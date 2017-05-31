Pick your faves now, World of Dance has begun!

les twins were overscored bc of the beyonce connection imo. their performance was so boring, i dont get their schtick at all



D'Angelo and Amanda were my faves of the night Reply

I love them, I loved what Derek said - they suck you in to watch and that's exactly how I felt!



What song was their dance to though? I need it asap Reply

I guess they couldn't call the adult group "Adult" because then they would get all kinds of google hits for "adult dancers" lol Reply

It's so weird to see all these accomplished dancers on this show. lol. IDK. It's like I see them working all the time, but this show is supposed to be their "debut" I guess? Reply

Ya it makes no sense for dancers like Les Twins to be on a show like this. Unless it's not really a breakout show? Idk I don't watch it, but I know Les Twins have an unfair advantage. Reply

A few of the acts are established already but it's a competition so who knows maybe someone better will emerge Reply

I like Keone and Mari, I've been following them on Youtube since 2007 maybe....

I'm sure there are a bunch of dancers I like on this show. Reply

