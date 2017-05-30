The Challenge: Champs vs Pros episode 3

I wish queen V stayed around longer but im so happy Wes sent Johnny home.



Also loving how extra Lolo is



It doesn't seem like it. Reply

veronica is gonna be on the next regular challenge season too at least Reply

I'm soooo excited for her Reply

I haven't watched this series yet. Did Johnny even try to win or did he. Or care since there's no money for him? (Or that is how it appears.)

Is there drama? Is it worth watching?

I can't stand Ashley M so it's making it hard for me to want to watch. I'll have to get over that because I think she's the new Paula... Reply

wes and bananas were both definitely trying, they made it a big deal because it was the first time they ever faced off in an elimination. he was clearly bothered he lost to wes.



there's some good drama with the pros, tbh! there isn't really any drunken screaming or anything, but i'm really enjoying this season so far



i'm not huge on ashley m, but she's pretty tolerable here. she hasn't put on any scenes or anything, and is mostly just there to provide humble commentary vs the egos the other champs have Reply

The pros have quite a bit of drama as they figure out how to handle the metal part of the challenge. It's hilarious watching the champs gather around to watch them and be like 'be there, done that' to their deliberation arguments Reply

They don't all still live together in this do they?! Reply

I hate that Ashley keeps winning by fucking technicalities.



Wtf if Lolo's damage? Reply

lolo talked so much in the beginning about being a real competitor blah blah she better not turn down a different opponent. But jesus I can't wait for her to go home. I would rather deal with another johnny win, she's just that sour. Reply

it was dumb for her to complain in the first ep how she didn't have a chance to win money for her charity. like step up to being he team captain like Ashley if you wanna win the money Reply

and mtv showed a promo with [ Spoiler (click to open) ] lolo



lol @ blonde ashley scoring for the other ashley. smhand mtv showed a promo within it during fear factor. Reply

Ashley k is sf dumb Reply

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017





Of course "covfefe" is already trending worldwide and my TL is filled with jokes about it. I love the Internet sometimes. sorry for OT but fuck I can't stop laughingOf course "covfefe" is already trending worldwide and my TL is filled with jokes about it. I love the Internet sometimes. Reply

I am so embarrassed to be American right now, ngl. He is so fucking dumb.

Lemme go look at the hashtag, though. Reply

wtf is a "covfefe"? I'm trying to make sense of it, and I can't figure it out? Reply

mid-tweet and wrestled it away and that's why it hasn't been deleted yet. But who can never be sure. We suspect he was trying to say "coverage," but he either had a stroke or one of his aides was likemid-tweet and wrestled it away and that's why it hasn't been deleted yet. But who can never be sure. Reply

The fact that it's not deleted makes that last possibility seem so likely and it's cracking me up. Reply

Did his people snatch his phone before he could finish? Reply

I gave up on this franchise during the Noobs versus Vets season.

It seems like some version of this show is ALWAYS on. And it all feels the same.



This one looks interesting though. Maybe I should try it. Reply

You should! The drama is refreshing because none of it is drunken fights Reply

Ooh, that does sound nice. Thanks! Reply

i'm really enjoying this so far, it's cool to see pros getting into the challenge spirit, and seeing new drama between people that isn't about rehashed beef or who slept with who Reply

I forgot this was on tonight Reply

I need to catch up Reply

