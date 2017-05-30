FIRE

Demi Lovato reveals why she won't be performing at the Manchester benefit concert: "I wasn't asked"



Demi Lovato has revealed why she won't be performing at the Manchester benefit concert.

A fan of Demi Lovato posted a photo of the concert lineup with a caption asking why Demi wasn't on it.

Responding to the Instagram post, Demi Lovato wrote, "Cause I wasn't asked."





