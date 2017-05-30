Demi Lovato reveals why she won't be performing at the Manchester benefit concert: "I wasn't asked"
Demi Lovato has revealed why she won't be performing at the Manchester benefit concert.
A fan of Demi Lovato posted a photo of the concert lineup with a caption asking why Demi wasn't on it.
Responding to the Instagram post, Demi Lovato wrote, "Cause I wasn't asked."
Yikes. pic.twitter.com/2QDEJiSJgV— Music News & Facts (@Musicnews_feed) May 30, 2017
.@ddlovato tells it like it is: https://t.co/kGQHX73NZR pic.twitter.com/pzT3fLMPZf— idolator (@idolator) May 31, 2017
Source: Twitter 1 + Twitter 2
Off the top of my head, I remember someone bragging that their fave actor showed up to the women's march while their sort-of rival didn't, like it mattered. Or when people check to see if their faves have commented on something so they can rest easy or be concerned
how do ppl do that
Debi
Re: Debi
and this is what you're thinking of
and i'm pretty sure this is the dress you're thinking of
enter joe jonas. nelena + jaylor. jaylor ends. enter jemi. jemi ends. nelena ends. niley is in there somewhere. selena and taylor stay bffs and get close over their breakups with jonas bros. demi gets jealous. selena ditches demi bc drug habits and partying for taylor. selena is there some but they are never the same. now selena has been to rehab twice (allegedly 3 times) and demi is sober. selena and taylor get into fights over selena's partying. enter irony.
in her defense, looks like tons of other artists weren't asked, so i don't see the big deal
smh @ these other replies
katy and bieber can at least put on a bop show imo
demi is talented af but at her shows much of it was her belting out a slow/mid tempo song and everyone standing there like so...yeah...k...cool.
(not directed at anyone in specific here just in general).
Also, Demi could have just ignored this and move on with her life. But Demi gonna Demi.
golden age of reality television!