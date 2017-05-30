brb watching this episode because I clearly don't love myself Reply

I to don't love myself and well the flash ended so I ain't got shit to wach but PLL or wrestling. 🤷🏾‍♀️ Reply

So Spencer is actually not Spencer right? She's being more shady than AD right now tbh. Either she's a twin or Troian said "fuck it imma be shady or cray in every other scene I'm in." either way the rest of the cast take notes you lazy cacas. Reply

I feel like it's the latter because she's done that throughout, but I wouldn't be surprised if they make it because she has a twin. Reply

I was so embarrassed when she was at the cop's house. I know she's desperate but damn, she was going all out. lol Reply

I know, that's when I suspected it was her twin because Spencer isn't that dumb... Reply

me going crzy watching again:







why don't i love myself?



Edited at 2017-05-31 03:46 am (UTC) i officially started watching episode 1 from season 7 to catch up and...me going crzy watching again:why don't i love myself? Reply

i've realized we're all Liars and Marlene King is -A Reply

choreographer of the century<3 Reply

Spencer/Caleb was literally one of the worst things that's ever happened on this show, I wish they'd stop bringing it up and ignore it like they did with so many other storylines.



Aria remains the worst, Mona remains flawless. Reply

what the what





spencer/caleb were hot af and made total sense as a couple, but ur welcome to that wrong opinion Reply

I bet you ship Ezria too. Reply

i bet u ship spoby Reply

no need for the personal offense, sis. Reply

i lash out when i feel attacked Reply

Caleb and hot in the same sentence? Nah. Spencer and Marco on the other hand could've been great. I hope she stay single and goes to therapy tbh. Reply

lmao ik, i re-read that comment and was like sis no @ myself. i just love spencer and it was nice to see her w/ someone who wasn't a pedo or ugly as sin toby. i've always lowkey shipped her with aria. Reply

At least Spencer can put a bag over Toby's face and look at his body. What can Caleb do? That face, that body and he homeless? Spencer did not get tortured just to end up with that. lmao



If I was gonna ship Spencer with a girl it for damn sure would not be that flop Aria. Why do you hate Spencer? 😩😭 Reply

I fucking LOVED Spencer/Caleb. They had so much chemistry and were hot as hell together. Should've been the main couple from the start. Reply

Aria continues to serve the best crying scenes ever Reply

This episode was so boring. And it looks like A threatens Ezra/his gross relationship with Aria which A/AD should just go through with. The Lucas-Hannah thing confused me because he seems to be in love with her but there wasn't really acknowledgement of it, she acted like they were just friends. There wasn't a sense of bittersweetness that comes with that situation.



Ali looked good in the opening scene. They gave her some clothes that fit her. Reply

ever since seeing people talk about the twin theory last week I'm rewatching from s1 with a friend and the first season is sort of an unintentional time capsule, it's amazing



the ezrA stuff from s4 makes their stuff in the first season even creepier tho holy shit Reply

First season was amazing and when Mona was A(4th season?)and she started answering questions. Reply

Ali being a twin would have worked. I still want to know who was in the grave that was dug up in episode 1 that apparently had Ali's DNA. Reply

WHAT IS THE MOTIVE?!! People have died...



It's sad emison was forced on us...they could've had the together but in a way more romantic way. Yeah...fine they love each but Idk.. Reply

Yay Emison!!! Reply

4 to go!!!!



Why is this the first episode in like a decade that actually remembered past seasons?!??! What is this continuity?!?!? Maya Goldsmith should write all the episodes! (Also thank goodness they finally called out Caleb on his straight fuckery. One minute he's begging Spencer to take him back and the next he's banging Hanna. Straight up blow up two of my ships real quick)



If -A really stands for Arcturus or whatever. End. This. Now. 2010!Me doesn't deserve -A not standing for Alison or Aria. Reply

I hate emison so much omg, why did marlene have to listen to the shippers on twitter/tumblr.



Edited at 2017-05-31 07:18 am (UTC) Reply

Because we are loud and obnoxious :) Reply

