Brendon Urie's 'Kinky Boots' Debut - Round Up



Brendon made his debut on Friday, May 26th, taking over the role of Charlie Price from actor Killian Donnelly. According to Variety, Brendon's presence has increased attendance by 22% at his shows thus far.


Brendon performing "Soul of a Man" (he sounds amazing, y'all should watch):




According to Alternative Press, Brendon gave a "stellar," can't-miss performance. There was an "onslaught of P!ATD merch-wearing fans" and Brendon had to take an extended pause bc of the audience cheering before he could finish his opening line of dialogue.



At his boot-fitting before his debut:


Curtain call videos (first one features bden's dance moves):






Panic also had to post this on their twitter bc of fans leaving early trying to meet Brendon:


Fans singing PATD's "This is Gospel" while waiting for Brendon at the stage door:






