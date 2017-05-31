That's nice of her !!

Friday has one of the best lineups im mad I'm not going

Friday looks really great I'm mad I'm missing it as well! My first time not going in 5 or 6 years

that's so sweet

Is she just some random girl or they knew each other?



Regardless, this is very sweet of her to do! And aww at "I was going to ask you in the store if you wanted to come but I got shy"

Random girl. Looks like she found her on twitter and said she was too shy to ask her to the ball on her.



Would your friend really be shy to ask you to come to a festival if they had the money?? Reply

Think it was a random girl. Seems like the girl tagged Lorde initially and Lorde was able to invite her.

that's really cute <3

hahaha, omg @ the girl filming her though, I would just act like I didn't know who she was.

I love Lorde. I am v excited for her new music! I also wonder which liquiteria it was 🤔

My manager would kick my ass if I whipped out my phone and was like "LOOK AT THIS FAMOUS PERSON" lmao

Same. But it could just be jealousy b/c mine loves it when I look at him like a rockstar lol.

I had a chill managers that dgaf, but some of the leads at work would've gotten pissed if I was still in retail. I was all hype when I met Jim from Jimmy Eat World once and asked my lead to take a photo of us lmao.

So jealous! I always wonder how I'd react if I unexpectedly met someone I admire outside of a concert context, but so far the theory has yet to be tested lol

this post is so nice <3

i would die for that friday lineup! and also getting invited by one of the artists, obv

This is cute!

this is v. cute, Lorde seems to have a really great personality! cashier girl is really pretty too

aww that's so sweet!

this is so fucking cute. i'd totally do shit like this if i was famous. like what a hell of a story.

Mte. I would do it to mostly people in the neighborhood I grew up in (I grew up in a v low income neighborhood and it's pretty obvious when athletes go back that it's for publicity), and people who look like they're having a bad day, esp if my mom is in a mood



"I'm sorry about my mom she's just hangry... you looked like you had a bad day to begin with tho, so why don't you come to Coachella on me? Here's my managers number so you can set it up :)" (bc u know there's a 90% chance their friends will be "looking" at their photos and snag your # instead)

