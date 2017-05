Even though I kinda don't like how over the top Liv is on zombie brains this season, I thought she was really cute as the dungeon master. Reply

Everyone loves this show and this clip makes me wanna watch it but I don't get wth this show is about. So she's a talking zombie? And she can see ghosts? And she's a cop? Reply

Zombies in this show only go full 'rawwwr' if they don't get brains or get really mad. She was a med student when she was turned, so became assistant m.e. so she could eat the brains. Brains = visions = handy way to solve murders.



Everyone is right, this show is great. Reply

Damn, that sounds interesting! Plus I wanna see more of the hot bearded guy lol. Please say he's a series regular. Reply

Ravi is a regular! The actor's instagram is pretty great too! Reply

Ya, def marathoning it this weekend! Lol he might be my new obsession! Reply

Yay! It's a cute show, I hope you like it. Reply

I loved how Clive got super into D&D. Aside of that, this episode was meh. Reply

jason dohring is still so hot. so excited to see drake again next ep!! and justin x liv is amazing. liv just has great chemistry with literally everyone???



i love this show so much, i've really been enjoying this season too. Reply

