The Challenge: Champs vs Pros episode 3




Challenge: Out of Bounds
2 players will hold on to opposite sides of a pole and must push the other player out of bounds.
Women elimination day
Pros captain: Lindsey Jacobellis
Champs captain: Ashley M


Pros win
Lindsey Jacobellis gets $5,000 for ASPCA
Ashley M is automatically into elimination.

Nominations

Champs
Ashley M (Facing Addiction)

Ashley K (Make-A-Wish Foundation)


Pros
Lolo Jones (Hurdles of Hope)

Tia Blanco (St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)


The Arena: Basket Brawl
Offense and defense, score ball into barrell.




Eliminated

Ashley K (Make-A-Wish Foundation)


Lolo vs Tia

To be continued...

sources
