The Challenge: Champs vs Pros episode 3
Challenge: Out of Bounds
2 players will hold on to opposite sides of a pole and must push the other player out of bounds.
Women elimination day
Pros captain: Lindsey Jacobellis
Champs captain: Ashley M
Pros win
Lindsey Jacobellis gets $5,000 for ASPCA
Ashley M is automatically into elimination.
Nominations
Champs
Ashley M (Facing Addiction)
Ashley K (Make-A-Wish Foundation)
Pros
Lolo Jones (Hurdles of Hope)
Tia Blanco (St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
The Arena: Basket Brawl
Offense and defense, score ball into barrell.
Eliminated
Ashley K (Make-A-Wish Foundation)
Lolo vs Tia
To be continued...
Also loving how extra Lolo is
Is there drama? Is it worth watching?
I can't stand Ashley M so it's making it hard for me to want to watch. I'll have to get over that because I think she's the new Paula...
there's some good drama with the pros, tbh! there isn't really any drunken screaming or anything, but i'm really enjoying this season so far
i'm not huge on ashley m, but she's pretty tolerable here. she hasn't put on any scenes or anything, and is mostly just there to provide humble commentary vs the egos the other champs have
Wtf if Lolo's damage?
and mtv showed a promo with [Spoiler (click to open)]lolo in it during fear factor.
It seems like some version of this show is ALWAYS on. And it all feels the same.
This one looks interesting though. Maybe I should try it.