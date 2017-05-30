The [5] best horror movies of 2017 (so far)
The best horror movies of 2017 so far: https://t.co/8NeM70NFIJ pic.twitter.com/XEh9GtXQeQ— Complex UK (@complex_uk) May 30, 2017
1. The Girl with All the Gifts
Director: Colm McCarthy
"Based on Mike Carey‘s hit YA novel, from a screenplay he penned himself, the film takes place in an apocalyptic dystopia where the world has been ravaged by mold-covered zombies called 'Hungries'."
[trailer]
2. The Transfiguration
Director: Michael O’Shea
"The Transfiguration is a riveting, visceral portrait of a young boy enthralled by murderous impulses he can’t or won’t control. Proudly and openly pulling from the tradition of films like Martin and Let the Right One In, The Transfiguration abandons the vampire mystique in favor of a subdued character study."
[trailer]
3. The Devil's Candy
Director: Sean Byrne
"The film stars a tatted-up, straggle-haired Ethan Embry as Jesse, a doting husband and father struggling to support his family through his art. When they find a gorgeous countryside home for a bargain, naturally it comes at a horrifying hidden cost — Jesse begins to feel the pull of a dark influence that distracts him from his family, driving a wedge in his friendship with his head-banging kindred spirit daughter. At the same time, the dangerous, deranged man who used to live in their house starts showing up on their doorstep in an escalating series of confrontations."
[trailer]
4. A Dark Song
Director: Liam Gavin
"The film stars Catherine Walker as Sophia, a woman stuck in the pits of vengeance-fuelled grief after the murder of her son when she hires Joseph Soloman, a bad-tempered occultist with a spotty track record to perform a dangerous and demanding incantation that will grant them both anyone wish if it goes right… and could cost them their soul if it goes wrong."
[trailer]
5. The Void
Directors: Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski
"The Void is a retro-tinged showcase of style and special effects, a VFX-fuelled neon and Technicolor nightmare that swings for the fences with a bat signed in big bloc letters by John Carpenter, Clive Barker, H.P. Lovecraft and Lucio Fulci, among others."
[trailer]
Favorite horror movie of 2017? Any ones you're looking forward to? I'm most curious about It and the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
apparently Claire is indeed dead :(
I'm just surprised it's getting as much attention as it apparently is. It's pretty basic. The red lanterns was a nice touch but still it was annoying how they just stayed. Also at first I liked that his girlfriend was a WOC but they didn't even bother developing her character, smh.
The Devil's Candy is definitely a contender for one of my top three best this year. I need to give The Void and A Dark Song a try.
Did anyone see Prevenge? That was a weird movie. Not sure how I feel about it after all these weeks since I watched it.
I'm only interested in it comes at night and maybe whatever else A24 releases since I generally don't watch horror films
The void made me feel like I was watching an 80s movie which I appreciated.
A dark song was sad but not that scary.
The devil's candy was just bananas.
I can't wait for the new Child's Play movie and It.
Also I hope The Blackcoat's Daughter is actually good, because I Am The Pretty Thing was SO BAD.
I wasn't sure about The Void based on the trailer. If you've seen it, how'd you feel? What other horror movie would you compare it to in terms of gore?