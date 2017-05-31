Pick your faves now, World of Dance has begun!
World of Dance premiered tonight on NBC with Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough as judges and Jenna Dewan-Tatum as host. Now is the time to pick out your faves.
As mentioned in the Variety article:
“World of Dance” is based on the lifestyle brand and international competition of the same name and will feature artists of all ages and sizes and of all genres. Unlike other dance competition series on television, the NBC project will showcase soloists competing against groups, junior dancers up against adult artists, and dancers who specialize in everything from ballroom to break-dancing to krumping to ballet.
And the contestants will be judged on:
Dancers will be judged on performance, technique, choreography, creativity, and presentation. They can earn up to 💯 points. #WorldofDance pic.twitter.com/pWw3W5Rqze— World of Dance (@NBCWorldofDance) May 31, 2017
Whatever happened to that other dance show?
D'Angelo and Amanda were my faves of the night
What song was their dance to though? I need it asap
Ya it makes no sense for dancers like Les Twins to be on a show like this. Unless it's not really a breakout show? Idk I don't watch it, but I know Les Twins have an unfair advantage.
I'm sure there are a bunch of dancers I like on this show.