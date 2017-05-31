Priyanka Chopra attacked for 'showing legs' to India PM Modi

People are gross. What is she supposed to say? I'm sorry my legs offended you?? Reply

Did the PM himself give a shit or are people just being sexist on his behalf?

Lol the pm didn't say anything, but his party is one of the most conservative parties around in India. The man himself is very pr friendly, he has his lackeys make the controversial points

Well in that case, I would've given him a Sharon Stone style leg fold, just to really piss him off.

i wear suuuch leggy outfits to the office and i work somewhere pretty conservative so those people can stfu. however, i will say that in meetings and such, i only ever cross my ankles if i'm wearing a skirt or dress. i think that lifting an entire leg over the other can definitely compromise you. there are a bunch gaps and lots of thigh exposure.

a lot of comments on ontd about dress codes at work have made me seriously thank the gods that it's such a foreign concept to me



i dont mean to sound rude because you do what you gotta, but i would never imagine that someone has to think about not crossing their legs at work because some creeper might be creepin' : /

well i mean it's true that creeps will creep but i also have a tendency to not sit in a way that doesn't show my ass to everyone. like, just now i was sitting alone in my office with both my legs under me on my office chair and i could feel that my skirt was riding up and my colleague came in and i had to quickly jump off my chair and pull my skirt down. i just tend to expose myself and crossing my ankles is the best way to prevent that.

I cross my ankles when I wear skirts and dresses too. Usually that's what I've been taught as dress code since I was younger. Even applies if I'm wearing stockings/tights.

so now that baywatch is flopping, is she gonna come back to india? yeah shes on magazine covers and shit but quantico is lukewarm and shes a lot of hype with not much actual quality work

Her career has been over in India for a while. Even deepikas career seems to be in trouble in India, I wish she hadn't left to do that stupid xxx movie, losing out on her position in India.

thats true, deepika left at a really bad time for basically nothing

priyanka would def be getting less work than she used to but I think she'd be doing better than baywatch and quantico

Reply

I think DP is still good! she has the new SLB movie and a lead role in Vishal Bhardwaj's new movie, with Irrfan Khan. things could have gone south if in the year she was out for XXX some new actress had taken over her top spot, but no one did, and DP knows how to stay in the media's eye lol

https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertain ment/news/379680/priyanka-chopra-be-part-j im-parsons-kid-jake-and-rebel-wilsons-is nt-it



oh and she has her own production house in India. she is making regional movies but not starring in them.



PC is in talks for two movies (they don't sound really good though) but according to her camp she will announce a BW movie soon.oh and she has her own production house in India. she is making regional movies but not starring in them.

She'll probably just be in shitty American movies in minor roles but still get magazine covers cause she's the go to pretty non-white/non-black person now.

naked knees, the horror

She is so gorgeous.

how dare she have legs

oh heaven forbid

Criticising and demeaning a woman for living her life is a national pastime after all.. social media was going nuts over here with these comments.

They act like she grinded on him. "Ethical manners" lol

lmao how else do these people think you are supposed to sit when you're wearing a dress if not cross-legged? spread eagle?



also I cross my legs when I sit even if I'm wearing pants lmao, it's a pretty normal/comfortable way to sit...

knees together, ankles crossed, sis

wtf @ the complaints about her sitting with her legs crossed. How the hell else is she supposed to sit? Is there a way a woman is supposed to sit while wearing a skirt that I wasn't taught or...?



Plus if she hadn't crossed her legs she would've been yelled at for showing him her crotch so it's a no-win.



(Also I know this is in India and I'm in the US but I really am confused: isn't that just the standard way to sit in a dress?)



Edited at 2017-05-31 03:17 pm (UTC)

I'm confused 'cause I've always heard this is the "polite" way to sit in a dress. I usually sit with my legs closed and feet together or feet crossed in a dress though.

Damn, Priyanka, you know you're supposed to take your legs off and float your upper body around when you're in the presence of men.

shit, I snorted out loud

LMAO I'm wheezing.

LOL

omg i wasn't prepared for this amazing comment

I'm sure he loved it

Burn the witch for working her sex magic!

I hate her and how she uses her nationality and gender for exposure, she could use it for something useful, to portray her country in a positive light and maybe educate people about it but instead all she wants is exposure and fame, doesnt matter for her if its bad press like this one. Her team probably did this on purpose tbh. She´s so fame hungry.

??? Lmaooo what. I hate PC as much as anyone but why shouldnt she be using her ethnicity to her advantage? She is indian. Do i wish she wasnt a fucking moron? Yes, but she is allowed to market herself as indian given that she is......

expecting someone to be a representative of their race just b/c they happen to be that race and are famous is really racist

if she disrespected modi on purpose then i applaud her lol

LOL sis are you serious

what a dumb comment

Delete your account.

you don't come off as very smart

Not a fan of hers but f*** this PM who could give Netanyahu a run for his money.

