Brendon Urie's 'Kinky Boots' Debut - Round Up
Brendon made his debut on Friday, May 26th, taking over the role of Charlie Price from actor Killian Donnelly. According to Variety, Brendon's presence has increased attendance by 22% at his shows thus far.
Brendon performing "Soul of a Man" (he sounds amazing, y'all should watch):
Here's why you should see @PanicAtTheDisco's Brendon Urie make those high heels work on Broadway ❤️👠 https://t.co/IhBsKs8zrJ— Alternative Press (@AltPress) May 30, 2017
According to Alternative Press, Brendon gave a "stellar," can't-miss performance. There was an "onslaught of P!ATD merch-wearing fans" and Brendon had to take an extended pause bc of the audience cheering before he could finish his opening line of dialogue.
At his boot-fitting before his debut:
Panic also had to post this on their twitter bc of fans leaving early trying to meet Brendon:
Please don't run out of the theatre before the play is over. Let the cast take their bows. We aren't rushing out so neither should you.— Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) May 27, 2017
Fans singing PATD's "This is Gospel" while waiting for Brendon at the stage door:
Last night was absolutely incredible. Thank you all for making my broadway debut amazing. I love my @KinkyBootsBway family so much!— Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) May 27, 2017
excuse me
did the other guys go to your hs too (aka ryan ross lol)
:D
i haaaated i write sins, then got into pretty odd 3 years after it came out, and then dropped patd until this new album haha
hope patd fans are behaving themselves
The only thing that's been annoying me is people taking videos during the end performance and posting it.
Seriously, if you get the chance, go and see it 😊😊
he's looking good in those boots i'm confused
As for Panic, I jumped off that fanbase after they got huge again. I honestly don't even know how they went from clubs during Vices & Virtues and then playing arenas now. Halsey's impact? Nostalgia? Kids sad they missed out on the scene days? I'm happy they're big again but I can't handle the new fans.
Also wild to think the split with Ryan and Jon is now ancient history. I joined lj because of bands. Fuck I'm old
it's basically just Brenden! @ the Disco and replaceable touring members.
Also, I had a dream about him last night. We were bffs, and then I introduced him to my husband and they had a lot of sexual tension. It was great.