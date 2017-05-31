NBC makes changes to fall schedule for Tuesday and Thursday
*Previously, NBC announced This is Us would be moving to Thursdays in the fall.
*NBC has decided to leave This Is Us in it's Tuesday at 9pm timeslot for the fall season
*Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will move as well, to Tuesdays at 10pm.
*Superstore and The Good Place will move to Thursday in the 8-9pm hour
*Will and Grace will remain on Thursdays but move to 9PM
*Good News will go to Thursdays at 9:30 and Chicago Fire will air Thursdays at 10pm
lol wow, this is a trippy thing to read in the Year of our Lord 2017. Please don't let it suck.
Little worried about The Good Place's chances on competitive-ass Thursday night, but oh well, at least we got a second season.
I'm excited about the second season--I want to see how they'll all find their way back to each other.
Is this a general TV post? I'm rly enjoying Downward Dog
(talking about the us version, i've never watched the original one)
It's basically about Nan, her job in the advertising department of a clothing store chain, her on again off again stoner boyfriend Jason...but it's all kinda told from the POV of her dog Martin.
It's hard to describe without watching some of it, I guess:
Chidi couldn't help his indecisiveness. He didn't do it to hurt people or put himself first, and he was always beating himself up over everything afterwards. Would people with OCD, depression, anxiety... all go to the Bad Place since they can't always put other people first?
And Tahani, she did everything to make her parents proud. There is no such thing as a selfless good deed. Think of all the people who she helped. Thousands. Wouldn't their happiness and outcome far outweigh her selfishness? that's how their points system worked, isn't it? And if anything, shouldn't she end up in the Medium Place (if that even existed... could've just been a part of the Bad Place).
i'm curious about how Tahani died bc we never saw how she died.