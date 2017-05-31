May 31st, 2017, 03:14 am moheetoe Sistar-Lonely MV As their final track as a group Sistar gives us a ballad Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ek_L86wTfwSUMMER IS OFFICIALLY CANCELLED Tagged: asian celebrities, jpop / cpop / kpop, music / musician, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2121 comments Add comment
it's a cute song but i wish it was a killer banger
Don't leave ;___; They're such an awesome group anf it makes me sad to see them go. Summers will never be the same without Sistar
and a ballad really?? uuuuuggghhhh
I never cared for their sexy/male gaze-y concept, but I really love Hyolyn's voice so I'm glad she'll still be singing
I'm both anticipating these final 3 stages and dreading them
Justice for Sistar, the fans & the summer.
:( who am i going to listen to working or with both Sistar and 4minute gone :(