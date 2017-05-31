seth nightcap icon

NBC makes changes to fall schedule for Tuesday and Thursday




*Previously, NBC announced This is Us would be moving to Thursdays in the fall.
*NBC has decided to leave This Is Us in it's Tuesday at 9pm timeslot for the fall season
*Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will move as well, to Tuesdays at 10pm.
*Superstore and The Good Place will move to Thursday in the 8-9pm hour
*Will and Grace will remain on Thursdays but move to 9PM
*Good News will go to Thursdays at 9:30 and Chicago Fire will air Thursdays at 10pm

