The [5] best horror movies of 2017 (so far)

Finally got around to watching Get Out this weekend. I dug it. Reply

Thread

Link

I've only seen Split, which was really only good for McAvoy's performance, and Get Out, which is deserving of its praise. Reply

Thread

Link

Same, and same. I rarely get to go to the movies so if it's not on Netflix, I won't watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] apparently Claire is indeed dead :(



Edited at 2017-05-31 03:07 am (UTC) Has anyone seen that awful movie the invitation? The ending left me shook. Reply

Thread

Link

it kind of annoyed me :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked that movie. It started off slow, but once the crazy shit started I was into it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hated that movie. Who was Claire? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's the one who left the party early and then the creepy dude went off-screen to talk to her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She left because the party was uncomfortable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I absolutely loved The Invitation. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ahhh i loved that movie for some reason. i mean, i know why i loved it but i downplay my opinions when others have diff viewpoints



Edited at 2017-05-31 03:18 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] it was purposely left vague; has the filmmaker come out and said anything? Why do you say that? I thought Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People are split about that movie. I didn't dislike or love it. Not sure it would've been that memorable without the ending. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Which one is Claire? She was not the ex girlfriend according to the synopsis. How do you get that she's dead? I watched it a while ago but only remember one of the women died from the poison right? I don't recall anyone being already dead. I know that mass suicide was the wtf ending though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the one who left, right? I guessed as much after the guy followed her.



I'm just surprised it's getting as much attention as it apparently is. It's pretty basic. The red lanterns was a nice touch but still it was annoying how they just stayed. Also at first I liked that his girlfriend was a WOC but they didn't even bother developing her character, smh. She'sI'm just surprised it's getting as much attention as it apparently is. It's pretty basic. The red lanterns was a nice touch but still it was annoying how they just stayed. Also at first I liked that his girlfriend was a WOC but they didn't even bother developing her character, smh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I looooooved that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Girl With All the Gifts was forgettable and felt very phoned in.



The Devil's Candy is definitely a contender for one of my top three best this year. I need to give The Void and A Dark Song a try.



Did anyone see Prevenge? That was a weird movie. Not sure how I feel about it after all these weeks since I watched it. Reply

Thread

Link

can't believe M Night Shyamalan's career got revived just like that



I'm only interested in it comes at night and maybe whatever else A24 releases since I generally don't watch horror films Reply

Thread

Link

I'm looking forward to the new Chucky movie. And Halloween, but that won't be out until next year. Reply

Thread

Link

I've seen four of the five listed here and I didn't quite like the girl with all the gifts.



The void made me feel like I was watching an 80s movie which I appreciated.



A dark song was sad but not that scary.



The devil's candy was just bananas. Reply

Thread

Link

Also, split sucked and the only memorably thing about it was McAvoy's performance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bananas in a good way? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finally saw RAW and it was so amazing and nasty Reply

Thread

Link

god yes RAW was awesome, i was so uncomfortable in the theater Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to see it :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I still need to watch it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get Out was as amazing as I had heard it was. I heard The Girl with All the Gifts was a shitty adaptation and I loved the book so much I can't bear to watch it tbh.



I can't wait for the new Child's Play movie and It. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope the new Child's Play is decent, especially after the surprisingly okay Curse of Chucky. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly why my hopes are high! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

All trailers look good tbh... Reply

Thread

Link

i liked the ending to split some ontd'er came up with better than the actual ending Reply

Thread

Link

What'd they come up with? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked Get Out but I def wish I had seen it in the theaters. not as fun watching on your computer. Reply

Thread

Link

Split was perfect for James McAvoy, lol. So OTT. I enjoyed him in it.



Also I hope The Blackcoat's Daughter is actually good, because I Am The Pretty Thing was SO BAD. Reply

Thread

Link

does get out count as horror? because it's not only one of the best scary movies i've seen, but one of the best i've seen all year in general. Reply

Thread

Link

It definitely does imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It does, but it's on more on the psycho-thriller side of horror. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hated Split, primarily for the phoned in, gross CSA subplot that I fucking did NOT sign up for



I wasn't sure about The Void based on the trailer. If you've seen it, how'd you feel? What other horror movie would you compare it to in terms of gore? Reply

Thread

Link

That was what I hated most about Split. It was out of left field, completely unnecessary and frankly cheap and cliche. I'm so sick of these unimaginative writers who toss csa into their projects because they can't think of another trope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. You walk into Split expecting it to be messy af about mental illness given the premise, but the CSA was so cheap and such a weak explanation for the whole ~*scarred/damaged*~ shit at the end. I just remember feeling so fucking sick when they kept having the flashbacks to the camping trip and also the ambiguous ending where you're not 100% certain about if she has to go back to live with her rapist uncle. like. every aspect of it was so lazy but you could tell m night thought it was some deep shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've said it before but the Void gave me The Thing/Event Horizon/Hellraiser vibes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link