Priyanka Chopra attacked for 'showing legs' to India PM Modi
Online uproar over Priyanka Chopra's legs, Facebook users slam Indian starlet for "disrespecting" PM Modi. https://t.co/UnanGmvDXj pic.twitter.com/ujZz6dYoeV— BBC News Asia (@BBCNewsAsia) 31. Mai 2017
People thought that this picture from Priyanka meeting Indian Prime Minister Modi was disrespectful:
Priyanka then posted this picture in response on her instagram:
sources: BBC, PC's Facebook, PC's Instagram
i dont mean to sound rude because you do what you gotta, but i would never imagine that someone has to think about not crossing their legs at work because some creeper might be creepin' : /
priyanka would def be getting less work than she used to but I think she'd be doing better than baywatch and quantico
oh and she has her own production house in India. she is making regional movies but not starring in them.
also I cross my legs when I sit even if I'm wearing pants lmao, it's a pretty normal/comfortable way to sit...
Plus if she hadn't crossed her legs she would've been yelled at for showing him her crotch so it's a no-win.
(Also I know this is in India and I'm in the US but I really am confused: isn't that just the standard way to sit in a dress?)
