Zac Efron Covers GQ Mexico + Baywatch 2 Already in the Works

Slowly morphing into Morrissey I see Reply

damn now I can't unsee Reply

Can't unsee Reply

Baywatch 2 even though the first one flopped? Reply

I heard the news a few days before this flop opened (when they thought the movie was gonna make bank I guess lol) I wonder if it is still happening now that the movie bombed



But who in their right mind ever thought this awful movie was gonna succeed? Reply

a sequel when the first one will be lucky to make back its budget? how much money is dwayne putting forward? Reply

terrible reviews. flopped at the box office. lets give it a sequel. Reply

Are we talking BayWatch or trumps second term in office Reply

if that gets a sequel too I want off this planet Reply

Can't wait! The first one was so fun. All of the meta Zefron jokes were so funny. Can't wait! The first one was so fun. All of the meta Zefron jokes were so funny. Reply

Word on the street is the entire cast and writing team have already been tapped to return for another dip in Baywatch 2.



Is this going to be some straight to VHS or PayPal release? Reply

i'm still turned off by how overly cut he was in the trailer. zac's cute. i would have watched it when it streamed for the hell of it but the prominent arm veins freak me out. Reply

Wow, The Rock has more power that I thought if he was able to assure a sequel of this turd. Reply

I actually saw Baywatch in the theatre, it wasn't that terrible. I mean, it was campy, but so was the show, so I didn't expect much, it was just a fun summer movie. Sucks that it's flopping. Reply

Edited at 2017-05-31 05:14 am (UTC)

He looks better without the taco bell meat looking chest hair tbh Reply

Yum 😋 Reply

How old are the first two gifs his face was still cute there Reply

it's the hair Reply

Was from the first Neighbors, so 2014-ish?



Edited at 2017-05-31 06:11 am (UTC)

Probably before he broke his jaw, his face hasn't looked he same since. Reply

I think he looked great lean in 17 Again? and ripped in The Lucky Ones. Reply

Is it really flopping? I mean, next week I see it being top 3 or 5. Not everyone loves superhero movies and some people (like my mom and sister) love this kind of humor. They'd totally see this over Wonder Woman and GotG.

I see why a sequel will happen. Reply

It was projected to make $40 million before reviews but got bumped down to $32 million and then it actually made $23 million. So it was a huge disappointment lol. Reply

This has to be an old story bc Baywatch fucking FLOPPED and even the marketing director at Paramount acknowledged it in an interview today.



Feel bad for what happened to his career - it's been nothing but depressing since Neighbors. Reply

I miss thinner zefron Reply

I'm just gonna watch this on bootleg. I think it might be a fun movie. Reply

[ Link to spoiler ] and yes to his career in porn and his dick in my mouth. no to this sequel and his "acting"... Reply

i'm so old i remember when he was going to be a ~a real actor~



now he's stuck as second banana in bad dude bro comedies Reply

remember that time in LA when Z got beat up buying C & trolling street D? Reply

Isn't that why his face is fucked up? Reply

do u think so? my guess is genetics plus too many street drugs mixed w/ roids Reply

Lol yeah. Wasnt there some story planted by his publicist around the time that he fell through a glass table or something...? But everyone knew it was code for "pummelled by his dealer"?



Edit: I tried googling but can't find it. I'm either mixing him up with someone or I made it up oop!!



Edit again: I found it!! Only the official excuse wasn't falling through a table, it was tripping on a puddle. Okay Zac if u say so!



Edited at 2017-05-31 07:50 am (UTC)

that was so weird Reply

those eyebrows he has been sporting are so gross,

also @GQMéjico oh Reply

He's so hot when he's not all roided up. Reply

Not just terrible reviews, it had a terrible opening weekend too. What a flop. Sad! Reply

why doesnt he come over and cover my ass with his cum Reply

