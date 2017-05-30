May 30th, 2017, 10:28 pm secretlytigress Pretty Little Liars 7x17 Promo source Tagged: pretty little liars (freeform), television - freeform, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3232 comments Add comment
me going crzy watching again:
why don't i love myself?
Edited at 2017-05-31 03:46 am (UTC)
Aria remains the worst, Mona remains flawless.
spencer/caleb were hot af and made total sense as a couple, but ur welcome to that wrong opinion
If I was gonna ship Spencer with a girl it for damn sure would not be that flop Aria. Why do you hate Spencer? 😩😭
Ali looked good in the opening scene. They gave her some clothes that fit her.
the ezrA stuff from s4 makes their stuff in the first season even creepier tho holy shit
It's sad emison was forced on us...they could've had the together but in a way more romantic way. Yeah...fine they love each but Idk..
Why is this the first episode in like a decade that actually remembered past seasons?!??! What is this continuity?!?!? Maya Goldsmith should write all the episodes! (Also thank goodness they finally called out Caleb on his straight fuckery. One minute he's begging Spencer to take him back and the next he's banging Hanna. Straight up blow up two of my ships real quick)
If -A really stands for Arcturus or whatever. End. This. Now. 2010!Me doesn't deserve -A not standing for Alison or Aria.
Edited at 2017-05-31 07:18 am (UTC)
Ignoring all that, if Charles and Lucas were friends, how old is Lucas? Because if they're the same age, Charles and spencer would have to be twins to make that work.