.
Says the Showtime CEO, “In the world that we live in now, offering original programming that attracts new subscribers is our primary business objective. By that standard, the Twin Peaks premiere is the biggest single-night driver we’ve ever had.”
Source
I love this show so much.
literally redefining tv
laura
dern
also, i feel that this revival is more Lynch than Twin Peaks which is awesome since his last film was 10 freaking years ago!!!
also has anyone watched House of Cards? On episode 3 and not sure how I feel about this season yet. Frank's speech in the opener was OTT even for him, we're almost in mustache-twirling villain territory now. Interested in the story with his old "friend" though...
Edited at 2017-05-31 03:44 pm (UTC)
the first two seasons have a very different feel, they're almost laborious to watch sometimes with the melodrama and OTT soap-opera stuff, for me at least. if you watch Fire Walk With Me you'll get the info you need to know.
this season is just miles ahead of the first two, as far as vision, production, story...everything. it's crazy.
I heard something about Lynch getting applause at Cannes for the return episodes and that it made him all emotional