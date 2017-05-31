NBC makes changes to fall schedule for Tuesday and Thursday

Will and Grace will remain on Thursdays but move to 9PM



lol wow, this is a trippy thing to read in the Year of our Lord 2017. Please don't let it suck.



Little worried about The Good Place's chances on competitive-ass Thursday night, but oh well, at least we got a second season.



ikr! cavfefe! *uses it to express happiness*

I'm glad they didn't move it to 9PM--I didn't want to have to choose between The Good Place and The Orville. I'm annoyed I'll have to watch Will and Grace the next day now, but that's OK.



I'm excited about the second season--I want to see how they'll all find their way back to each other.

I'm just happy that it's no longer gonna be up against B99. Those are two of the only shows I enjoy enough to want to watch live, so I'm glad I won't have to choose between them!

I don't watch a single one of these shows. Remember when everything NBC touched was gold?

Have you tried The Good Place? For me, it's one of last years best new shows. The writing is smart, the cast is very strong and the overall plot one of the best things I've seen in years.

I've seen some gifsets and heard it was good, though I didn't know when or where it was on.

Good! This is Us on Tuesdays works way better for my viewing schedule.

Excited for some of these



Is this a general TV post? I'm rly enjoying Downward Dog

I'm so in love with Downward Dog! Last night's episode was killing me, when they walked into the office and Martin was all "She's coming here and playing with all these people while I'm at home???" Hahah!

i was thinking of waiting a little bit and then checking it out.. is it smth similar to wilfred?

Wtf is with Wilfred?!!! I watched an episode and a few clips years ago and it seriously did my head in! Is it an actual dog and only he sees it as a guy and if so why/how? Or is it a guy pretending to be a dog and everyone is playing along.

(talking about the us version, i've never watched the original one)



sis, you need to watch the entire show, it's amazing! and elijah wood perfectly portrays the weird but lovable stoner!! give it another go :)

No, not really. Nobody can hear Martin talking, he just does talking head/confessionals to the camera.



It's basically about Nan, her job in the advertising department of a clothing store chain, her on again off again stoner boyfriend Jason...but it's all kinda told from the POV of her dog Martin.



It's hard to describe without watching some of it, I guess:





i watched the trailer and it got me curious, i'll give it a try thank you :)

I looooove downward dog. It's fun to hear a "dog's perspective" on life. I always thought of my dog as like a best friend/son, but the dog on the show thinks of them as life partners. It's just adorable and fresh way of thinking.

Good. they're not doing what CBS does to its shows.

tvline mention how they would like to have Leighton Meester on The Good Place and i thought that would be a good idea. she would be a great addition.

Superstore and Good Place are pretty good and I can't wait for the new seasons.

Paying attention to TV schedules is still a thing??

Damn, I completely forgot about The Good Place! That ending was such a shock! Frozen yogurt was such a massive clue but I didn't think nothing of it because I thought it was a white people thing lol. I need to marathon on asap

I didn't like the ending :/ It doesn't make sense for Chidi or Tahani to be there, no matter how they try to justify it.

Really? It made sense to me, Tahani never really cared about any of the people/charities she helped, she just did it to one up her sister. Every good deed she ever did was for her gain. And Chidi never thought of anybodies feelings, he always put himself first. They may have looked like good people but deep down they were pain in the ass narcissists.

I don't know. I didn't see it that way.



Chidi couldn't help his indecisiveness. He didn't do it to hurt people or put himself first, and he was always beating himself up over everything afterwards. Would people with OCD, depression, anxiety... all go to the Bad Place since they can't always put other people first?



And Tahani, she did everything to make her parents proud. There is no such thing as a selfless good deed. Think of all the people who she helped. Thousands. Wouldn't their happiness and outcome far outweigh her selfishness? that's how their points system worked, isn't it? And if anything, shouldn't she end up in the Medium Place (if that even existed... could've just been a part of the Bad Place). Reply

to a certain degree, i think that's part of their message at a whole with the show... people push so hard about doing things to get to the good place but what really counts? would all of these people really end up in the bad place? oh do you think it's ridiculous that they would? yes, us too. some people's standards for this are ridiculous so just be a nice person!

same about the yogurt. i was like why would frozen yogurt be a bad thing?? lol

i'm curious about how Tahani died bc we never saw how she died.

Ya, it's odd that we never got to see her death. Lol maybe it's this epic accident where she caused the deaths of dozens while trying to one-up her sister. Hopefully we'll get to see it in season 2.

whelp. so much for recreating must see tv.

Nooo, leave Chicago Fire where it is. Dammit.

Yes. A full comedy night.

