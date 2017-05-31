Vanessa Hudgens joins SYTYCD as judge

How was Maddie as a judge? Reply

last season was young dancers. Reply

A ton of people didn't watch it because we do not care about young dancers. They realized their mistake and brought it back to the original format. Reply

Lol After I found out the black kid won, I wished I'd kept up with it. Reply

basically what she's going to do is judge. Reply

dead Reply

yesss STAN. Reply

She is seriously body goals. Reply

Queeeeeeen. Love her! Reply

why? she seems like such a random choice. Reply

But she basically can't dance? And it isn't sneakernight? Reply

Im mad because I still really like that song. Reply

check your calendar bb.. it's literally sneakernight Reply

I was just thinking about Sneakernight, it's a bop Reply

I didn't realise there was a kids season it wasn't aired here (on free to air channel at least).



Idk anything about Vanessa but I got a bit sick of the rotating guest judges I'd rather they stick to the same 3. Reply

Name one credit on her resume which shows she has the credence to judge a dance competition. And no one say High School Musical. Reply

This is what they be teachin people at those free dance camps. Reply

basically what we're going to do is dance



did it you eat? do you have the energy?basically what we're going to do is dance Reply

I C O N I C Reply

Love you icon! Reply

Do you know how much I would pay to see a season where Boomkack is a judge. I wonder whats shes doing nowadays Reply

I seriously can't believe Mary Murphy is coming back. Her screaming really gets on my nerves.



This show is still on? I was wondering about it the other day.



I remember when Nigel blocked me cause I hated Mia Michaels as a judge. Reply

She is literally PAULA ABDUL 2.0



No. Paula Abdul has had six number one singles on the Billboard charts, has won a Grammy and has won two Emmys. Paula has had a successful career in music, television and film. Reply

This is as ridiculous as Rita Ora judging a model show. The fuck is she doing to judge a dance show for? Reply

this show is still on?!?!?!?!??!?!?



i remember there being 2 australian seasons before it got cancelled. like we dont really have a big dance culture here or ppl who gave a shit about it so idk what they were thinking Reply

Smh Powerless was such a cute show. Sucks. Reply

