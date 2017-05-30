Zac Efron Covers GQ Mexico + Baywatch 2 Already in the Works
Convertido en un caballero moderno, Zac Efron es nuestra portada de este mes. Encuéntrala en puntos de venta #ZacEnGQ pic.twitter.com/Rq8LyIQsaa— GQ México y Latam (@GQMexico) May 25, 2017
ONTD fav Zac Efron landed the cover of GQ Méjico. The IRL Disney Prince serves looks in a little blue number.
Latest: Terrible Reviews Can’t Stop a ‘Baywatch 2’ From Being Planned https://t.co/26RloGD4uS #Comedy #MovieTVTechGeeks pic.twitter.com/AoCJ8wApkw— Movie TV Tech Geeks (@movietvtechgeek) May 26, 2017
Zefron will be heading back to the beach soon. Word on the street is the entire cast and writing team have already been tapped to return for another dip in Baywatch 2.
Another non-stop laughfest on the way. That Zefron reign just won't let up.
But who in their right mind ever thought this awful movie was gonna succeed?
Can't wait! The first one was so fun. All of the meta Zefron jokes were so funny.
Is this going to be some straight to VHS or PayPal release?
I see why a sequel will happen.
Feel bad for what happened to his career - it's been nothing but depressing since Neighbors.
now he's stuck as second banana in bad dude bro comedies
also @GQMéjico oh
I feel like in the promo of baywatch his tan, hair color, haircut, 0% body fat made him look off but if he didn't tan and change his haircut/color and got some fat in his body he would be okay
I'm fine w the steroids but get some fried food too Zac