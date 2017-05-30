Cowboy Biebs Bop

Zac Efron Covers GQ Mexico + Baywatch 2 Already in the Works



ONTD fav Zac Efron landed the cover of GQ Méjico. The IRL Disney Prince serves looks in a little blue number.



Zefron will be heading back to the beach soon. Word on the street is the entire cast and writing team have already been tapped to return for another dip in Baywatch 2.

Sources: @GQMéjico. @movietvtechgeek.

Another non-stop laughfest on the way. That Zefron reign just won't let up.

