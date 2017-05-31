this makes me sad :(



it's a cute song but i wish it was a killer banger Reply

I ignored Touch My Body when it came out, and then randomly heard it somewhere and I realised how much of a catchy jam it was and downloaded it. And then the next day they announced they were splitting up. Sorry Sistar stans, I think it's my fault :( Reply

I'm really sad they're disbanding, "I Swear" is still top 5 greatest kpop songs of all time :( Reply

Great taste. Koreaboo did one of those best Sistar songs list and 'I Swear' was missing, yet they had 'Shake It' in it... but that's what I get from clicking on their site anyways Reply

Thread



Don't leave ;___; They're such an awesome group anf it makes me sad to see them go. Summers will never be the same without Sistar Reply

i'm still so sad about this :(

and a ballad really?? uuuuuggghhhh Reply

come to macau where your faves will break up



I never cared for their sexy/male gaze-y concept, but I really love Hyolyn's voice so I'm glad she'll still be singing Reply

Pretty girls, mv and song. So sad to see them go but this is one of the best ways to do it 💕 Reply

I like the song but it is not the song to save summer like I was hoping it'd be :( Reply

The roll out of this goodbye has at least been handled well. They really made sure to give their fans one last love letter but I too wish we got a final bop.



I'm both anticipating these final 3 stages and dreading them Reply

I liked it! I will miss them very much. Reply

is anyone shocked? groups always do this when they break up ugh Reply

I refuse to listen to these "sad we're breaking up but not really" ballads. They're only written to cater to fans' sensibilities. 2NE1's was embarrassing with the annyeoooooooong annyeooooooooong so I'll probs skip this one Reply

:( not that i don't love a ballad but Sistar deserved to go out with a song of the summer!



Justice for Sistar, the fans & the summer.



:( who am i going to listen to working or with both Sistar and 4minute gone :( Reply

Lame! I wanted a fun bop, not something sad. :( Reply

I wonder what the gorls will be up to after this is, bora gonna pull a heechul rite Reply

I'm crying all over again. It's not their usual summer bop but it's still very much representative of Sistar's music and quite proper as the final song of their career. It's such a beautiful, bittersweet ballad. At least unlike other popular groups, they end on a positive note and have certified themselves as legends in kpop. Good luck with your future careers, my sweet girls. Reply

i understand why they released this and the video is cute af esp the theories but why couldn't they release a bside banger Reply

