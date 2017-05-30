Demi Lovato reveals why she won't be performing at the Manchester benefit concert: "I wasn't asked"

Awkward Reply

lol I've seen Stan Twitter making such a big deal of this. I like her blunt response.

i saw a lot of people upset that their ~fave~ wasn't playing at the show and i'm like...gtfo and stop making an act of charity about who you stan for lol. demi, this is nagl.

stan Twitter/Tumblr/social media is hopelessly embarrassing. I honestly don't think Demi intended it as shade lol but people are taking it that way



Edited at 2017-05-31 03:34 am (UTC)

ugh, i wish i could say that i'm surprised

People make everything about who they stan for these days, seen on ontd often as well (I include myself, I might have guilty in the past).

Off the top of my head, I remember someone bragging that their fave actor showed up to the women's march while their sort-of rival didn't, like it mattered. Or when people check to see if their faves have commented on something so they can rest easy or be concerned Reply

lol must be exhausting to keep up with petty shit in narcissists lives (lbr that's all celebs are)

how do ppl do that



how do ppl do that Reply

Lol

lmao what ever happened to her?

lauren conrad cringe gif

Lmao I love her messiness.

Do you remember anything about when Demi and Taylor were friends? Demi and Taylor went to Miley's birthday party at the Cheesecake Factory? I remember the pictures because Demi was wearing a yellow dress..but I can't find ANYTHING on those pap pics online

and this is what you're thinking of





and i'm pretty sure this is the dress you're thinking of





enter joe jonas. nelena + jaylor. jaylor ends. enter jemi. jemi ends. nelena ends. niley is in there somewhere. selena and taylor stay bffs and get close over their breakups with jonas bros. demi gets jealous. selena ditches demi bc drug habits and partying for taylor. selena is there some but they are never the same. now selena has been to rehab twice (allegedly 3 times) and demi is sober. selena and taylor get into fights over selena's partying. enter irony.



Edited at 2017-05-31 03:57 am (UTC) they went to a hockey game together.and this is what you're thinking ofand i'm pretty sure this is the dress you're thinking ofenter joe jonas. nelena + jaylor. jaylor ends. enter jemi. jemi ends. nelena ends. niley is in there somewhere. selena and taylor stay bffs and get close over their breakups with jonas bros. demi gets jealous. selena ditches demi bc drug habits and partying for taylor. selena is there some but they are never the same. now selena has been to rehab twice (allegedly 3 times) and demi is sober. selena and taylor get into fights over selena's partying. enter irony.

they hung out as recently as 2013

i'm waiting to see someone twist this around and be all 'well why didn't she just volunteer herself instead of being asked!!'

lol



in her defense, looks like tons of other artists weren't asked, so i don't see the big deal Reply

That's the point though, Demi could've been decent enough to shrug it off but nope, she had to be blunt and bitchy just so she could get attention.

lmao my first thought after her statement was "because you're an asshole"

How is this bitchy? She answered short and to the point.

she answered the question? how is it bitchy lol

i think she just answered the question

smh @ these other replies







Edited at 2017-05-31 06:53 am (UTC) I agree with you tbh. She had to know her comment would rile people up, especially the way she answered the question.smh @ these other replies

I wish it was her instead of Bieber and Kathy

I like Kathy's music but yeah Demi is way more talented, she's the Christina Aguilera of her generation tho.

lmfaooo

katy and bieber can at least put on a bop show imo



demi is talented af but at her shows much of it was her belting out a slow/mid tempo song and everyone standing there like so...yeah...k...cool.



Edited at 2017-05-31 03:46 am (UTC)

Katie?? A bop show?????! Delusions.

sure jan

must we make a charitable event a Stan war? turn it off at least for once in your lives.



(not directed at anyone in specific here just in general). Reply

I'm gonna go ahead and direct it at OP haha

i hadn't even checked to see who the OP was. of course. lmao.

I mean, I'm sure dozens of singers sent messages of support so why did Demi's fans think that she was needed? She's not special.

Also, Demi could have just ignored this and move on with her life. But Demi gonna Demi. Reply

mte

lmao. i loved this moment.



golden age of reality television! Reply

Lmaooo Goldie :')

LMAO, I think about this in every awkward situation

