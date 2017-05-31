Vanessa Hudgens joins SYTYCD as judge
Vanessa Hudgens Formally Announced As ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ As Judge For Season 14 https://t.co/wrWyRJpOgU pic.twitter.com/hmTXxAMRvy— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 31, 2017
Will be joining Mary Murphy and Nigel Lythgoe on the judging panel.
Paula Andul, Jason Derulo and Maddie Ziegler from last season will not be returning as judges.
source
Idk anything about Vanessa but I got a bit sick of the rotating guest judges I'd rather they stick to the same 3.
yass baby V yasss
basically what we're going to do is dance
Re: yass baby V yasss
Re: yass baby V yasss
I remember when Nigel blocked me cause I hated Mia Michaels as a judge.
i remember there being 2 australian seasons before it got cancelled. like we dont really have a big dance culture here or ppl who gave a shit about it so idk what they were thinking