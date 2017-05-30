Celebs Mock Trump's Latest Bizarre Tweet. "Despite the constant negative press covfefe"
Behold the latest tweet from the Trumpster Fire: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe"
I don't know what that means (is it Russian?) but celebrities (and everyone else) were quick to drag Trumplethinskin on twitter.
I like that we all quickly googled covfefe just to make SURE first.— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) May 31, 2017
deSpitE tHe NegATiVe PreSs cOvFeFe pic.twitter.com/hJsI09C09A— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) May 31, 2017
Our president Westworld host is glitching again https://t.co/AyndKuwRhW— josh groban (@joshgroban) May 31, 2017
This is Dewey (pronounced "covfefe"). He's having a good walk. Arguably the best walk. 13/10 would snug softly pic.twitter.com/HciEaJkC4D— WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) May 31, 2017
I'm gonna try and go back to sleep now. Everyone stay #covfefe— James Corden (@JKCorden) May 31, 2017
And just like that, "covfefe" came to mean "an endless thrashing about for meaning in a meaningless world" (synonym: Twitter)— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) May 31, 2017
Wakes up.— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017
Checks Twitter.
.
.
.
Uh...
.
.
.
📈 Lookups fo...
.
.
.
Regrets checking Twitter.
Goes back to bed.
Original tweet which will probably be deleted soon.
Despite the constant negative press covfefe— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
